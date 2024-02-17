Did Selena Gomez drop hints about the release of her new single Love On? READ

Selena Gomez stirred up excitement when she hinted at the lyrics for her upcoming single, possibly releasing next week, according to Uproxx.

Videos and images of the most-awaited single release are circulating online right now, with fans buzzing and outlets like Pop Base suggesting that Gomez shared a website link, hinting at the new single.

It seems Selena Gomez is planning to get back to her musical career and she made fans all excited with cryptic hints about new music, including a heart-shaped lock sent by her record label with the number 222 and an NYC address, sparking speculation. Fans wonder the code ‘222' which unlocked the following lyrics "Clock in, baby get to work. Night shift, but with all the perks." teasing all about the release date of the much-anticipated single. Love On will probably be out on February 22nd, leading to excitement among fans.

What Selena’s secret message actually says?

The heart-shaped lock has been a consistent symbol for Gomez. In her 2021 music video for ‘De Una Vez,’ she concluded with a magical heart, leading fans to speculate about her upcoming music. Now, with the new lock image and mysterious address, excitement among fans is at its peak.

Earlier an official email, not specifying a precise date or time, made quite a lot of buzz because it featured a heart shape alongside the Valentine's Day date, prompting fans to speculate about a February 14 release for the new music. Additionally, the number 109, resembling "CIX" in Roman numerals, hints at a heart when flipped upside down.

Fans spot heartlocks, speculate on Selena Gomez's new music

Fans discovered heartlocks in major cities like Chicago, sparking speculation about a potential global scavenger hunt or connection to Gomez’s new music. As they continue searching for clues, anticipation for Selena Gomez’s upcoming release heightens.

Long in short, Selena Gomez thrilled fans with a mysterious message teasing new music. Clues like a heart-shaped lock and a New York City address earlier hinted at a Valentine's Day release. With heartlocks popping up worldwide, fans eagerly await more details and the potential for a global scavenger hunt.

In a recent update, the 31-year-old singer and actress shared affectionate Instagram photos with her boyfriend Benny Blanco, as the couple was seen cuddling.

Moreover, Gomez and Blanco were recently spotted together at the Golden Globe Awards in early January. The actress shared images of them getting cozy backstage on her social media feed and stories.

