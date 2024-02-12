Yash clicks stunning photos of wife Radhika Pandit on their romantic Valentine's date

Sandalwood star Radhika Pandit, who is known for films like Addhuri and Moggina Manasu, has shared some beautiful pictures that express her joy for the upcoming Valentine's Day.

The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday evening and shared pictures of her endearing evening along with the caption, "The ‘Happy’ hour begins when my Valentine shows up!! (eyes with heart emoji) (eye emoji)".

Radhika Pandit's new pictures

Radhika was seen donning a beautiful red gown along with mangalsutra and a silver watch. She is seen posing happily for Yash while sitting across a table which is all filled up with fairy lights, creating a romantic atmosphere. Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in the year 2016 and were last seen together on screen in their 2019 film Aadi Lakshmi Puraana helmed by V. Priya.

More about Radhika and Yash

Yash and Radhika Pandit collaborated on a television show called 'Nandagokula' and eventually developed romantic feelings for each other. Following a period of dating, they got married on December 9, 2016. The Sandalwood stars acted in many projects together including Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Moggina Manasu, Drama, and Santhu Straight Forward. The romantic duo have two lovely children. The son is named, Yatharv, while the daughter’s name is Ayra.

Yash on the work front

Currently, Yash is gearing up for Geetu Mohandas 's directorial Toxic which is slated to be released on 10th April 2025. Apart from this, it has been rumored that Yash is in talks for the upcoming film Ramayana which will be helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also features Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. There have also been reports that Yash is in talks with Red Chillies Entertainment for an action film. The actor liked the initial discussions about the script and is keen on seeing where the project will go.

How excited are you for Yash's Toxic? Let us know in the comments section below.

