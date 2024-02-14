Saif Ali Khan's response to wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's Valentine's Day wish will make you go ROFL

In a delightful display of couple goals, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan radiated their true relationship. On the special occasion of Valentine's Day, Bebo, ever the charming storyteller, took to Instagram and shared a funny response from hubs Saif Ali Khan. Her post not only served as a gentle reminder of their enviable connection but also unveiled the heartwarming and humorous banter between the duo.

Saif Ali Khan’s hilarious response to Bebo’s wish

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories and shared that she wished Saif Ali Khan on Valentine's Day and his response is just what we did not expect. She wrote, “Me: Happy Valentine's Day, Saifu. Saif: Ok”.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan met on the sets of 2008 film Tashan, which marked the beginning of a forever love story. Bebo and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple are parents to Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

On the work front, Bebo is set to enthrall audiences in 2024 with her upcoming projects. The Buckingham Murders, having premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, guarantees a captivating cinematic experience. Teaming up with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, she will also be seen in The Crew, generating considerable anticipation with its initial promo ahead of the March 29 release.

Adding to the thrill is Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty, boasting a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Slated for an Independence Day 2024 theatrical release, fans eagerly anticipate this adrenaline-packed film.

Saif Ali Khan on the work front

Saif recently starred in Adipurush, playing the role of Ravana. Presently, he is engaged in filming the Telugu movie Devara, sharing the screen with Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, where he will be seen in a negative character. Furthermore, Saif is actively involved in an action-oriented project with director Siddharth Anand, marking their third collaboration. Their past collaborations include Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

