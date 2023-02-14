Valentine's Day Exclusive: Here's what Main Hoon Aparajita actor Manav Gohil thinks about this day of love

Main Hoon Aparajita actor Manav Gohil has been in the entertainment business for the past several years. He found the love of his life, Shweta Kawaatra almost 20 years ago, and their relationship has stood the test of time. Relationships have become very fickle these days and the changing dynamics have made love a very complex emotion for the current generation. To understand how to go back to the old-age formula of maintaining the core essence of love and finding the right partner, Pinkvilla spoke exclusively to actor Manav Gohil on Valentine's Day . He is happily married to the love of his life, Shweta Kawaatra, and has a ten-year-old daughter, Zahra.

Speaking about Valentine's Day and how Manav Gohil plans to celebrate the day, he told us, "Watching people celebrate this day and make each other happy is simply amazing. I believe love should be celebrated every day. I am lucky to have Shweta as my life partner , she is truly the definition of God’s gift in my life. I believe it is imperative that I prioritize this Valentine's Day with my daughter Zahra, who at the age of 10 reminds us of what true love is every day. The most important thing is to explain to her what she should expect at this age. This year will surely be a memorable one for me since I plan to spend it with the most special girl in my life. If I get off or get free early from the shoot I will be spending the day making her favourite meals and, watching her favourite movie. I will also take her out and enjoy a beautiful relaxing day. I wish all a very happy Valentine's Day."

The 47-year-old on adapting to changing times

In an earlier interview with us, Manav Gohil even talked about the change in the Television industry, and how he's adapting to it. The Shaadi Mubarak actor said, "There are so many actors, even the younger lot now, who are coming of age. I worked with a lot of new actors in Buddy Project (10 years ago) and still I am working with a new lot. So, the youth always has so much to teach us. Even now I can belong to the old school of acting like how we were taught on TV that we have to be loud and talk loudly, and I would follow them. But when I started working with the new generation, I saw that they were talking very casually and I would wonder how would this come across on TV but eventually when you see the telecast, you feel the newness is working."

Furthermore, Manav Gohil shared, "Sometimes, unfortunately, there are good directors on TV, I do sometimes, not always (chuckles). When it comes to films, I surrender myself to the director because films is a directive medium. The director has a certain vision while some want their actors to be in line, some take it so casually and nonchalantly. For TV, I know what the audience wants. In films, you tend to underplay or you leave it to the director."