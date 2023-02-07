Top 10 romantic movies to watch with your bae this Valentine's Week

While you might have already mapped out a dreamy Valentine’s Day dinner for your partner, we highly recommend, gifting your partner with a perfect watchlist before Valentine’s week for romantic quality time. Imagine, glasses of wine, and fancy cheese and you’re comfortably cuddled up with your partner under the covers, all you now need is a perfect romantic movie to put you in just the right mood. In fact, even if you are looking for a fun rom-com marathon with the biggest bucket of popcorn, this list of top 10 romantic movies below can guide you just right. Whether you are in the mood for something happy, cheesy, dramatic, or emotional, the enlisted assortment of top 10 romantic movies has it all. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on through the list and borrow our swoony Valentine’s week watchlist to reveal how quality time is your preferred love language.

1. Titanic (1997)

Since we believe you can never go wrong with classics, we have started our list of top 10 romantic movies with the iconic love tale Titanic. Chances are you might have already watched this movie but go ahead and watch it again, this time with your partner because the movie will only make you fall deeper in love. Even though it was released in 1997 when it comes to the 10 top romantic movies nothing can beat James Cameron’s masterpiece Titanic. Release Year: 1997 Genre: Drama, Romance Directed By: James Cameron Titanic Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 194 min Box office collection: 2.195 billion USD OTT Platform: The Roku Channel, Paramount Plus Titanic IMDb Rating: 7.9 2. Forrest Gump (1994)

Starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Gary Sinise, Forrest Gump is another heart-touching movie that will definitely keep you hooked to your screens. The romance drama is not only highly rated but has achieved a number of accolades as well. Watch the movie to witness an interesting tale of an Alabama man with a super high IQ. Released in the year 1994, this unique romantic drama is available on Netflix to stream. Release Year: 1994 Genre: Drama, Romance Directed By: Robert Zemeckis Forrest Gump Stars: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 142 min Box office collection: 678.2 million USD OTT Platform: Netflix Forrest Gump IMDb Rating: 8.8 3. Her (2013)

Spike Jonze’s Her will definitely serve as a breath of fresh air for anyone who is bored of romance flicks. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, and Rooney Mara, the movie features the story of a lonesome writer who slowly begins to develop feelings for an operating system that’s represented by the exceptionally impressive voice of Scarlett Johansson. Released in the year 2013, this romantic drama is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. Release Year: 2013 Genre: Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi Directed By: Spike Jonze Her Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Rooney Mara Suitable for: Restricted, children under the age of 17 must have an accompanying adult guardian Run Time: 126 min Box office collection: 48.3 million USD OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video Her IMDb Rating: 8.0 4. La La Land (2016)

This Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone starrer has to be one of our favorites on this list of top 10 romantic movies to watch with your partner, you certainly cannot go wrong with La La Land. The musical drama has elements of romance and comedy that make the movie a complete entertainer. Hit play to watch the story of a struggling pianist and an aspiring actress in Los Angeles who fall in love. Released in the year 2016, this musical romantic drama is available on Netflix to stream. Release Year: 2016 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music Directed By: Damien Chazelle La La Land Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Rosemarie DeWitt, J.K. Simmons Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 128 min Box office collection: 447.4 million USD OTT Platform: Netflix La La Land IMDb Rating: 8.0 5. About Time (2013)

About Time is one of those romantic dramas that will legit make your jaw drop with its fantasy plot. Starring Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, and Lydia Wilson the 2013 movie features an interesting story of 21-year-old Tim, who discovers that he can not only time travel but also change the course of his life. The plot follows an adorable love story with plenty of twists and turns. Released in the year 2013, this fantasy-filled romantic drama is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. Release Year: 2013 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy Directed By: Richard Curtis About Time Stars: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Lydia Wilson Suitable for: Restricted, children under the age of 17 must have an accompanying adult guardian Run Time: 123 min Box office collection: 88.5 million USD OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video About Time IMDb Rating: 7.8 6. Fifty Shades Of Grey (2015)

Add spice to your cozy movie plans with Sam Taylor-johnson’s Fifty Shades Of Grey. The highly controversial romance drama on Netflix features the story of a Literature student named Anastasia Steele played by the gorgeous Dakota Johnson who falls in love with a handsome but troubled, billionaire named Christian Grey played by Jamie Dornan. Released in the year 2015, this romantic drama is available on Netflix to stream. Genre: Drama, Romance Release Year: 2015 Directed By: Sam Taylor-Johnson Fifty Shades Of Grey Stars: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Jennifer Ehle Suitable for: Restricted, children under the age of 17 must have an accompanying adult guardian Run Time: 125 min Box office collection: 569.7 million USD OTT Platform: Netflix Fifty Shades Of Grey IMDb Rating: 4.2 7. After (2019)

Another Netflix romance drama that can make your Valentine’s day watchlist a hit has to be Jenny Gage’s After. Starring Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Khadijha Red Thunder, and Dylan Arnold, the movie features an intriguing story of a woman who falls in love with a man who has a twisted secret of his own. The movie is based on a novel by Anna Todd. Released in the year 2019, this romantic drama is available on Apple TV to stream.

Release Year: 2019 Genre: Drama, Romance Directed By: Jenny Gage After Stars: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Khadijha Red Thunder, Dylan Arnold Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 105 min Box office collection: 69.5 million USD OTT Platform: Apple TV, Hulu After IMDb Rating: 5.3 8. The Notebook (2004)

For all the romance flick rookies, let us tell you, The Notebook is beyond perfection. Starring Gena Rowlands, James Garner, Rachel McAdams, and Ryan Gosling, the famous romance drama features a tale of a poor but spirited young man played by Ryan Gosling who falls for a wealthy young woman played by Rachel McAdams. Watch the hit movie to witness how the relationship helps her understand the meaning of freedom. Released in the year 2004, this romantic drama is available on Netflix to stream. Release Year: 2004 Genre: Drama, Romance Directed By: Nick Cassavetes The Notebook Stars: Gena Rowlands, James Garner, Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 123 min Box office collection: 118.2 million USD OTT Platform: Netflix The Notebook IMDb Rating: 7.8 9. Dirty Dancing (1987)

Another movie that you will definitely thank us for has to be Dirty Dancing. When it comes to the 10 top romantic movies of all time, the list will certainly be incomplete without a classic like Emile Ardolino’s Dirty Dancing. Starring Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach, and Cynthia Rhodes, the movie depicts a story set in the summer at a Catskills resort where Frances "Baby" Houseman falls for the resort’s dance instructor named, Johnny Castle. Released in the year 1987, this romantic drama is available on Roku and Amazon Prime Video to stream. Release Year: 1987 Genre: Drama, Music, Romance Directed By: Emile Ardolino Dirty Dancing Stars: Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 100 min Box office collection: 27.68 million USD OTT Platform: Roku, Amazon Prime Video Dirty Dancing IMDb Rating: 7.0 10. A Star Is Born (2018)

Starring Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, and Greg Grunberg, A Star Is Born is simply a masterpiece. The musical romantic drama is directed by Bradley Cooper and is definitely a must-watch. Watch this movie on Netflix, to witness a tale of a musician who helps a singer find fame while his professional life goes down the drain due to alcoholism. Released in the year 2018, this romantic drama is available on Netflix to stream. Release Year: 2018 Genre: Drama, Music, Romance Directed By: Bradley Cooper A Star Is Born Stars: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Greg Grunberg Suitable for: Restricted, children under the age of 17 must have an accompanying adult guardian Run Time: 136 min Box office collection: 436.2 million USD OTT Platform: Netflix A Star Is Born IMDb Rating: 7.6 While we know you will agree that love is patient and love is kind but when it comes to love-struck movies, ten aren’t just enough. That is precisely why, along with a list of the top 10 romantic movies, we have curated a bonus list for all that hardcore romantics out there. Below you will find movies that depict cinema's most memorable moments. In fact, every enlisted movie certainly serves several heart-stopping, romantic scenes that will make you crave more. Right from timeless picks like Casablanca to the latest picks like Shotgun Wedding, we have curated a list of all the very best romance hits that are available to stream on multiple platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or Apple TV. Go beyond the 10 most romantic movies and scroll on for the ultimate list of movies that are bound to touch the deepest parts of your heart. 1. You People (2023) 2. Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023) 3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) 4. Shotgun Wedding (2022) 5. Blonde (2022) 6. Where the Crawdads Sing (2022) 7. Decision to Leave (2022) 8. Titanic (1997) 9. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) - 10. Love (II) (2015) 11. Empire of Light (2022) 12. Bones and All (2022) 13. Puss in Boots (2011) 14. Willow (1988) 15. Barbie (2023) - 16. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) 17. Maybe I Do (2023) 18. Ticket to Paradise (2022) 19. Good Will Hunting (1997) 20. This Is 40 (2012) 21. The Little Mermaid (2023) - 22. Casablanca (1942) 23. The Lobster (2015) 24. Lady Chatterley's Lover (2022) 25. Fifty Shades Darker (2017) 26. Fifty Shades Freed (2018) 27. The Lost City (2022) 28. A Man Called Ove (2015) 29. Licorice Pizza (2021) 30. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) 31. The Blue Lagoon (1980) 32. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) 33. Little Women (2019) 34. Never Been Kissed (1999) 35. Big (1988) 36. Blended (2014) 37. The Princess Bride (1987) 38. Grease (1978) 39. 50 First Dates (2004) 40. Pride & Prejudice (2005) 41. Twilight (I) (2008) 42. The Worst Person in the World (2021) 43. 365 Days (2020) 44. Shortbus (2006) 45. Love Actually (2003) 46. Life Is Beautiful (1997) 47. Love Jones (1997) 48. The Dreamers (2003) 49. Sixteen Candles (1984) 50. Lolita (1997)

