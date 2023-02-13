EXCLUSIVE: Angad Bedi reveals he had only Rs 3 lakh when he married Neha Dhupia- 'Was certain that if she...'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo is quite active on social media and they often dish out major couple goals with their adorable content. Neha and Angad got married in May 2018 in an intimate ceremony. Later, they welcomed their first baby girl Mehr to the family. In 2021, the gorgeous couple welcomed their second baby boy Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla for Valentine's Day, Neha and Angad talked about their rock-solid marriage, life post tying the knot, their sweet proposal and lots more. Angad Bedi reveals he had only 3 lakh in account when he married Neha Dhupia

While chatting with us, Angad recalled how he got married to Neha back in 2018. He also gave credit to her parents for believing in him. Angad said, "When we got married, honestly speaking, it's not about a lot of people think about it a lot. They think that 'paise hone chaiye, settled hona chaiye, kaunsi family hai'. These things matter a lot. I just feel if you know, you know and you should take the plunge, rest everything follows. I didn't have money back then, I only had Rs 3 lakh rupees when we got married. It's not a big amount for her parents to trust me. Yes, I come from a certain background and I come from sports and all that but it's different. But on my own, who am I is a very big question. You get supported by your family and all that is great." WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

He continued, "I am very grateful and very proud of the fact that I am born to a legend who is a sporting icon. But I just feel that on your own, what are you? Financially, emotionally, and mentally. So I realised that if I have her by my side, my money will grow exponentially. I will give her parents a lot of credit that they were okay with which situation I was in. But one thing I was certain that I will somehow...If she says yes, everything would fall in place and it happened."

