How Will Matt Bomer And Husband Simon Halls Spend Valentine's Day 2024? Actor Reveals Plans

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and people are making all kinds of romantic plans and gestures for their loved ones. When asked about what he plans to do for Valentine’s Day, Matt Bomer revealed that he and his husband of thirteen years, Simon Halls, are planning to “get out of town.”

How are Matt Bomer and Simon Halls celebrating Valentine’s Day this year?

The Fellow Travellers actor Matt Bomer revealed his plans for this Valentine’s Day with his husband in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. Bomer shared that the duo are "going to try to get out of town" as they have not been able to go anywhere together for a while due to both of their hectic schedules.

Matt Bomer, who has been married to Simon Halls since 2011, said they are going to “have a nice moment out of town together, which will be a great way to reconnect amidst all the busyness that's been going on.” When asked about the details of their plan, the beloved actor revealed, “It's a favorite beach spot that we like. It's just easy, not too far from the kids.” The two of them have three teenage boys together and none of the dads want to stray too far away from their kids.

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls’ relationship

Actor Matt Bomer and Hollywood publicist Simon Halls first met many years ago and connected so well that the two of them got involved in a relationship almost immediately. They finally got married in 2011 in a private ceremony with only their close ones in attendance. However, Bomer did not reveal his married status until 2014.

The couple also share three children together. Their eldest Kit, was born in 2005, and their twin boys Walker and Henry were born in 2008. The couple is really busy with their hectic schedule and their three teenage boys, so they need to find time for each other and celebrate their love together on special occasions like Valentine’s Day.

