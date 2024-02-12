How Will Nick Cannon Spend His Valentine's Day? America's Got Talent Host Reveals

Nick Cannon has special plans for this Valentine's Day. The star will be spending the February holiday with his two oldest daughters Monroe, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and Powerful Queen, 3, who he shares with Brittany Bell.

Nick Canon shares his Valentine's Day plans

While promoting his new commercial for Buffalo Wild Wings and the chain's "Buy One, Get One Wing" deal last month, Nick Cannon told PEOPLE, "Normally what I do, I take my daughters out on that day specifically." Noting that his other daughters don't grasp the concept just yet of Valentine's Day, given their young ages, Canon said that he will leave the celebrations to his two oldest girls for now.

"I'm definitely going to do something fun with Monroe and Powerful," Cannon added. "... Just making sure everybody feels loved. No major plans, but just spreading the love."

ALSO READ: How did Nick Cannon celebrate Christmas with his dozen children?

Cannon is a father to Monroe, Moroccan, Golden Sagon, and Rise Messiah, as well as twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, son Legendary Love, and daughter Onyx Ice Cole. He is also the father of twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

Cannon also has two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, who was born in December 2022. Speaking about what the most rewarding part of being a dad to numerous kids is, Cannon previously told PEOPLE, "Just hearing your kids say, 'I love you, Daddy.' You know what I mean?"

Advertisement

"The first time they say it, whether they're 1 year old or 18 months, to hearing it from your kids that are on the brink of being teenagers, there's nothing better than that," he continued.

When asked to describe the most challenging aspect of raising kids that range in age from infants to almost teens, Cannon said, "My entire life is challenging. I don't live a normal existence, but I embrace it. I love challenges."

Exploring Nick canon's career

As a teenager, Nick Cannon was one-third of the rap group Da G4 Dope Bomb Squad, they opened for the likes of Will Smith, LFO, 98 Degrees, and Montell Jordan. After signing with Jive Records in 2001, he was featured alongside Romeo Miller and 3LW on the Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius soundtrack with a cover of the 1988 hit song Parents Just Don't Understand. His debut self-titled album was released in 2003 and included the single Your Pops Don't Like Me.

In 2005, Cannon formed Can-I-Ball Records to release his second studio album, Stages. However, the album's first single, Can I Live?, was never released due to Cannon's acting career. In 2009, he formed N'Credible Entertainment, a new label after canceling Can-I-Ball Records. In 2010, Cannon created a parody of hip-hop pioneer Slick Rick, and Slick Nick, and released two songs featuring the character. In 2011, Cannon released his debut mixtape, Child of the Corn.

In 2013, Cannon premiered his single Me Sexy and announced his second studio album, White People Party Music, featuring collaborations with Afrojack, Pitbull, Future, and Polow da Don. The album's second single, Looking for a Dream, was released in February 2014, featuring Afrojack. The music video for the song was released on VEVO on February 13. In November 2016, Cannon released his second mixtape, The Gospel of Ike Turn Up: My Side of the Story, with a music video for the single If I Was Your Man released on November 7, 2016.

From 2009 to 2016, Cannon hosted America's Got Talent. He resigned in 2017 due to creative differences with NBC executives. The decision came after he made disparaging remarks about NBC in his Showtime comedy special, Stand Up, Don't Shoot. Cannon expressed his love for art and entertainment and expressed concern about the control of corporations and big business.

Advertisement

Despite being technically under contract to host America's Got Talent, NBC executives did not accept his resignation and were hoping he would return. Cannon's resignation was accepted as final without further incident, and Tyra Banks, known for hosting America's Next Top Model, replaced him as host.

ALSO READ: Who are Nick Cannon's baby mammas? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with the TV host