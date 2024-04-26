EXCLUSIVE: Pushpa 2 satellite rights sold to Jayantilal Gada; Big demand for Allu Arjun

Over the last few weeks, Pinkvilla has been the first to give several updates on the pre-release business of the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2. While the Hindi theatrical has been acquired on an advance basis by Anil Thadani for Rs 200 crore, the digital rights are with Netflix for a sum of Rs 275 crore. And now, we have exclusively learnt that one of the leading producers of the Hindi Film Industry, Jayantilal Gada has bagged the all-version satellite rights of this Sukumar-directed action entertainer for a hefty sum.

Jayanatilal Gada bags Pushpa 2 satellite rights

According to sources close to the development, Jayantilal Gada has bagged the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada language satellite rights of Pushpa 2. "Jayantilal Gada is a leading player in the satellite market and has done a blanket language deal with Mythri for Pushpa 2. He will now re-sell the rights to satellite players based on the bids received. The film is extremely hot in the market and there is big demand from the TV players to acquire the showcasing rights of the Allu Arjun film for their platform," revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that there is a demand from the broadcasters despite the slump in the satellite market. “Allu Arjun films tend to do well on TV and the prices offered are at record levels in the new world. The satellite partners for all languages will be locked in the next 30 days,” the source added. Interestingly, Jayantilal Gada had acquired all language satellite and digital rights for the 2022 blockbuster, RRR too, and bagged great deals for them from the satellite and digital world.

Allu Arjun's popularity gets premium deals from satellite

The industry is buzzing with several figures around the acquisition price for a satellite of Pushpa 2, and we hear that the rate is around the Rs 80 crore mark. However, we were unable to verify this figure from officials close to the project. “This is the biggest deal in modern times due to the popularity of Allu Arjun and the franchise factor. The discussions with satellite players is underway,” concluded the source.

Meanwhile, the first song from Pushpa 2 will be launched on May 1, 2024, starting the countdown for the film’s release on Independence Day. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

