10 My Name is Khan dialogues that make SRK-Kajol starrer a must-watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer My Name Is Khan was released in 2010. Directed by Karan Johar, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the film is a masterpiece in its own right. My Name Is Khan dialogues made the powerful and poignant storyline all the more heart-touching. The dialogues had shades of love, heartbreak, grit, and compassion that made the movie a wholesome watch.

One of the best works of Shah Rukh Khan that needs to be talked about more, My Name Is Khan was a story based on the life of Rizwan Khan who goes searching for the President of the United States just to make him say that he was not a terrorist. Some of the iconic dialogues from the film continue to linger in the audience’s minds. Thus, let’s take a moment to revisit some of the special My Name Is Khan dialogues that touched everyone’s hearts.

10 My Name Is Khan dialogues that cut deep

1. “My name is Khan, and I’m not a terrorist!”

The hard-hitting film led by Shah Rukh Khan painted an emotional and heart-wrenching picture of what it meant to be Muslim in a post 9/11 world. The dialogue that underlines the theme of the film, “My name is Khan and I’m not a terrorist!,” surely pierces hearts to make anyone emotional. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

2. “My name is Khan from the epiglottis”

This My Name Is Khan dialogue also enjoys a separate fan base. It was quite interesting and fascinating to see SRK’s character Rizwan Khan making a big deal about the correct pronunciation of his name. In the film, he would specifically tell people the first sound so many times, “It’s Khan kh..kh…kh…, from the epiglottis.” Well, one can only imagine the struggle to correct people about accurate pronunciation.

3. “Mujhe darr toh bahut si cheezon se lagta hai… par sabse zyaada darr tumhe kho dene ke khayal se lagta hai”

This Shah Rukh Khan famous dialogue showcases the intensity with which SRK’s character loved Kajol’s Mandira. Imagine a boy admitting to his fears and vulnerabilities to his beloved but his biggest fear emerges from the thought of losing her. Remember when Rizwan thought about Mandira, “Mujhe darr toh bahut si cheezon se lagta hai… par sabse zyaada darr tumhe kho dene ke khayal se lagta hai”

4. “Darne mein koi burai nahin hai…Bas apne darr ko itna bada mat bana do… Ki tumhein aage badhne se rok le”

Amongst many powerful My Name Is Khan quotes, this one is a reminder for many out there. We often stop ourselves from taking that ‘big step’ fearing the risky outcomes. However, Rizwan gave a food for thought when he said, “Darne mein koi burai nahin hai…Bas apne darr ko itna bada mat bana do… Ki tumhein aage badhne se rok le,” that loosely translates to “No harm in fearing but never let your fear be big enough to stop you from taking step ahead in life.”

5. “Kuch khaas awaazon se dil ki dhadkane tezz ho jaati hai…”

One of the most romantic My Name Is Khan movie quotes, “Kuch khaas awaazon se dil ki dhadkane tezz ho jaati hai…,” holds the true essence of being in love. We all have felt butterflies in the stomach and race of the heart when the person we love is in front of our eyes. Not just their presence but mere voice is enough to make one go gaga. Isn’t it?

6. “Namaaz jagah aur logon se nahi… neeyat se padhi jaati hai”

This My Name Is Khan dialogue is too beautiful and pure. The line highlights Rizwan’s compassion and spiritual connect. Ultimately, it’s the honesty that matters when you meditate and not the place and people you are surrounded with. Despite the tense situation in the film, Rizwan's words are sure to send shivers down your spine as he asserts, "Namaaz jagah aur logon se nahin… neeyat se padhi jaati hai."

Advertisement

7. “Is duniya mein sirf do kism ke insaan hain… achche insaan jo achcha kaam karte hain aur bure jo bura”

My Name Is Khan Movie quotes are truly impactful, offering life lessons that can transform your perspective on life. It's hard not to be inspired by Rizwan's pure soul when he says, “Is duniya mein sirf do kism ke insaan hain… achche insaan jo achcha kaam karte hain aur bure jo bura.”

8. “Rishtey sirf khoon se nahi hote … Mohabbat se bhi bante hai”

Shah Rukh Khan famous dialogue from Karan Johar’s directorial emphasized on the importance of affection towards humanity. At the end of the day, what remains strongest is the relationships built on the foundation of love and not basis of blood relation. Rightly, King Khan’s character said, “Rishtey sirf khoon se nahi hote … Mohabbat se bhi bante hai”

9. “Ho sakta hai aap logon ko mein thoda sa alag lagun… Iska yeh matlab nahi ki mein pagal hoon… main bahut intelligent hoon…very smart”

This is another powerful My Name Is Khan dialogue that effectively showcases the strength of Rizwan's character. It's a rarity to encounter someone who truly knows themselves. King Khan's portrayal of this character is memorable for the innocence he exudes, as evidenced by his statement, “Ho sakta hai aap logon ko mein thoda sa alag lagun… Iska yeh matlab nahi ki mein pagal hoon… main bahut intelligent hoon…very smart.”

10. “Acche insaan hamesha achche kaam karte hain…”

If you haven't seen the movie yet, this particular My Name Is Khan dialogue emphasizes why it's a must-watch. This film goes beyond the typical SRK movie, showcasing a phenomenal performance by the actor who played Rizwan with incredible sincerity. The line, "Acche insaan hamesha achche kaam karte hain..." is sure to leave a lasting impact on you.

The movie that came out in 2010 continues to thrive with a huge fan base. The combination of drama, emotions, and soulful music in My Name Is Khan, along with its unforgettable dialogues, makes it a must-watch.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 15 Salman Khan Dialogues that personifies his effortless charisma