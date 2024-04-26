Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up Why She Skipped Coachella 2024

High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens reveals why she skipped Coachella for the second consecutive year. "The walking is aggressive. It's a lot of walking," the pregnant actress and singer, 35, told Bustle in a recent interview.

Earlier this month, the star posted a series of photos of herself lying on a pink blanket, matching her dress. Her caption read: "No Coachella for me this yearrrr. I hope y’all are having the time of your lifeeee.

Vanessa Hudgens stuns fans: Pregnancy news revealed after Oscars surprise

The photo emerged a month following the 2024 Oscars, where French Girl star Vanessa Hudgens unveiled her pregnancy news. Surprising viewers with her baby bump in a black turtleneck evening gown, she had tied the knot with professional baseball player Cole Tucker, 27, back in December 2023.

This time, the actress sported a beautiful brown bodycon dress for her date night with her husband Cole Tucker. The figure-hugging dress had long sleeves and a subtle slit, complemented by a gold bracelet, small hoop earrings, and diamond rings.

Vanessa Hudgens posted several photos of her baby bump Oscars debut on Instagram. The carousel started with her blowing a kiss to the camera and continued with her smiling, hands on her belly, in the rest of the shots.

"Oscar's 2024! Unforgettable," she captioned.

Vanessa Hudgens skips Coachella, rocks out at Phish concert instead

Vanessa shared, "I missed Coachella, but I made it to @phish @spherevegas, and it blew my mind! It was definitely one of the coolest concerts I've ever attended. I can't wait to go back for another show."

Everyone’s favorite, Vanessa Hudgens didn't make it to Coachella this year, but she captured her presence at a Phish concert in Las Vegas. Sharing a photo on her Instagram account on Monday, April 22, she flashed a peace sign and proudly displayed her bump.

