Malayalam’s Biju Menon set to make a comeback in Tamil cinema after 14 years

Malayalam actor Biju Menon, who has been a household name in Mollywood for years had previously made appearances in Tamil films back in the day. However, after staying away from the industry for some time, the actor is all set to make a comeback in Tamil after 14 years.

In a recent interview the actor, Biju Menon confirmed that he will be playing a key role in Sivakarthikeyan’s next film, tentatively called SK 23. The film is being helmed by AR Murugadoss with the former set to play an important role throughout the movie.

Biju Menon becomes a part of Sivakarthikeyan’s SK 23

The upcoming Sivakarthikeyan movie would mark an end to Biju Menon’s absence in Tamil cinema for 14 years. The actor has also conveyed that the film is a massive project and he has given almost a year’s worth of dates to the creators.

The actor was last seen in Tamil with films like Majaa, Thambi, Pazhani, and many more. It was in 2010 when the actor played a key role in the film Porkkalam starring Polladhavan fame Kishore.

The announcement of AR Murugadoss collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan came a while back after the team officially unveiled the project. Though much information about the upcoming film is still unclear, SK 23 is set to have Rukmini Vasanth playing the female lead role with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music tracks and scores.

Moreover, the film will also mark a comeback for AR Murugadoss who has been away from commercial cinema for quite some time. The director is also confirmed to collaborate with Salman Khan for the film Sikander which is likely to begin once the former completes his project with Sivakarthikeyan.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next

Sivakarthikeyan is currently undergoing the final leg shoot of his upcoming film Amaran directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The biographical movie is based on the martyred soldier, Major Mukund Varadarajan who died on duty while serving for his nation.

The movie also features an ensemble cast of actors like Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Lallu, Hanun Bawra, and many more in key roles. The film is bankrolled by legendary actor Kamal Haasan under his production company. Moreover, GV Prakash Kumar is also part of the film offering his musical skills for its tracks and scores.

