Dange OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat’s thriller drama

Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat's film Dange, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, hit theaters on March 1, 2024. The action-thriller drama opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Now, the makers and cast have taken to social media to announce that the movie is headed for digital release. Check out the details below!

Dange on OTT

Dange, starring Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, and Nikita Dutta in the lead role, is all set for a digital release. The movie will be available to stream on Netflix starting April 26, 2024. The makers announced the OTT release on social media.

Check out the post here:

More about Dange

Dange is a 2024 Indian action drama film directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, with Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat playing the principal parts in the Hindi version and Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram in the Tamil version. TJ Bhanu, Sanchana Natarajan, and Nikita Dutta play supporting parts.



Critics gave Dange mixed reviews when it was released on March 1, 2024. The plot follows Yuvaraj "Yuva," who enrolls at St. Martin's University and discovers that his boyhood friend-turned-rival, Xavier "Zee"/Prabhu Selvan, is a senior at the college. Yuva and Zee/Prabhu engage in a battle of wits as their prior grievances fuel their fight, seeking vengeance for past wrongs.

Harshvardhan Rane on the work front

On the work front, Rane appeared in several movies like Taish, Haseen Dilrruba, and many more. The actor gained critical acclaim after starring in Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's directorial, Sanam Teri Kasam. The movie has become one of the cult favorites of cinephiles over the years. The 2016 romantic film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane continues to garner attention and love even today.

