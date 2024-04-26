'He's Doing An Eleven': Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Fiance Jake Bongiovi Once Gave Her An 'Ick' With A Nosebleed

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the people in the entertainment industry who has repeatedly shown her brilliant ability to act and entertain people.

The Damsel actress is being talked about on social media due to her recent interview with BBC Radio 1. During the interview, she revealed that her fiance, Jake Bongiovi had a nosebleed which gave her an ‘ick’.

Why did Jake Bongiovi’s nosebleed give Millie Bobby Brown an ick?

She recalled the situation saying, “This morning I was on a flight with my fiancé, and he got a nosebleed,” she added, “And I got the ick.”

As per the HuffPost, she explained the reason why Bongiovi's nosebleed gave her an ick. She references her character from Stranger Things. Her character Eleven, upon using telekinetic and telepathic abilities, would get a nosebleed.

She reflected on the situation saying that he got the nosebleed at the most “Inconvenient” time. She continued, “We just landed. The seat belt sign was still on. He’s doing an Eleven. I’m like, ‘Calm down.’ Two, he’s acting as if it’s painful, and I’m like, ‘It’s not painful.’”

Many fans are pointing out her sentence, "He's doing an Eleven" and finding it hilarious. As per HuffPost, a TikTok user commented, "He's doing an 11.' took me out." another user pointed out that she is very "unserious", the user wrote, "she's so unserious i love her so much."

Millie Bobby Brown has other icks as well

Enola Holmes actress discussed earlier in the interview, that men holding umbrellas give her an ick. She said that feels it's really pathetic. She said that she attempted to get on board with it.

She also mentioned that people taking pictures of their food is cringe to her, during her interview with Glamour last year.

She added that she does not take pictures of her meals, and that is where she draws the line. She added, “My camera does not eat first. I think it’s just ridiculous. Put your phone down, and eat your meal." She revealed that she has never taken a picture of her food or drink.

