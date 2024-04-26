Fahmaan Khan is all set to return to the TV screens with his new show Krishna Mohini. Khan plays the character of Aryaman Agarwal in the show. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Imlie actor shared the story behind his viral picture with Debattama Saha which went viral on the internet months before the show's inception. He revealed that the picture was from a totally different show and a different set.

Fahmaan Khan shares the story behind the viral picture with Debattama Saha

In January 2024, Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha gained immense limelight after they posted a picture from a set and captioned it as 'Khichdi? What?' Fans speculated that the couple are shooting together for an upcoming project.

Talking about the same viral picture, Fahmaan said, "Well, there's a funny story behind that picture. Firstly, it was not from the sets of Krishna Mohini. It was some other show where we'd bumped into each other for mockshoot. There were other girls apart from her too. I just met him and we randomly decided to post a picture."

Take a look at the new promo of Krishna Mohini:

He added, "Months later, we again met on the sets of Krishna Mohini but here, we did not click any pictures or post them because, somewhere down the line, we both knew that we would be doing this show together."

Fahmaan Khan on his character in Krishna Mohini

Fahmaan Khan spilled the beans about the character that he is playing in the show and said, "Honestly, I'm still figuring it out. Once you take up a character, you usually get an idea about the wavelength that he would think and react to, however, with Aryaman, I'm still in the phase where I'm getting to know him and it's a great experience working on the same."

"It is definitely a difficult character to portray because he has many emotions, but he doesn't express much, which is quite contradictory to what I am in real life. I am very chilled-out about various aspects of my life; I take things lightly and close the chapters post dealing with it, after a certain point. However, Aryaman doesn't say anything to anyone. He appears happy; as if nothing is wrong but when he is alone, thoughts about various things engulf him," he went on to say.

What made Fahmaan Khan sign Krishna Mohini?

The Imlie actor said, "Honestly, the story. The concept is so unique. It is relatable in today's time, the concept is so progressive. There are so many people dealing with this. Audiences want progressive shows on television, Krishna Mohini is that one story. The moment the producers and directors narrated the story to me, I was sold! There were a couple of other projects too and I had done mock shoots for various upcoming shows but I was keen on being a part of this show."

More about Krishna Mohini

The first promo of Krishna Mohini revolved around the sibling bond between two siblings Krishna and Mohini. Krishna teaches Mohan about changed identities and tells him that he is free to become whatever he wants while his sister will also support him. The show will also focus on how having a guiding light is quite important in everybody's lives.

The show features Debattama Saha, Fahmaan Khan, and Ketaki Kulkarni in prominent roles.

