Karan Johar to be awarded alongside Steven Yeun, Lucy Liu, Bang Si Hyuk, Hello Kitty and more at Gold House

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has received one more feather in his cap. After recently being honored with the ‘Director of the Year’ by the Vice President of India, Karan will now be honored at the Gold House as they celebrate their Third Annual Gold Gala. The coveted event is all set to honor the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific changemakers in culture and society over the past year on May 11.

The Gold Gala will take place at the Music Centre in downtown Los Angeles and will convene over 600 guests to celebrate the 2024 A100.

Karan Johar joins the list of global achievers

Alongside Karan Johar, the list of awardees includes the cast and crew of the award-winning TV show Beef, American actress Lucy Alexis Liu, founder and chairman of HYBE Bang Si-Hyuk - the company that manages the popular K-pop band BTS. The list also includes Cynthia Erivo, Hello Kitty, Hoa Xuande, Jay Fujita & Kawika Casco among others.

The theme of this year's Gold Gala is 'A Gold New World', which imagines a tomorrow for all, built by all. Luxury brand fashion designer Prabal Gurung has been roped in as the first-ever Gold Gala Creative Director to shape the vision well.

In a word with Variety, Gurung shared, “When we talk about Asian representation, we talk about all Asians. People are flying in from India, Taiwan, Shanghai, and all over. It’s about people from their respective fields coming together to inspire.”

Prabal tagged Gold House and Gold Gala as a ‘beacon for the Asian Pacific community to unite, invest in, and celebrate our inventiveness and impact’. He further revealed that this year his focus was to make the ‘Gold Gala look truly global while feeling local’.

He detailed, “From the organic and towering arboreal growths to our centerpiece spheres that shape us–the sun, the moon, our Earth—we envisage a new, more holistic, more centered world that enables all of us to bloom.”

Alok Vaid-Menon, Regina King, Daniels, Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria, Jon M. Chu, and Lulu Wang will be the presenters for the grand night. Among the many performers, RuPaul’s Drag Race fame Nymphia Wind will take center stage.

