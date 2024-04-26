CID is one of the most loved crime shows India has ever produced. The show, which ran for almost 20 years and aired almost 1500 episodes, is still etched in the hearts of countless viewers. Two of its most iconic characters - Daya and Abhijeet played by talented actors Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava have taken their fans by surprise through their latest announcement.

The dynamic duo have revealed that they will soon make a comeback together. However, this time, it will not be about solving crime as Aditya and Dayanand won’t be reprising their renowned roles. So, what exactly is it?

Abhijeet and Daya’s upcoming venture

Dayanand Shetty confirmed the news to Hindustan Times and said that he and Aditya Srivastava are coming back but not as Daya and Abhijeet. The latter went on to share some details from their next project and revealed that they are set to launch a YouTube channel titled Safarkhana showcasing their travel and food diaries.

Aditya stated, "Daya and I have been partners in crime-solving for 20 years, and our bond is unbreakable. Our old CID crew came up with this brilliant idea of a travel show, and we are gearing up to launch it on YouTube in May. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride filled with travel tales and foodie fun.” The actor said that they have already explored Satara, Maharashtra, and are now enjoying things in Goa. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Both the actors admitted that an overwhelming demand from fans to see the CID dream team back in action motivated them to take on this new adventure. Apart from this, Srivastava and Shetty will be seen sharing screen space together in a film too. They have already finished shooting for the same.

Take a look at Dayanand Shetty’s latest Instagram post:

About CID

CID was a television series which revolved around investigating and solving the mystery behind various complex criminal cases by a team of detectives belonging to the Crime Investigation Department in Mumbai. It was led by ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam. The other officers in the team consisted of Senior Inspectors Abhijeet (played by Aditya Srivastava), Daya (played by Dayanand Shetty), and Fredricks (played by Dinesh Phadnis), among others. The show kept fans hooked to their screens for nearly two decades before it went off air in 2018.

CID is still praised for its unique concept, intriguing plots, engaging storytelling, and memorable characters. The popularity of the show led to several spin-offs and adaptations in various regional languages.

ALSO READ: Will Bigg Boss 13 fame Aly Goni marry girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin this year? Actor drops major HINT; Read