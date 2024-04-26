'Healing And Growing': Jimmie Allen Addresses Drama Surrounding His Twins' Birth Timeline

Jimmie Allen is getting candid about the turmoil surrounding the birth of his twins last summer. In a conversation with Kathie Lee Gifford for his YouTube channel, the country singer detailed the timeline of the birth of his twins — daughter Aria and son Amari. The twins were born before he got back together with his estranged wife Lexi. The duo, however, are currently in the process of divorce.

“[The twins have a] different mother – my friend Danielle. I've known Danielle for years. Way before I became Jimmie Allen. And at the time she got pregnant with the twins, I wasn't with Lexi, and [Danielle] wasn't with her husband,” Allen explained, adding, “So Danielle was pregnant first because me and Lexi weren't together when Danielle got pregnant. Twins were born first. Then me and Lexi decided we wanted to try to work on [our relationship].”

When the news of the twins' birth became public, Allen explained that the truth was misunderstood.

Here's what happened;

False article claiming ‘Jimmie Allen Gets Married Superfan Pregnant’ came out

These articles couldn't be farther from the truth, Allen notes, clarifying, “I decided to post my twins on my Instagram, and it went everywhere. These articles come out, ‘Jimmie Allen Gets Married Superfan Pregnant.’ That couldn't be farther from the truth. She's not a superfan. She’s a friend. And she wasn't with her husband and I wasn’t with my wife.”

Despite the undue controversy, Allen said he is now “healing and growing” for the sake of his children.

Jimmie Allen knew his marriage with Lexi was over before the couple gave it another shot

The This Is Us singer revealed during the aforementioned conversation with Kathie that he got advice from someone that he should try to fix his marriage. “I said ‘Why’? He said, ‘Well it just looks good.’”

Allen, however, knew it wouldn't work, as he informed the individual, “She's not the person for me and I'm not the person for her?” He added, “Why would I do that again [try and salvage the marriage] to myself? It's gotta be right.”

Despite the opinions mentioned above, Allen and Lexi made efforts to work on their relationship, and they welcomed their third child, son Cohen, in September as a result. The duo are also parents to daughters Naomi and Zara, who are 4 and 2 respectively. Allen is also a dad to son Aadyn, 9, from a previous relationship.

