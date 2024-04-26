The 2024 MLB season has started. But, weather can play a very crucial role this season which can help teams pick up the win. Also, with the weather going eerie, fans should at least be aware of the rules which can completely turn the game.

Recently, the Toronto Blue Jayz had no chance for a win as they lost to Mother Nature, and that too not one, not two but three consecutive matches against the Kansas City Royals. So, let’s look at what these MLB Rain Delay Rules are.

MLB Rain Delay Rules that you should know

While some might know, some might not, but MLB Rain Delay Rules 2024 are the same as the year 2023 as mentioned on MLB’s official website. According to the regulations, if a game is delayed due to weather, there must be at least a 30-minute wait before it may be resumed.

However, if the weather does not improve after 30 minutes, the umpires may declare the game over. But, if the weather turns bad before the official game begins, the umpire has the authority to declare it a 'no game' and reschedule the match at a later date.

However, if it is now an official game that means if the game went more than 5 innings, the team in the lead would win. This rule was implemented as they didn’t want to have a replay of a match and waste more time as half of the innings are already done for.

Also, when the matches are rescheduled, the two teams are given a chance to decide when and where they want to have their match.. But, if both teams can’t come to any conclusion, the league then determines a certain date.

Rules only apply to MLB regular season

MLB Rain Delay Rules might help or might not, but they can be decisive at times. These MLB Rain Delay Rules only apply till the MLB regular season is going on. For all the post-season games, the league has separate rules and policies set.

Meanwhile, MLB Rain Delay rules might not be that important if we look at the all-long season, but sometimes poor weather can astonish any chance your team had, to no chance.

