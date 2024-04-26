WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani up their twinning game at airport; indulge in fun banter with paparazzi

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. They consistently set relationship goals for their admirers whenever they make a public appearance or engage in social media banter. The duo is often spotted out and about together and never fails to impress fans with their style and PDA.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning and winning in denim

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the airport. The duo looked gorgeous in their twinning denim outfits. Sidharth sported a dapper look with a denim jacket paired with a t-shirt and beige cargo pants. Kiara, meanwhile, looked stunning in a denim top and flared jeans. She completed her look with flats, cool sunglasses, and a chic bag.

They walked hand-in-hand at the airport and also engaged in a fun banter with the paps and happily posed for the pictures and videos.

Check out the video here:

Siddharth Malhotra's wish for wifey Kiara Advani on first wedding anniversary

Recently, Sidharth and Kiara celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Malhotra shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram with his wife, Kiara Advani. The couple, dressed in matching white outfits, enjoys a picturesque sunset while riding on horseback. Kiara donned a white top with a hood, and Sidharth opted for a white tee. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Sidharth captioned the photo, "It’s not the journey or the destination; it’s the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove."

Kiara Advani on the work front

Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for the Telugu political action thriller film Game Changer. The actress will star opposite Ram Charan in this S. Shankar directorial. Additionally, Kiara is set to enter the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Don 3, featuring Kiara and Ranveer Singh, is also in the works.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in the film Yodha. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, it showcased Sidharth in an action-packed avatar. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike and also performed well at the box office. Actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna also featured in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sidharth is teaming up for a project with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani spotted at airport; WATCH Yodha actor's reaction to pap who says, ‘Love you’