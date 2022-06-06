7 Stylish sunglasses to gift your dad on Father's Day 2022

The right pair of sunglasses can be your key to elevating style instantly. Even if your OOTD is basic or boring, adding statement sunglasses to the look can be the game-changer. This Father’s Day, help your dad up his style by gifting him cool sunglasses that are both protective, functional and stylish. Today, we bring out the top-selling sunglasses for men who never compromise safety for fashion. Scroll on and shop for your favourite right away!

Here are 7 sunglasses to gift your dad on Father’s Day

Men who love to step out in style never miss their sunglasses. There is a wide range of sunglasses for men that have managed to hook all the fashionholic men within a short span of time.

1. Calvin Klein Square Sunglasses

These blue-rimmed unique glasses ooze contemporary glamour. It is equipped with 100% UV protection, they have metal frames, a double bridge and extremely light metal arms. Studs to the lens corner and keyhole nose bridge lend an iconic finish.

Price: $ 34.99

Buy Now

2. Nike Men's Tailwind

These lightweight sport shades feature shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses that offer visual clarity, UV protection and comfort with every wear. Perfect for your on the go lifestyle, the flying lens design and ventilated bridge stop the glasses from fogging.

Price: $ 54.99

Buy Now

3. Polarised Lens Square Black Sunglasses for Men

These are a perfect pair of sunglasses for everyday use. The classic style matches every style and outfit. Your dad will definitely love this Father’s Day gift and wear them with swag and style! These pair a polarised lens with a rectangular, matte frame.

Price: $ 33.00

Buy Now

4. Rocawear Protective Sunglasses

Shield sunglasses are trending this summer. This will be an ideal Father’s Day gift as it suits all face types and adds oomph to one's look. It includes a comfortable and impact resistant polycarbonate lens with a protective coating that shields and protects your eyes from the sun's natural ultraviolet rays.

Price: $ 45.00

Buy Now

5. Classic Aviator Sunglasses

Ray-Ban aviator glasses feature a matte gold frame with crystal blue mirrored lenses for a chic look. It’s got padded nose pads and temple tips for added comfort. These branded sunglasses will be a cool gift for your cool dad. The sleek design of it will surely make a happy summer boy.

Price: $ 99.99

Buy Now

6. Mia Sunglasses Bronze

The Dylan men's shield brings practicality to your impeccable taste. Leatherette wrapped temples feature the True Religion logo embroidered in gold and "U" metal stem tips. It's the style statement you were looking for! The perfect Father’s Day gift!

Price: $ 60.48

Buy Now

7. Gucci Grey Men's Sunglasses

These lightweight and non-polarized sunglasses is the best gift you can give to anyone. Functionally, the design is comfortable and durable. If you haven't owned a pair of Gucci's always-in-style frames at some point in your life, now's the time to rectify that mistake, STAT.

Price: $ 99.99

Buy Now

Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. These stylish sunglasses will be a great Father’s Day gift to cheer him up and shower him with your love and gratitude.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

