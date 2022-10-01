8 Comfortable Women’s Sandals to Grab from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here with a unique range of sandals for women, available at hefty discounts. The sale prices are huge and can help you save your hard-earned money. With Navratri and other Indian festivals slowly making their way, it is the perfect time to snag stylish, comfy, and reliable footwear options. So, here are the best-rated women’s sandals on Amazon that you can consider stealing at discounts. Scroll down to see the fancy choices that can spruce your casual, formal, and festive looks without hurting your toes and pockets! Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: 8 Women’s Sandals That are All-Time Favorites

1. Carlton London Cll-6968 Slide Sandal-Black Owning a pair of classy, comfortable and chic black sandals is a necessity for fashionable divas. If you are still lacking a pair to go with your colored or monochrome style, these sandals can be a life savior. With a sassy design, comfortable slip-on style and high platform heels, these sandals can be your go-to pair. Whether you are heading for a party or a formal occasion, this stunning pair of sandals is your absolute fit. Its amazing quality and availability in multiple sizes make it a great choice for all.

Price Rs. 1,595 Deal Price Rs. 686 Buy Now 2. TWINS SHOE Block Heel Sandals-Golden Are you all high in the festive fever? If yes, then missing out on this pair of beautiful shimmery sandals would be a shame. These block heel sandals are designed with faux leather, canvas, and synthetic material to add festive vibes to your look. The easy-to-use slip-on design makes them apt for those exciting garba nights when you are all set to hit the dance floor. To spice up your glam look, this quintessential pair of golden sandals are a hit! The prime highlight is that the brand brings to you the same design in multiple shimmery shades to make all your festive nights special!

Price Rs. 999 Deal Price Rs. 468 Buy Now 3. Elle Block Heels Sandal- Beige Looking for a durable pair of heels that do not hurt your feet and can make you look like a dapper? Refer to these beige block heel sandals from the Elle store. The brand has earned its reputation through the consistent delivery of premium quality footwear for women. This classic pair of beige sandals are nothing but a great example of trendy design and durable quality. The heels are loaded with rubber soles for traction and ensure better grip while walking. Its snazzy textured pattern and cozy footbed make this pair an excellent choice for long-wear.

Price Rs. 2,495 Deal Price Rs. 698 Buy Now 4. Mochi Synthetic Sandals- Pink Nothing feels like a delight than owning a comfortable pair of synthetic slip-on slider sandals. The Mochi store brings to you one such cool pair of slip-on sandals that can assist you on your daily walks or on casual occasions. It has a flat, comfortable sole with enough space for flexible movements. The top part has a glossy texture that adds a cool bling to your regular outfits. The brand provides the sandals in 5 heart-captivating colors, each representing a fashionable swank. Choose your personal favorite and look ravishing everyday!

Price Rs. 1,490 Deal Price Rs. 696 Buy Now 5. BATA Lozze Flat Sandal-Black When you wish to ditch boring black regular footwear, this pair of flat sandals with eye-catching design can be the right fit. Along with superior comfort, the brand offers a unique criss cross top design to amp up the look. Not just this, the pair also has synthetic soles and slip-on style to keep your feet at ease. The back zipper and high-quality side buckles add to its refined appeal. Try wearing it on ankle-length jeans, leggings, or pants to flaunt your sassy choice.

Price Rs. 1,099 Deal Price Rs. 768 Buy Now 6. MOSAC Casual Stylish Wedges-Brown Are you a fan of wedged heel sandals? If yes, then do not miss out on this gorgeous pair that excels at comfort and style. The sandals are designed with fine quality material that is highly resilient and provides supreme comfort. The brand offers these sandals in 3 different colors which means you get to choose from beautiful brown, stunning black, and classic beige. Interestingly, the sandals are water-resistant and provide you with enough space and flexibility to your toes. We loved the ankle strap, the lightweight feel, and chic bow style.

Price Rs. 1,299 Deal Price Rs. 559 Buy Now 7. Carlton London Cll-5876 Flat Sandal-Mustard Try these sandals from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, if you want a pair of flat sandals that can be a part of your formal and casual looks and not cost you a fortune. With the solid quality and comfy one-toe design, the sandals are a true representative of solace, simplicity, and elegance. Team it with a saree, salwar suit, or jeans to stand out in a crowd like a star. The rubber soles and synthetic material make it a great fit to be worn for long durations. Backed with 2 months of warranty, this classic flat pair of sandals is a reliable choice.

Price Rs. 1,495 Deal Price Rs. 629 Buy Now 8. Do Bhai Block Heel Fashion Sandal-White Every shoe closet deserves a white, comfortable pair of sandals that compliments all types of ensembles and gives your feet the ease they need. One such pair is this from the Do Bhai store. Designed to give your feet long-lasting comfort, the brand has used premium quality synthetic material along with sturdy buckle closure. What adds to its oomph is the cute bow design along with water-resistant inner material. Bonus points go to the block heels, which makes these sandals all the more stylish.