Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: 7 Ethnic Cushion Covers to Give Your Home A Festive Touch

In addition to home decor items and furniture, there are some more decorative elements that evoke your personal style of living. Cushions, it is! Believe us or not, cushions amp up the glory of your sofa sets, chairs as well as cozy corners. They take the overall beauty of the room to the next level. And when you buckle up for the festive season, you ought to pay equal attention to them. This festive season, revive the home decor story with the most ethnic cushion covers. These covers are available at exciting prices only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Ethnic Cushion Covers to Pick from Sale

1. HOUSE FOX Ethnic Motifs Square Cushion Cover Set These beige and brown ethnic cushion covers come in a set of 5. Tailored in satin, these covers are soft on the skin and easily washable. The impeccable motifs at the front and an overlapped concealed zipper at the back are crafted with utmost perfection and care. The golden hues will give your sofa sets, chairs, and cozy corners a festive makeover. If your cushions have become drab, then it is time to make them look as new as possible.

Price: Rs. 1,200 Deal Price: Rs. 569

2. PINK PARROT Dupion Silk Pillow Cover Set Are you an old-school soul? Here is how you can add a pop of color in a sheer, traditional way. These cushion covers tailored in dupion silk are high on ethnicity. The pink, blue, orange, red, and yellow shades add vibrancy to any room where they are being placed. The fab festive days definitely call out for an impeccable home transformation without discarding worn-out cushions.

Price: Rs. 799 Deal Price: Rs. 539

3. Cloth Fusion Velvet Cushion Cover Set Your festive decor can never go wrong with soft velvet cushions. And these Cloth Fusion velvet cushion covers come in a set of 5. The alluring HD gold print embellished on the covers makes the cushion look a lot more classy and elegant. The velvet covers are not only ethnic in appearance, but also dust resistant. And guess what? These covers are washable and give your room a cheerful and bright makeover.

Price: Rs. 1,199 Deal Price: Rs. 678

4. AEROHAVEN Jute Cushion Cover Set If you love to cuddle up with cushions to unwind your stress on the couch or bed, then this 5 piece cushion cover set is meant for you. The bright and beautiful jute jackets not only act as a festive piece of decor but also play a vital role in cheering up the mood as a whole. The premium jute fabric and multicolored HD digital print undoubtedly make their way to the list of Amazon's best sellers. And what a great chance to steal them at a slashed price?

Price: Rs. 1,599 Deal Price: Rs. 798

5. Cazimo Jacquard Geometric Chevron Cushion Cover Set Who doesn't love cushion covers that are stylish and functional? The outstanding geometric design, extensive lifespan, and premium quality make Cazimo jacquard cushion covers a must-have festive pick. The overlap back zipper closure also makes cushion insertion an easy job. These cushion covers will lend you a festive feel and add to the style quotient of your living area. The neutral beige color compliments every decor story, so you need not worry about your furniture and lamp settings.

Price: Rs. 1,299 Deal Price: Rs. 565

6. STITCHNEST Cotton Cushion Cover Set These unique and funky cushion covers feature some cute elephant-themed cartoons on the front. These printed covers will transform your drabbed cushions quite easily. With these cushion covers, your cushions are soon going to look as if you bought them fresh from the store. The smooth and luxurious feel of the covers will make you irresistible to cuddle with. So stuff your pillow into these covers and let it revamp your home decor seamlessly.

Price: Rs. 999 Deal Price: Rs. 519

7. aRDENMEAD Decorative Cotton Cushion Cover Set This set of two decorative cotton cushion covers defines simplicity. The bright mustard color, secretive zipper, and terry embroidery spell a beautiful combination of sophistication with style. These covers are crafted from high-quality cotton fabric that infuses festive cheerfulness into the environment. This festive season you can keep your decor story subtle yet exquisite. Thanks to Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 for allowing you to revive your room in a budget-friendly way.

Price: Rs. 999 Deal Price: Rs. 569

Head to Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 and pick alluring ethnic cushion covers to give your furniture a much-need festive makeover. Cushions are not just decorative pieces, they are soul-pleasers. They help you revamp your home effortlessly and make sure that every nook of your house looks fancy and chic. If you plan to spend hours lying or sitting, cushions will aid in relieving stress and maintaining your body posture. They are decorative elements that lighten up the mood by providing extra comfort amidst the festivities. Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

