Cody Conrod, professionally known as Clix, is an accomplished American gaming YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and prominent figure in the world of professional Fortnite: Battle Royale. Rising to fame after his remarkable qualification for the Fortnite World Cup, Clix has become a celebrated personality in the gaming community.

Not only is he a skilled player, but he is also a co-owner of XSET, further solidifying his influence and impact on the gaming industry. Clix's journey began with the inception of his Twitch stream and YouTube channel, where he has garnered a dedicated following through engaging content and impressive gameplay.

His prowess in Fortnite has led to significant achievements, including securing first place and a substantial $58,000 prize at the Fortnite World Cup, marking the beginning of an extraordinary career trajectory for this talented individual.

What is Clix Net Worth in 2024?

Clix net worth in 2024 is reported to be around $2.2 million. While the speculation has long been running that he potentially has more money than it is publicly known, there’s still no concrete proof to that.

However, at one time, Clix himself said that he is worth over $27 million in one of his recent streams.

Clix’s Twitch Earnings

With over 7.7 million subscribers on Twitch at the moment, Clix earns $70,000 to $100,000 a month. Some of the sources also estimate the earnings to be substantially higher, but as per current sources, it could not be counted exactly.

Clix’s Youtube Earnings

Clix has 3.11 million subscribers on YouTube and has a great flow of regular audience during his streams. His YouTube channel generates around $200,000 per year.

CLix’s Fortnite Earnings

Clix made around $500,000 from Fortnite alone with 111 Fortnite tournaments under his belt.

What made Clix famous?

Clix rose to fame after securing a spot in the inaugural Fortnite World Cup, propelling him to become one of the top-earning streamers in the Fortnite community. Renowned for his impressive one-on-one high-ground strategies, Clix has made a significant impact in the world of eSports. His content spans various popular games such as Fortnite, Among Us, Grand Theft Auto V, and others. Join us in honoring him on this special occasion.

While there’s already a great year waiting for his gaming scrimmage, Clix is poised to make his name in Fortnite for a long time.

