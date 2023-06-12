Kevin Smith Weight Loss: An Inspiring Journey to Fitness

Best known for his work in movies like Clerk, Jay and Silent Bob, Jersey Girl, Catch and Release, Tusk, and more 一 Kevin Smith further came into the limelight for his impressive body transformation. When the American filmmaker and actor suffered a fatal heart attack in February 2018, it was a wake-up that led to the beginning of the popular Kevin Smith weight loss journey. Smith was able to downsize from 256 pounds to 205 pounds and dropped about 51 pounds within six months. His transformation garnered the attention of his fans and inspired many. So, how did Kevin Smith lose weight? From his diet plan to his workout routine 一 in this article, we have put together everything you need to know about his inspiring weight loss journey.

Who Is Kevin Smith?

Born on 2nd August 1970 in Red Bank, New Jersey (USA), Kevin Smith wears multiple hats professionally. He is an American filmmaker, actor, comedian, screenwriter, public speaker, author, YouTuber, and podcaster. Smith gained prominence for his low-budget films such as Clerk and Jay and Silent Bob. He has mostly made horror and comedy movies which are shot in his birthplace, New Jersey. Along with his fellow director and film producer, Scott Mosier, Kevin Smith owns a production company called View Askew Productions. He grew up in a Catholic household and was raised in Highlands, a serene town in New Jersey.

Kevin Smith’s Profile

Real Name: Kevin Patrick Smith

Kevin Patrick Smith Birthday: 2nd August 1970

2nd August 1970 Age in 2023: 52 years

52 years Occupation: American Filmmaker, Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Public Speaker, Author, YouTuber, and Podcaster

American Filmmaker, Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Public Speaker, Author, YouTuber, and Podcaster Weight Before: 256 pounds

256 pounds Weight Loss: 51 pounds

51 pounds Reduced Weight: 205 pounds

How Did Kevin Smith Gain Weight?

In an interview with The Guardian, Kevin Smith shared, “I was a fat kid.” He further continued, “For years, people were just like: ‘Hey, big guy!’ And I was like, I am the big guy, aren’t I?” Since he was a teenager, Smith had been battling obesity and fluctuations in his weight which caused him to become heavier. When he was 14 years old, he joined the famous Weight Watchers weight loss program to shed extra pounds. However, he felt awkward about being the only teenage child in the class and hence, left after a month.

According to research, obesity is a condition in which excessive or abnormal fat begins to accumulate in the body which may impair health ( 1 ). Studies state that childhood obesity is associated with metabolic, cardiovascular, neurological, hepatic, renal, orthopedic, and pulmonary disorders. This accumulation of extra fat may be caused by environmental factors, lifestyle habits, cultural environment, and genetics ( 2 ). Apart from being obese, when Kevin Smith tried losing the extra fat, it led to fluctuations in his weight which often reached up to 80 pounds. Hence, the onset of childhood obesity, his dietary habits, and later, these massive fluctuations led to weight gain over time.

About a decade ago, Smith was escorted off a plane as he was unable to squeeze into one seat. This made headlines around the world and he was trolled mercilessly. He told The Guardian, “Suddenly, I was like: "They know I’m fat’ – I thought I was hiding it!” Then, on 25th February 2018, he experienced a deadly heart attack during one of his stand-up comedy shows in California. This pushed him to consider his weight and health. Later, these situations led to the famous Kevin Smith weight loss journey which sparked curiosity and inspired many globally.

How Did Kevin Smith Lose Weight So Fast?

The ultimate key which led to the drop in Kevin Smith weight was a combination of maintaining a healthy diet and following an active lifestyle. According to studies, physical activity combined with energy-restriction diets may have a successful impact on body composition and lead to greater weight loss ( 3 ). From the popular Kevin Smith diet to his workout routine 一 ahead, find everything you need to know about how he lost weight.

Kevin Smith’s Diet Plan

After experiencing a heart attack in February 2018, Smith gave up consuming all kinds of unhealthy foods. He was a big fan of dairy products and fast food, however, he stopped eating everything to lose weight. When he switched to a potato-only diet, Kevin Smith lost weight of about 17 pounds in just nine days. Research states that eating potatoes may lead to a decrease in final body weight and stimulate the secretion of satiety-related hormones which leads to a suppressed appetite. Further, it also suggests that the consumption of potatoes may have promising effects on the gut microbiota and cause a reduction in obesity biomarkers ( 4 ). However, this diet may not be recommended by doctors and nutritionists.

This drop in weight further pushed him to adopt an overall healthy lifestyle to reduce weight and cholesterol. The biggest secret behind Kevin Smith weight loss was the fact that he followed a vegan diet. He gives credit to his vegan daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, for this positive change to plant-based eating habits. In an Instagram post, Smith shared, “I also wanna thank my kid @harleyquinnsmith - the little vegan astronaut who explored this meatless/milkless galaxy ahead of me, leading by example. Since I never wanted to see the inside of a hospital ever again, I simply copied the Kid. So this wasn’t a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables).”

A vegan diet is characterized by the exclusion of all animal-origin foods such as eggs, meats, dairy products, honey, and more. It has increasingly become popular around the world and may have multiple health benefits ( 5 ). In comparison to other forms of diets, a vegan diet has lower cholesterol, less saturated fats, and more dietary fiber. Hence, vegans tend to be thinner in appearance, have lower serum cholesterol and low blood pressure, and also have reduced risks of heart diseases ( 6 ). In an interview with Men’s Health, he shared, “I’ve given up animal food products. I’ve given up sugar, mostly. I ate the way I wanted to for 47 years; I will try the way I’m supposed to for one year and see what happens.” Following a vegan diet and reducing processed sugar caused an improvement in Kevin Smith health and also helped him lose 51 pounds in six months.

Smith’s morning typically begins with a glass of fresh fruit or green smoothie, or sugar-free iced tea. He does not prefer eating breakfast in the morning and his first meal of the day is usually around 3 PM. His meals are prepared by a team of chefs which contains potatoes, salads, and juices made from other fruits and vegetables. For snacking, Kevin Smith often eats roasted or boiled chickpeas which are high in protein ( 7 ). Hence, this healthy snack helps in giving a modest satiety effect and leads to a suppressed appetite ( 8 ). He also eats a medicine called Atorvastatin (Lipitor, Pfizer) that helps to fight bad cholesterol and inflammation in the body ( 9 ).

Kevin Smith’s Workout Routine

While following a vegan diet was instrumental in helping Kevin Smith lose the extra pounds, it was not the only thing he did. His workout routine is a reminder that simplicity may work wonders for your body. One of the Kevin Smith weight loss secrets is that he went on a daily hour-long walk with his pet dog called Shecky. The duo would walk together to the top of Runyon Canyon near Smith’s home in Hollywood Hills (Los Angeles, California). This daily habit further helped the actor and filmmaker to lose an extra 25 pounds.

According to research, walking daily may lead to significant reductions in overall body weight and fat mass. The study further states that walking may also cause improvements in the biomarkers for cardiovascular disease risks and also enhance the effects of serum insulin ( 10 ). Hence, Smith’s workout routine was to maintain an active lifestyle by incorporating daily walks which eventually led to successful weight loss.

Kevin Smith’s Before and After Weight Loss Photos

Now that you know about the diet plan and workout routine which caused a drop in Kevin Smith’s overall size, you might be wondering how much weight did kevin smith lose. With the help of a vegan diet and daily walks with his pet dog, Smith was able to transform from 256 pounds to 205 pounds.

Ahead, find Kevin Smith before and after weight loss photos to see the change.

Kevin Smith Before Weight Loss

Kevin Smith After Weight Loss

To sum up, the ultimate secret to the Kevin Smith weight loss journey was combining healthy eating habits and an active lifestyle. Inspired by his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, he switched to a vegan diet which enabled him to lose about 51 pounds within six months. He combined this vegan lifestyle with regular inclined walks up the hill to the Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles, California. Together, this over time helped Kevin Smith achieve his body goals.

Sources:

