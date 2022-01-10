Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Different caffeine brews that every coffee lover will appreciate

Coffee is a happy word that instantly relaxes your mind and soul. It’s the coffee breaks in our lives where we build our most precious memories. If you are an ardent coffee lover, we bring to you 5 different brews from Amazon that have positive feedback from the consumers. These mixes can also be an exciting gift pack to your friend who never gets tired of drinking coffee Also note, everything listed here is on a massive sale!

Freshly Roasted Arabica Coffee Beans Powder

These special grade whole coffee beans from the Western Ghats are handpicked, dried, roasted, powdered and packed in flavour-lock containers. It’s made from 100 percent coffee beans for an unadulterated caffeine experience.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 299

Davidoff Café Rich Aroma

Rich Aroma is a harmonious and delicious blend inspired by the zest for life. Like all great things, the beauty of Espresso 57 is echoed in its simplicity. This coffee is a way for traditionalists and progressives alike to limit unnecessary distractions in favour of small moments of sensory pleasure.

Price: Rs 1850

Deal: Rs 1573

Colombian Brew Coffee Arabica Espresso

Perfect for french press, drip coffee, cold brew, moka pot, filter coffee and espresso machines, this filter coffee brew is the one you are looking for if rich creamy flavour with a strong kick is what you want!

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 249

Country Bean Instant Coffee Powder

This set features two flavours-hazelnut and caramel. Blend of plantation coffee beans carefully handpicked from the finest plantations and roasted to perfection and powdered with precision to create the finest coffee with a perfect aroma, this is the brew that’ll awaken your gloomy soul.

Price: Rs 650

Deal: Rs 569

TGL Vanilla Swirl Flavoured Coffee

Slightly creamy and just the right amount of sharpness in the mouth. The cup is light but has deep, dark flavours. It packs within heady notes of vanilla and dark chocolate with some hints of drupe and shelled nuts, too.

Price: Rs 650

Deal: Rs 569

