Kim Young Ok turns 86; A look at 7 K-dramas national halmeoni has starred in

Born on December 5, 1937, Kim Young Ok is a popular South Korean actress who made her debut in 1957. Widely recognized as South Korea's National Grandma(or halmeoni), she has earned this title for her numerous compelling portrayals of grandmothers in both film and television.

In 1959, Kim Young Ok ventured into the world of broadcasting by joining Chuncheon Broadcasting Station as an announcer through open recruitment. Subsequently, in 1960, she re-entered CBS Christian Broadcasting Company as a voice actor for the 6th term. The following year, 1961, marked her official debut as a voice actor for the 1st round of MBC Cultural Broadcasting. In 1969, she made her first appearance in an MBC TV drama.

Kim Young Ok stands out as one of Korea's exemplary actors, maintaining an active presence in the industry since her debut without any hiatus. In 2018, she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th Korea Drama Awards. At present, she holds the distinction of being the oldest active actress in Korea.On the occasion of her turning 86, here are the top series the K-drama Halmeoni has starred in.

Boys Over Flowers

Boys Over Flowers unfolds in the renowned high school for the super-wealthy. The narrative revolves around Geum Jan Di (Koo Hye Sun), a girl from a modest background who, through a stroke of luck, secures admission to this exclusive private high school. Here, she encounters F4, a group of remarkably attractive and affluent boys led by the bold and fearless Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min Ho).

Gu Jun Pyo, the spoiled heir to the world-leading conglomerate Shinhwa, heads this group that includes the mysterious and breathtakingly handsome Yoon Ji Hoo (Kim Hyun Joong), So Yi Jeong (Kim Bum), and Song Woo Bin (Kim Joon).

This compelling narrative is based on the manga series Hana Yori Dango by Yoko Kamio. Kim Young Ok plays the head maid who has raised Gu Jun Pyo since childhood and also looks after Guem Jan Di as she is hired to be Jun Pyo’s maid.

Coffee Prince

Choi Han Gyeol, portrayed by Gong Yoo, is the carefree grandson of Chairwoman Bang played by Kim Young Ok at Dong-in Foods, a prosperous coffee business. Uninterested in responsibilities and fixated on his first love, Han Yoo Joo (Chae Jung An), who sees him as just a friend, Han Gyeol has never held a job.

Enter Go Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye), a 24-year-old tomboy mistaken for a guy. Since her father's passing at 16, she's been the family breadwinner. When Han Gyeol, oblivious to her gender, meets Eun Chan, he hatches a plan: hiring her to pose as his gay partner to avoid his grandmother Chairwoman Bang's arranged blind dates.

Facing his grandmother's ultimatum, Han Gyeol takes charge of a dilapidated coffee shop, rebranded as Coffee Prince, aiming to prove himself to his grandmother and win over Yoo Joo. To attract female customers, he hires only attractive male employees. Eun Chan, desperate for money, maintains her disguise to secure a job at Coffee Prince.

As the story unfolds, a connection forms between Eun Chan and Han Gyeol. Unaware of Eun Chan's true gender, Han Gyeol grapples with questioning his sexuality, leading to inner turmoil.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hometown Cha Cha Cha unfolds the tale of Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah), a successful dentist from Seoul whose life takes an unexpected turn. On her late mother's birthday, she finds herself in the serene seaside village of Gongjin. Spontaneously, she decides to establish a dental clinic in the picturesque town. In the process, she crosses paths with the versatile Hong Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho), affectionately known as Chief Hong.

The romantic drama beautifully captures the blossoming love between Yoon Hye Jin and Chief Hong, set against the backdrop of Gongjin's charming residents. In this small town, Kim Young Ok takes on the role of Kim Gam Ri, the leader of the grandmothers, with Lee Yong Yi as Lee Mat Yi and Shin Shin Ae as Park Sook Ja. Her character exudes a comforting aura for many viewers—caring, thoughtful, hardworking, and funny, albeit a tad bit hardheaded.

The King: Eternal Monarch

The King: Eternal Monarch narrates the journey of Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho), a modern day Emperor of the Kingdom of Corea. Seeking to breach the barrier into an alternate reality where the Republic of Korea exists, he stumbles upon detective Jeong Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun). Their paths intertwine due to an identity card he acquired during a pivotal moment in his childhood—the assassination of his father, Lee Ho. Meanwhile, Lee Gon's half-uncle, Lee Lim (Lee Jung Jin), the assassin behind the royal murder, lurks in the shadows, amassing armies and traveling between the two parallel worlds.

Here Kim Young Ok takes on the role of Noh Ok Nam, the Head Court Lady of the Imperial Household. Since the tragic demise of King Lee Ho, she assumes the role of a parental figure in Lee Gon's life, offering a comforting and guiding presence.

King The Land

In King The Land, the narrative unfolds around Goo Won (Lee Jun Ho), the heir of The King Group, a prominent luxury hotel conglomerate, thrust into an intense inheritance battle. His path intersects with Cheon Sa Rang (YoonA), a cheerful hotelier whose constant smile changes upon encountering Goo Won.

Kim Young Ok takes on the role of Cha Soon Hee, Sa Rang's devoted grandmother and sole pillar of support. As the one who raised her, Soon Hee shares a unique and profound bond with Sa Rang. The affection between them is evident, and Sa Rang cares for her grandmother much like any granddaughter would, mirroring the love and care her grandmother has given her.

Reply 1988

In the Ssangmundong neighborhood of Seoul, five childhood friends navigate the challenges of their teenage years, relying on each other for support and forging paths for their futures. Sung Deok Sun, the middle child in her struggling family, grapples for attention while carrying the weight of her 999th school ranking.

Kim Jung Hwan remains singularly devoted to soccer, even as his family's fortunes change overnight. Sung Sun Woo excels as the model student, serving as the student council president and a reliable son in his family. Ryu Dong Ryong, a knowledgeable geek about life and girls, faces academic hurdles that hinder his college aspirations. Lastly, Choi Taek, a brilliant baduk player, makes the unconventional decision to leave school and pursue a professional career. Together, they navigate the complexities of adolescence, forming an unbreakable bond to shape their destinies.

Kim Young Ok portrays Deok Seon's beloved grandmother, who holds a special place in her heart. As the middle child often feeling neglected in her own family, Deok Seon finds solace and guidance in her grandmother's frequent visits. Through these encounters, the grandmother imparts valuable life lessons, becoming a source of comfort and wisdom that helps Deok Seon navigate the challenges of growing up.

Young Lady and Gentleman

In Young Lady and Gentleman, following the loss of his wife, Lee Yong Gook (Ji Hyun Woo) faces the challenges of raising his three children. The entry of Park Dan Dan (Lee Se Hee), a tutor, brings an unexpected romantic connection between them, despite the age disparity. In this narrative, Kim Young Ok takes on the role of Jin Dal-rae, an 80-year-old woman, and the mother of Cha Yeon Sil and Cha Gun. She also assumes the role of grandmother to Dae Beom, Dan Dan, and Mi Rim.

