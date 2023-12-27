BREAKING: Coffee Prince star Lee Sun Kyun found dead in car; police confirms

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun has tragically passed away this morning on December 27th. The actor’s passing has been confirmed by South Korean police.

As per the police announcement, actor Lee Sun Kyun has tragically passed away. On December 27, the Seoul Seongbuk Police Station disclosed the discovery of an unconscious man in a parked car within a Seoul park. Responding to an emergency call from a distressed woman reporting her husband's departure after leaving behind a suicide note, the police swiftly arrived at the scene.

Later that morning, the police officially confirmed the individual's identity as Lee Sun Kyun, stating that his identity has been confirmed Additional evidence of burning charcoal briquettes inside Lee Sun Kyun’s car was reportedly found by the police, potentially pointing towards suicide as the cause of his demise.Beginning in October, Lee Sun Kyun had been the subject of a police investigation regarding alleged illicit drug use.

Condolences to Lee Sun Kyun’s family and friends.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

