4 Signs you are an option and not a priority

It's not a bad thing to want to be your partner's priority when you're in a relationship. After all, if someone is important to you, you'll do everything you can to keep them in your life and show them how much you appreciate them. The reality is that there will be times when you are not your partner's priority, and that is perfectly fine. There is a difference, however, between not being your partner's priority occasionally and not being a priority at all, and if you believe your situation may be the latter, it's critical to look for signs that you aren't a priority in your relationship.

Here are 4 possible signs that could be the reasons for you not being your partner’s priority.

1. You are putting in all the effort

If you are the only one who is constantly calling, texting, or scheduling dates, that means you don't hear from them unless you initiate conversations, that's a sure sign that you are not your partner's priority. If you feel like you're doing too much without receiving anything in return, it's a good indication that you're not your partner's top priority.

2. Your efforts go unnoticed

All of the concern, efforts, sacrifices, kind gestures, and compromises go unnoticed by your partner. They have no idea what you do on a regular basis to help the relationship. When someone does not value and respect you, they will never respect or appreciate your actions or efforts.

3. You feel like the relationship is all physical

If your partner is only concerned with the physical and it bothers you, it could be a sign that they are not prioritizing the type of relationship you desire. They might just want to hook up, and that's fine with them. That's what they wanted at the time. But perhaps it isn't for the other person.

4. You feel generally unhappy and misused

He or she makes you feel genuine dissatisfaction, insecurity, and mistreatment. All of your insecurities are heightened in their presence, and you are depressed. You constantly have the impression that you are being taken advantage of. Trust your instincts, and if you find yourself constantly sacrificing your life and dreams for your partner, it's time to rethink your relationship priorities.

It's time to take a step back and look at the big picture of what's going on, what you really want in the long run, and have that conversation with that person to see if they're on the same page or not.

