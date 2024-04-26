After the controversial overnight exit of Shehzada Dhami from the superhit daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, there have been various speculations about the actor’s ouster. However, the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, finally opened up about his dismissal from the show. He also made some shocking revelations about the actor, which led to his termination.

Rajan Shahi’s reason for Shehzada Dhami’s dismissal

Rajan Shahi in a candid interview with Telly Talk, opened up about the reason for Shehzada Dhami’s termination from the show. The producer shared the series of events that led to this decision. According to him, the unprofessional behavior of the actor was the reason for his removal.

Shahi recalled all the chaos that Shehzada caused during the shooting of Mahabaleshwar. He said that Dhami had asked him to change his assistant. This was followed by his coming late for the shoot, and on being asked about the reason for his delay, he straightforwardly said that the assistant had not informed him about the shoot.

Referring to the same, the producer denied this excuse and told the actor that the assistant has been associated with the team for the past 20 years, and he is very well aware of what is going to happen and when it is going to happen on the sets.

Responding to this, the Choti Sarrdaarni actor burst out in agony and asked the producer to choose between him and the assistant. This rudeness of the actor came as a surprise to Rajan, and that was the last blow that compelled the makers to take the ruthless decision.

Apart from this, Shahi also told the aforementioned about Shehzada’s low-key performance in the show. He said that the actor’s performance was not up to the mark, as he would not remember his dialogues, and often claimed that due to the lack of time, he demanded the whole script be narrated to him.

Rajan Shahi on Pratiksha Honmukhe’s dismissal

Rajan Shahi further shared a reason behind terminating Pratiksha Honmukhe, which was completely different from that of Shehzada. The producer claimed that the actress was throwing tantrums. Sharing one incident, Rajan said that she was continuously laughing in a serious scene when she was asked not to do so, so she left the set.

More about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been hitting headlines ever since the show announced the exit of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Thereafter, they were replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.

