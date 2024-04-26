Is Julia Garner Related To Jennifer Garner? Is There A James Garner Connection?

In the wake of nepotism, it is highly anticipated that celebrities with seemingly similar names may have an undisclosed link to be found. By the same token, Marvel’s latest casting of Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner has fueled speculation about her being related to Deadpool & Wolverine actress Jennifer Garner.

Though a direct connection is off the charts, MCU fans conjecture that it may be a matter of time before something comes out. Likewise, iconic actor James Garner’s name also popped up in the discussion of the Garners of Hollywood.

Is Julia Garner related to Jennifer Garner?

No, Julia Garner is not related or connected to Jennifer Garner. Besides sharing a similar surname, the two notable actresses are quite distant it seems. Also, they have never collaborated on a project together, yet. However, both have been pulled into the realms of MCU so the last statement might get crossed out soon.

Julia Garner was recently cast as the female counterpart of Silver Surfer in 2025’s Fantastic Four whereas the 52-year-old actress has embodied Elektra Natchios in 2003’s Daredevil, 2005’s Elektra, and the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Julia Garner, 30, gained fame with her portrayal of Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s hit series, Ozark. She won three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series. Besides that, she has worked in movies and TV shows like The Royal Hotel, Inventing Anna, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and others.

Advertisement

James Garner’s relation to Julia and Jennifer Garner

Once again, there is none. There has been a popular misconception for a long time that the 13 Going On 30 star is possibly related to the late actor James Garner who is known for his wide-spanning career. Jennifer couldn’t possibly be his daughter as the Maverick star shared only two daughters, Gigi and Kimberly Garner with his wife Lois Clarke. And while all the three stars stars share a similar surname, a relation between them is non-existent.

James Garner’s highly successful career, from TV to the big screen has popularized the name of Garners for sure. Therefore, any new Garner popping up in Hollywood might strike up speculation about their link to the star or any of the Garner actresses for that matter.

ALSO READ: Who is Julia Garner? Know More About Ozark Star As She Joins Marvel Studio’s The Fantastic Four Family