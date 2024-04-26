Chynna Phillips Is Claiming 'Victory' Over Reconciliation With Husband Billy Baldwin

The ebbs and flows of Chynna Phillips' relationship with her husband Billy Baldwin have finally leveled. The Wilson Phillips member has been open about her spiraling marriage to Baldwin through her YouTube channel, California Preachin’. Recently, Phillips provided an update on their relationship claiming that they have found a way around “effective communication.”

The singer marked it as a “victory” while reflecting on her part in influencing the dire state of their marriage of nearly 30 years. Phillips admitted that it got worse when the couple decided to move from the East Coast of the U.S. to California.

Chynna Phillips reflects on fixing marriage with Billy Baldwin

On Monday, the 56-year-old musician posted a new video on her faith-based YouTube channel and shared insights on reworking her marriage despite difficult times. Chynna Phillips narrated an incident from that morning and revealed that she was rather “proud” of herself after she dealt with an escalating situation with sensibility.

She said, "I was really proud of myself because we started arguing this morning and he was like, 'What do you want?' And I was like, 'I want to communicate properly. I want us to have effective communication.'" Earlier, the Hold On singer addressed the extremity of the situation by stating that they had been "getting on each other's nerve" amid the move.

Eventually, Phillips's request encouraged the 61-year-old actor to keep his “composure” and have a “normal conversation” which was “definitely a victory” for the singer. She claimed that the couple is overwhelmed by the constant bickering and the “communication breakdown gets worse and worse.”

“Billy’s my life partner. He’s the one I want to have the healthiest relationship with… But sometimes I don’t. A lot of times I don’t because I don’t want to rock the boat, or I don’t want to put him in a bad mood, or I’m walking on eggshells,” Chynna Phillips, who is half-sister to Mackenzie, said. While the Grammy winner was struck with multiple realizations on where she was going wrong, it was only with her and her husband Baldwin's collective effort that they could resolve and reconcile with each other.

Chynna Phillips once filed for divorce from Billy Baldwin

Although Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin have finally recouped their marriage, their relationship tremors date back to 2010. Phillips had filed for divorce from her husband after two decades of marriage but quickly withdrew the filing soon after.

“I started to feel a little flatlined, like I need more and want more, and I know we deserve more from our marriage,” the singer told US Weekly at that time. She explained her children as the primary reason for reconciliation. “I really missed him. I missed laughing together, taking our little vacations together,” Phillips continued. The couple went for therapy together after Chynna felt “hopeless” about her marriage to the Fair Game actor. Recently, she also revealed that they had actually “separated for six months” without specific details about the matter.

However, in a January video on California Preachin’, Baldwin appeared to express his love and support for his wife. The couple share three kids, Jameson, 24, Brooke, 19, and Vance, 22.

