Tips to pamper a sick boyfriend and make him feel better

One of the worst feelings in life are when you can see that your loved one is unwell and feel helpless as you watch them recover slowly. Should you be experiencing this with your boyfriend or lover, then you should know that there’s more you can do than simply asking him how he's feeling. Take a look at things you can do to pamper a sick boyfriend and make him feel better.

Offer to run to the medical store for him

Guys are often used to being the ones who are always out on errands for the mums as well as their wives. Let him know that you care by offering to bring the medicines he needs to him. You can also put together a hydration kit and some groceries for him to cheer him up.

Remind him to put the phone away and rest up

When he’s forced to be confined to the bed, he may be busy gaming or watching endless hours of his favorite show. However, excessive screentime does no one any good especially when they are unwell. Ask him to put the PlayStation, phone or laptop away to get some good old slumber. It will help him wake up feeling refreshed.

Send him a care package or even healthy food

Staying sick in bed can make life boring for a lot of individuals, so sending them a care package with some board games, his favorite cookies, scented candles and perhaps even a perfume could boost his mood. If he’s allowed to eat junk food, you can always send him his favorite snacks.

Send him loving messages that let him know you miss him

Whether it is a minor ailment or a injury that demands bedrest for weeks together, he may feel as though he’s missing out on a lot of things he’d planned to do. So, make sure you visit him frequently.

Send him messages to elevate his mood and let him know that he’s been on your mind lately!

