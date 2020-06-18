Why women are more attracted to men with a great sense of HUMOUR?

You might have always wanted a great sense of humour in your man. Well, you are not alone when it comes to that. Women are more attracted towards funny guys and desire for a partner with a good sense of humour. And now research also supports this fact. While dating, if the man tries to make her laugh, then it results in both of them enjoying their time with each other.

According to a researcher, Jeffrey Hall from the University of Kansas, if you are in a relationship with a man who has a great sense of humour, then it will be a fun-filled journey in the long run. Both of you will be happy together.

Different studies have been conducted to establish a relation between humour and romance. A total of 35 volunteers rated 100 Facebook profiles of strangers; 51 single volunteers met strangers for 10 minutes; 300 students worked in a survey on marriage and courtship. They all reported that they found those men to be extremely attractive.

Data has been published on Evolutionary Psychology recently which says that more jokes from the men and more laugh from the women have been observed. And this marked those women as interested in those men in the above surveys.

But Hall didn’t find any link between sense of humour and intelligence. But the funny side showed their extrovert nature. According to Hall, a sense of humour in a person tells about their sociable personality. So, it has now been recognised as a part of courtship which can deepen the relationship.

Lastly, Hall said that for having a successful date, people should now think about cracking some better jokes because having a great sense of humour is powerful and enduring.

