Scorpio to Gemini: 4 Zodiac Signs Who May be Comfortable with Open Relationships

Dating in the digital age has opened up several relationship styles that meet the immediate needs of every individual. While some prefer monogamy, there are a few star signs who are intrigued by open relationships where individuals involved are permitted to explore intimacy with multiple partners. No matter how passionate they are about their beau or how long they’ve been dating, talking about the possibility of starting such a relationship may enchant them.

They circumvent the hassles of being in a romantic triangle by taking the mutual consent of all parties involved and delving into an open relationship. Take a sneak peek at who these zodiac signs are:

Gemini

Gemini is a flirtatious star sign. They like to push the boundaries of conventional relationships and are open to being in a bond that can be polyamorous. The best aspect of such a union in the eyes of a Gemini is that the people involved in the relationship determine the rules. So, they know that neither partner can strong-arm the other, as everyone is on an even footing.

So, if you’re in an open relationship with Gemini, you should know that they’ll patiently deal with your needs and wants. They make an effort to maintain equilibrium and regard all their lovers fairly.

Virgo

Virgos see that being in a relationship opens the door to various kinds of emotional attachment, intimacy, and pleasure. The idea of taking this journey of emotional exploration one step further intrigues the analytical Virgo. So, this earth sign may like to discover a more open style of dating where they as well as their boyfriend or girlfriend are free to engage in romantic connections with others who are not part of the couple.

Advertisement

This does not indicate that their relationships lack commitment or that they are fickle. Nonetheless, Virgos like to begin most successful open partnerships with a set of ground rules that are mutually agreed upon by their boo. They remember to always be open-minded and speak up whenever they feel excluded. If not, Virgo knows that it might develop into something else that hurts them both.

Scorpio

Scorpios are usually the ones who initiate an open relationship when they are attracted to two people emotionally or physically. They feel compelled to start a union where they can add a level of excitement to their love life. So, most Scorpios would consider exploring a conversation about opening their monogamous relationship to include other people if their boo shares their vision of what such an arrangement might entail.

Having said that, irrespective of Scorpio’s previous relationships or attraction to their newest lover, they don't abandon their committed partner. They devote enough time and effort to everyone involved.

Advertisement

Aries

Aries people like to be wooed, so for this fire sign, an open relationship might begin when they seek the consent of their mate to bring a new lover into their life. They know that determining acceptable social and emotional behavior is crucial when they enter such a relationship.

For instance, they may be perfectly fine with their partner having sporadic online hookups but uncomfortable with them attending events or interacting with other partners in public. In such cases, they would ask their mate to weigh in on acceptable practices before courting a new beau within the norms of their open relationship.

These star signs wish to keep their dynamic from devolving into a jealous mess. So, they make sure the bounds of their dalliances are clearly defined by themselves and their boo before initiating an open relationship.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.