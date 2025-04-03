Ryan Gosling Hilariously Debuts Project Hail Mary Trailer at CinemaCon; ‘I Put the Not in Astronaut’

Trust Ryan Gosling to tickle your funny bone! The actor didn’t disappoint with his punchlines while premiering the trailer of his new film, Project Hail Mary, at CinemaCon. Gosling sheds his ‘Kenergy’ to play an astronaut in the sci-fi adventure directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Based on Andy Weir’s bestseller, the film revolves around a middle school teacher turned reluctant astronaut, Ryland Grace (Gosling). The Barbie actor quipped that the attendees of Amazon MGM Studios‘ CinemaCon presentation were the first ones to get a glimpse of the film—after his mother.

He revealed that his character is reluctantly sent to space after asking Sandra Hüller’s character about the mission. “The astronauts die in space? Who is gonna sign up for that?” he jokingly asked the crowd.

“I put the ‘not’ in astronaut; I’ve never done a spacewalk—I can’t even moonwalk,” Gosling added. Ultimately, his character goes to space and must figure out a way to save Earth from an astronomical catastrophe. The Fall Guy actor also revealed that the film is meant for the big screen.

So much so that when they tried to play it on a TV, it wouldn’t fit. Despite being produced by a streamer, Gosling’s comments confirmed the studio’s commitment to a theatrical release.

Head of Amazon and MGM Studios, Mike Hopkins, also stepped on stage and emphasized their mission to release the film theatrically. He also noted that this project marked the streamer’s first CinemaCon presentation.

Gosling is also producing the movie alongside Lord, Miller, Amy Pascal, Aditya Sood, Rachel O’Connor, and Weir. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer played to the soundtrack of Harry Styles’s Sign of the Times.

The clip opened with Gosling as a teacher in a classroom full of youngsters, until he’s approached by Eva Stratt (Hüller) with a warning: Earth is in danger and needs a rescue mission.

Project Hail Mary will hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

