Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Sentenced to 2 Years in Mental Health Program Following Alleged Assault on His Mother
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault.
Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston Cage, has been sentenced to complete two years of mental health treatment following his alleged assault on his mother, Christina Fulton. The judge at the Los Angeles court passed the judgement that the actor can skip the prison and instead get himself admitted into the facility to treat his mental condition.
As per the reports by Rolling Stone, the judge, Enrique Monguia, claimed that Cage was suffering from a breakdown, causing him to attack his mother. Monguia, in his judgment, stated, “Mr. Cage does suffer from an eligible mental health disorder. I’m satisfied it was a significant factor in the commission of the charged offenses.” He further mentioned, “It’s obvious he was suffering a breakdown at the time.”
Prior to the sentencing, Cage’s attorney shared that the actor had already been seeking help. The lawyer said that his client has been in a good headspace amid the treatment, as he is also going to get married. Fulton, who was present at her son’s hearing, backed the judge’s decision to get him help.
In conversation with People Magazine, Weston’s lawyer revealed, “He hasn’t felt this good in years. He’s in a good headspace, about to get married. He moved away from the location he was living in before and is definitely making progress.”
He further shared that the actor “is appreciative that the court considered his ongoing and responsible rehabilitation efforts and granted mental health diversion as permitted under the Penal Code.”
Christina Fulton shared in April 2024 that her son had attacked her, almost taking her life.
