Top 45 Good Morning Poems for Her to Make Her Morning Extra Special
Take inspiration and share heartwarming good morning poems for her that will make her smile extra bright and help kick start her morning enthusiastically!
Good morning poems for her are a great way to show your love and appreciation to the remarkable women in your life. Whether it's your girlfriend, wife, mother, or someone you admire from afar, these poems can help you express your feelings in a meaningful way.
Whether you are looking for something romantic, funny, cute, or heartfelt, these good morning poems will help you find the perfect words to express your feelings. Moreover, these poems will make her day even brighter and show your appreciation for all she does. So why not start her day off right with a distinctive poem?
45 Best Good Morning Poems for Her to Make Her Day
Short Good Morning Poems for Her
1. The only way
To have a jolly day
Is to be happy,
And don’t forget to be snappy.
Good morning, honey.
— Anonymous
2. I hope you know
Your beauty is beyond what words can say,
I really hope you wake up,
Read this and smile all day.
— Unknown
3. Good Morning, beautiful!
I hope today I can be part of your life,
I want to one day have the honor and privilege
to call you my wife.
— Anonymous
4. The sun is up,
The sky is blue,
Today is beautiful,
And so are you!
— The Beatles
5. Good morning my baby,
All night I did wait,
To tell you this moment,
You are my destiny, my fate.
— Unknown
Long-distance Good Morning Poems for Her
6. My sunshine
When I saw the sunlight,
I thought about your smile,
When I saw the day so bright,
I thought for a while,
I am missing you this morning,
Wish you a lovely morning my dear,
Keep smiling to spread the cheer!
— Anonymous
7. I miss you, and cannot wait to be with you.
I love you, and it is hellish to exist without you.
I want you, and I will do anything to be with you.
Until we see again today, may my good morning call to you
Bring endless delight and pleasure to you.
— Anonymous
8. Another morning, another day
To share this wonderful feeling with you.
Good morning dear, there’s a new way
To make you know
How much I miss you.
— Unknown
9. Who would ever think
That night, as short as the word
Will take so long a time to pass?
I’m hopeful that someday,
I will lie, side by side with you
Never worry about the length of the night.
Good morning, dear.
— Anonymous
10. The sun is shining; the flowers are in bloom
I can’t wait to see you, it can never be too soon
So happy good morning, I hope it is true,
Happy good morning, from me to you.
I love my eyes
When you look into them.
I love my name
When you whisper it
And love my heart
When you love it.
I love my life,
Because you are part of it.
— Anonymous
Beautiful Good Morning Poems for Her
11. Have you ever found someone
so loving that it is too good to be true?
Have you ever seen anyone
so loyal that she is fiercely supportive?
Take some steps to your mirror
And behold the one I’m referring to.
You’re everything and more, sweet.
And I really want you
To have a blissful morning.
— Unknown
12. It is amazing
How the night sped past.
It is soothing
How the morning looks right
For my one and only,
The girl that is so pretty
That it is impossible to deny her a lovely
Good morning!
— Anonymous
13. Mornings begin with the sun
It stretches its rays to touch everything on the earth
the flowers to blossom
the trees to bloom
the ground to wake.
My mornings always begin with you
awake to my thoughts.
You are like the sun
shining in my life
touching my heart to smile for you
touching my lips to sing for you.
Mornings for me are another journey with you.
Love me daily and I will be your moon.
— Anonymous
14. Every morning I wake up knowing that I live
in the most beautiful place in the world,
because you opened your heart to me.
Good morning sweetheart!
— Anonymous
15. I think of you on this bright morning,
I can see the gleam of sunshine,
Am I remember your charming face,
And, taking you in my arms I wish I could embrace,
Wish you a very good morning my dear!
— Anonymous
Romantic Good Morning Poems for Her
16. From the east to the west,
From the left to the right;
I searched and found none
As stunning, beautiful, and lovesome
As you.
Baby, good morning.
— Anonymous
17. One thing I do know
is that you are the only woman for me.
Let the days turn into weeks,
And weeks to months.
The months will become years
And the years, try as they may,
Can never dampen my love for you.
Good morning, precious one.
— Anonymous
18. God, how I love you!
You are everything I want in this world.
And every morning, I when wake up to you,
It sets me up for the day, my dearest girl.
— Anonymous
19. Some say there is nothing more beautiful
Like a rising sun.
I say there is nothing more lovely
Like a wonderful smile
On your beautiful face.
Good morning dear,
Wake up and grace
My world with your lovely presence.
I love you.
— Unknown
20. As bright as the sun shines,
As bright as I see your face,
As bright as I think of you,
As you are my saving grace,
Early today,
You came to my thought,
I just want to say,
That I love you a lot,
Good morning to you!
— Unknown
Sweet Good Morning Poems for Her
21. Wake up, sweety;
Open your eyes to the bright light of the new day.
Make merry, honey;
Give your heart over to the winds and soar with wings.
It is a beautiful day; good morning.
— Unknown
22. Little things do count:
One here, two there,
Before long, a huge amount.
A smile here, a giggle there,
And your day, a joyful fount.
Good morning!
— Anonymous
23. At night, you are the most exclusive wine,
In the morning, you become soothing sunshine…
The soft glow of the first rays is making you look divine,
Every morning I am up on cloud nine,
Many thanks to you & good morning, oh love of mine.
— Unknown
24. Time and again
I am made to remember,
That is because I have you by my side
I have everything to make my life savory.
Good morning, sweet one.
— Anonymous
25. Hello, my morning star!
Hope your night was as sweet as sugar.
Remember that someone cares a lot for you.
All day, without fail, his heart beats for you.
Good morning!
— Unknown
Cute Good Morning Poems for Her
26. I had always thought
That life was void and naught
Without money and fame.
Then, I met you and became sane.
Love is everything life needs,
And everything life needs
Is found in love.
Good morning, cutie.
— Anonymous
27. Every morning
Brings in a new day
For me to feel your love
And have my breath taken away
Every morning of mine
Wouldn’t be the same
If I didn’t wake up
Chanting your sweet name
Good morning my love!
— Anonymous
28. The darkness turns to light,
It is the start of the day so bright.
As the morning takes overnight,
The dawn is so bright.
Wish you a very bright good morning dear,
With lots of hugs and cheers!
— Unknown
29. I never knew true happiness,
I thought dreams wouldn’t come true,
I couldn’t really believe in love,
Until the day I met you.
— Anonymous
30. Sweet morning wishes
Mornings are filled with mist,
Mornings are a delight,
Was thinking about you all night,
Coz you are not in sight,
Wishing you a lovely morning today,
Because it is just another awesome day,
Good morning my dear!
— Anonymous
Inspirational Good Morning Poems for Her
31. Wake up the sun has risen,
Wake up the birds are chirping.
You are my friend another day has come,
Let us see what it holds.
Together we can take on the day,
You are my friend, let us not waste another moment.
Good morning dear friend!
— Anonymous
32. Do not feel tired
Though you had a terrible night.
Do not get wearied
Though you had a fitful night.
Here is my reason:
It is a new day, at your disposal for anything you wish
Be happy, and have a good morning.
— Unknown
33. The morning dew falls unrestrained.
The morning sun shines unhindered.
The birds fly and sing unbothered.
Likewise, live through today unfettered
From the worries and burdens
Which a busy day carries.
Good morning, bestie.
— Anonymous
34. Every day brings
So much more
To look forward to
Flight high and soar.
Every moment brings
So much delight,
Just being with you
Makes everything feel right
Good morning!
— Anonymous
35. Do not put many thoughts into the night.
All I am after is how your day shall be today
Because the past is gone,
And the highlight of the dawn
Is its freshness.
Good morning, sunshine.
— Unknown
Funny Good Morning Poems for Her
36. Oh, how I miss you my wonderful one,
Without you, I am bored, sad, and glum,
So wonderful are you, so great it’s true
There is no one I admire quite like you,
Now that I have praised you so fully,
Please do me a favor and come feed me.
— Anonymous
37. I am up early, especially for you,
I knew today was important so out of bed I flew,
To wish you good luck before my coffee,
Aw who am I kidding, I just had to pee!
— Anonymous
38. As the day begins so fresh and new,
I have thoughts from deep within they grew,
A message to send and to say to all,
Something so important, I must not stall,
To tell you the truth, I forgot what it was,
So pretend it was wise and give me applause.
— Anonymous
39. My old friend I have a message for you,
How long I have waited to get this through,
How I would love to be next to you so,
So you can finally give me that money you owe!
— Unknown
40. Hi, there grizzly bear,
How are you caribou,
I’m fine porcupine,
How have you been dolphin?
Just great garden snake,
What’s up little pup,
Not much ostrich,
Good morning my friend,
Now, this silly animal poem must end!
— Unknown
Amazing Good Morning Poems for Her
41. May the heavens favor you.
May the earth be sweet for you.
May all your goals come true,
As you today play out, through and through.
Good morning, my princess.
— Anonymous
42. I hope your night was calm and long.
I hope it was restful.
It is time now to rise and shine,
Time for coffee, juice, and commutes.
So take a deep breath and stretch high.
Today is the day, you will reach the sky.
Good morning, my only.
I hope your day is as amazing as you are!
— Unknown
43. Drink from the spring of joy,
Eat from the table of plenty,
Lie on the bed of restfulness.
You deserve the best
And the best you shall have.
Good morning, bae.
— Unknown
44. Your beautiful smiles are the reason,
Why I look forward to each day,
To make you smile again,
To deserve your smiles again.
It is amazing to be with you,
And witness your light.
I hope that today brings a lot of smiles!
Good morning love of my life!
— Anonymous
45. It is much too early, to come to your house,
I know that you’re sleeping, quiet as a mouse.
I thought I’d write something from me to you,
And hope that you have a good morning, too!
— Unknown
Conclusion
Whether it is for your mother, girlfriend, wife, sister, or friend — good morning poems for her are a beautiful way to help her start her day in a happy spirit. Not only does a good morning poem reflect that she was in your mind the moment you woke up but also how much you care about her. Moreover, you can also use these poems as an expression of gratitude for all the marvelous things she does for you. From romantic verses and funny rhymes to heartfelt ballads, these good morning poems will make her feel cherished and appreciated and make her day merrier! So, be creative, unique, or funny, and let your women know how blessed you are to be in their lives.
