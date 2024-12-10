220+ Encouraging Good Luck Quotes for a Daily Dose of Motivation

When you think of four-leaf clover, gold coins, or find yourself crossing your fingers, all that you pray for is luck and good fortune. Whether it’s you or your beloved embarking on a new journey of life or trying your hands on something that you haven’t done before, you hope for sheer luck to be at your side. Just like lucky charms, reciting or sharing a few good luck quotes can help you boost your confidence and take on the day with pride.

With tons of ways to say good luck , it is always a wise decision to depend on some meaningful quotes about good luck. The words capture the right essence of your feelings and boost your morale during happy as well as challenging times. The profound phrases, thoughtful messages, and quotations give you the zest to keep going in life.

Without further ado, let’s dive straight into our cherry-picked compilation of inspirational good-luck quotes for yourself and your loved ones.

Best Good Luck Quotes by Popular Personalities

1. "For a long time now, I have tried simply to write the best I can. Sometimes I have good luck and write better than I can." — Ernest Hemingway



2. "Diligence is the mother of good luck." — Benjamin Franklin



3. “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” — Albert Einstein



4. “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” — Ludwig Jakubowski



5. “Good luck is when opportunity meets preparation, while bad luck is when lack of preparation meets reality.” — Eliyahu Goldratt



6. “Love the life you live. Live the life you love.” — Bob Marley



7. "Good luck has its storms." — George Lucas



8. “Luck is believing you’re lucky.” — Tennesse Williams



9. “Live for each second without hesitation.” — Elton John

10. "I think we consider too much the good luck of the early bird and not enough the bad luck of the early worm." — Franklin D. Roosevelt



11. “Our truest life is when we are in dreams awake.” — Henry David Thoreau



12. “Luck is what you have left over after you give 100 percent.” — Langston Coleman



13. “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” — Helen Keller



14. “The only sure thing about luck is that it will change.” — Wilson Mizner



15. "The only good luck many great men ever had was being born with the ability and determination to overcome bad luck." — Channing Pollock



16. “Nature creates ability; luck provides it with opportunity.” — François de la Rochefoucauld



17. “Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” — Mark Twain



18. “Success is simply a matter of luck. Ask any failure.” — Earl Wilson



19. “Kid, you’ll move mountains! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!” — Seuss

20. “Shallow men believe in luck or in circumstance. Strong men believe in cause and effect.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson



21. “Good luck is another name for tenacity of purpose.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson



22. “Depend on the rabbit’s foot if you will, but remember it didn’t work for the rabbit.” — R.E. Shay



23. "I've had extraordinarily good luck with my health, other than a broken elbow." — Hillary Clinton



24. "We find in life exactly what we put into it." — Ralph Waldo



25. "Good luck needs no explanation." — Shirley Temple



26. “Good luck is a residue of preparation.” — Jack Youngblood



27. "The universe works in crazy ways. Your good luck will come in waves, and so does your bad, so you have to take the good with the bad and press forward." — Nick Cummins



28. “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma, which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.” — Steve Jobs



29. “Chance favors the prepared mind.” — Louis Pasteur



30. “If you think you can, you can. And if you think you can’t, you’re right.” — Henry Ford

Short And Sweet Sayings About Luck

31. A smile and a positive attitude are the best kind of luck.



32. Luck isn't needed because you've got this.



33. Think lucky thoughts.



34. The universe brings luck to those who put their best foot forward.



35. Sending you all the good luck vibes.



36. When you shine this bright, you know it's your lucky day.



37. Luck is shining on you today.



38. Good luck is just you noticing an opportunity to shine.



39. A unicorn has nothing on you, my lucky friend.



40. Shine with confidence; you have luck on your side.

Positive Messages And Quotes About Luck for Him

41. Sometimes, identifying good luck is hard because, most of the time, good luck looks like something you have worked hard for.



42. You have poured your heart and soul into this competition. You will definitely come out with flying colors. All the best!



43. Life will have many twists and turns. It’s up to you to decide how to navigate through these bends. Good luck to you!



44. Tomorrow is a brand new day to start afresh. Don’t let yourself be consumed by what you could not achieve today. Instead, be confident about what you can achieve tomorrow.



45. Break a leg, but not literally! Sending you heaps of good luck for your performance. I know you’ll give it your best shot.



46. You were alone in your journey, but now you have a partner – good fortune. May it never leave your side and only reward you with boon and felicity.



47. As you embark on your new journey, I wanted to take a moment to wish you the best of luck. Remember that challenges are opportunities in disguise, and every obstacle you overcome, will only make you stronger. Stay focused, and success will be yours.



48. Challenges are a part of life. You have to decide whether you will face them head-on or crouch in fear.



49. May your future be filled with good luck and success. All the very best to you.



50. As you embark on this new adventure, know that I am rooting for you every step of the way. May this path be filled with excitement, joy, and unforgettable moments. You’ve always had the courage to follow your dreams and I’m sure that you will continue to shine. Good luck.

51. Patience and hard work are of utmost importance if you want good luck to favor you.



52. As you enter into this new phase of your life, I want to extend my heartfelt wishes for your happiness and good health. Marriage is a wonderful journey and I hope you both will cherish and celebrate each other. Wishing you a lifetime of love and good luck on this incredible journey together.



53. Congratulations on getting promoted! I have no doubt that it is your skills and expertise that have brought you this far. As you step into this new role, keep your enthusiasm alive, stay true to your values, and let your wisdom guide you. I’m excited to see you thrive in this new endeavor. Good luck.



54. Never let people’s negative words get to you. They were not around when you worked day and night to get where you are. You did it all by yourself. Never forget that.



55. As you set out to accomplish your personal goals, remember that the journey is as important as the destination. Embrace the challenges, learn from your mistakes, and savor every moment. Keep believing in yourself for you have the strength to conquer every obstacle. Good luck.

Encouraging Messages And Good Luck Quotations for Her

56. I will cheer you on everything you do. You are the best. I love you and wish you all the luck in the world.



57. I know this is everything that you’ve ever wanted. I can’t wait to celebrate your success. Good luck, my love.



58. The task ahead of you may be difficult but not impossible. I know that you will achieve success and show everyone what you can do! All the best, my love.



59. Sending you truckloads of good luck wishes! Now go and show the world what you are capable of.



60. Sending loads of good luck your way. I know you’re going to slay it. Can’t wait to hear all the details when I get home.



61. Wishing a very special person in my life the best of luck. I have no doubt that you’re going to be fantastic.



62. Darling, be brave and face every challenge head-on. Be persistent in the face of adversity.



63. Cheers to you and your beautiful dreams. May you have the strength and courage to achieve each and every one of them.



64. Good luck with the sales pitch today. I’ve seen you prepare for this with dedication. You are going to slay it. All the best.



65. Remember that fear is only a catalyst for the big changes yet to come your way. So, with that, I wish you the very best, honey.



66. Luck favors the brave, and you’re one of the bravest people I know. Crush it out there!



67. It’s your time to shine, baby. I hope life treats you with kindness and you’re blessed with everything you’ve wanted and more.



68. Sending all the luck in the world your way. I hope your first day of entrepreneurship goes well. You’ve always been a natural leader and your ability to connect with people is impeccable. I wish you all the best.



69. You’re going to do so many great things, and I can’t wait to see you succeed. Good luck, my darling.

Good Luck Quotes to Write in a Card

70. Much like a flower, you will continue to grow and bloom more beautifully. Good luck with your future endeavors.

71. My fingers and toes are crossed. Wishing you all the luck in the world.



72. It's not luck that makes you shine. It's being the best you that you can be.



73. I'm going to wish you good luck. But you don't need it. You are a unique and vibrant person who brightens the world.



74. Challenges are merely hills leading to your dreams. Good luck climbing them.



75. You put forth the work and good luck shined down on you like a brilliant meteor lighting up the sky.



76. When you do your best, luck is always on your side.



77. My only wish is for you to have good luck today, tomorrow, and all the tomorrows after.



78. It's not about luck. It's about believing in yourself as much as I believe in you.



79. Your future looks magical. Good luck is coming your way.

Meaningful Good Luck Wishes And Messages to Send over Text

80. You have shown everyone what you are capable of; you will get your reward very soon!



81. Life has many hurdles, but with vigor and tenacity, one can overcome them. You have done the same. All the very best for your future!



82. We are counting on you. We know you will succeed in the best way possible. Good luck!



83. All the very best for your next chapter in life. May luck and prosperity follow you in each step you take.



84. Best of luck for your next phase in life. We are all very proud of you.



85. May you get everything you ever wanted and more. Good luck!



86. If you believe in yourself as much as we believe in you, nothing can ever stop you from achieving what you want in life.



87. May you have the hope and courage to face each day like a new adventure. I wish you all the best in life!



88. Life is not always a bed of roses, but one must keep their head held high. Good luck with your future endeavors!



89. We have high hopes for you. We know you will emerge stronger. Godspeed!



90. Sending you warm salutations and good luck. May you get everything you have ever wanted!

91. You will always be protected under the wings of the Lord. He is your guardian and protector. Good luck!



92. If a route you have taken is not working, consider an alternative one to reach where you want to be. All the very best to you!



93. Having self-confidence and embracing favorable omens are essential for succeeding in life. All the very best!



94. If you ever feel like you’re stuck, remember that God has a plan for you. Good luck!

Thoughtful Messages And Phrases About Good Luck for a Friend

95. Leaving everything behind and starting anew is a very hard thing to do. Know that I am constantly thinking about you and wishing only good luck upon you.



96. May your future be as bright and promising as your potential. May you never lose your grit to pursue your dreams. Here’s hoping that you always have the courage to step out of your comfort zone and pursue your goals and dreams.



97. I greatly look up to your perseverance and tenacity. I know you will achieve great feats in life. I believe in you; I do. Good luck, my dear friend.



98. Wishing the best of luck to one of the greatest and the most hardworking people I know. Keep shining.



99. Good luck, my friend. May your adventures be grand, and your worries be small.

100. You’re my lucky charm, and I know that you’ll rock your paper presentation today. Go out there and give your everything, champion.



101. You have to take a leap of faith if you want to succeed in life. Cheers to new beginnings and all the very best.



102. As you tread new paths, I hope you never lose your quest for new experiences and adventures. Stray open to new possibilities and achieve big in life.



103. My heart is beaming with pride just thinking of everything that you’ve accomplished. Good luck, dear. A bright future awaits you.



104. You’ve worked so hard to get to where you are. Soak it all in and enjoy. Best of luck for what lies ahead.



105. Feeling those pre-victory jitters? That’s just your excitement bubbling over. You’re gonna do amazing!



106. Good luck to a dear friend and an amazing human. May your future be as bright and warm as your soul.



107. Taking that first step is scary, but so worth it. You’re well on your way to achieving great things. Good luck, babe.



108. You deserve all the success in the world and more, my friend. Good luck to all that’s on your path.



109. I hope you believe in yourself as much as I believe in you. Good luck, my handsome boy.



110. No matter what happens, know that I’m by your side always, rooting for you all the way. Good luck, my rock.



111. Be persistent. Don’t give in to temptation, and you shall achieve the impossible.



112. As you start your new job today, I want you to know how proud I’m of all that you have achieved so far. Remember I will always be there cheering for you every step of the way. Good luck, my love.

113. Your decisions decide your destiny and what lies ahead, my friend! May you conquer the world with your perseverance.



114. Good luck with the journey ahead. I hope you always stay true to yourself and your values as you chase your dreams.



115. Sending you a big virtual hug and a pocketful of luck. I’m confident that you’re going to do great on your test.



116. You’re a special soul who deserves nothing less than the best. Good luck.



117. Know that every day, you start your day with an immense amount of luck and fortune by your side. That is why you will overcome every obstacle in your way.



118. Always remember that you are strong, brave, and capable of achieving anything that you put your mind to. Good luck.



119. Luck is on your side, because you’re simply amazing, my love! Go show the world what you’re made of.



120. Wishing you all the luck in the world as you chase your lifelong dream! Always know that I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.

121. Best wishes and good luck to you, my bestie! Whatever the outcome, know that I’ve always got your back.



122. Here’s wishing you good luck in your new endeavor. Hope that your journey ahead brings you endless opportunities to learn and grow.



123. The beginning may be difficult, but wait till the end, and you will be proud of yourself.



124. Your decisions decide your destiny and what lies ahead, my friend! May you conquer the world with your perseverance.



125. The sun will be your guiding light to success, and the wind will push you forward. Good luck to you, darling.



126. Good luck to the sweetest and the most hardworking person I know. You’ve got this.

Best of Luck Quotes for Your Boyfriend

127. “If we had one wish for you on this special day, it would be: May the best of your past be the worst of your future.” — Catherine Pulsifer



128. “Luck has a peculiar habit of favoring those who don’t depend on it.”— Anonymous



129. “If one does not know to which port is sailing, no wind is favorable.” — Seneca



130. “You are never given a wish without also being given the power to make it come true. You may have to work for it, however.” — Richard Bach



131. “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you’ve imagined.” — Henry David Thoreau



132. “Luck is a woman. She’s drawn to those that least deserve her.” — Joe Abercrombie



133. “And in today already walks tomorrow.” — Samuel Taylor Coleridge



134. “Not how long, but how well you have lived is the main thing.” — Seneca



135. “A secret to life: Know that none of this matters, and yet…live as if every single moment does.” — Kamal Ravikant



136. “It’s hard to detect good luck – it looks so much like something you’ve earned.” — Frank A. Clark



137. “Life is a ticket to the greatest show on earth.” — Martin H. Fischer



138. “You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from.” — Cormac McCarthy



139. “Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson



140. “There are no mistakes, only opportunities.” — Tina Fey

141. “Concentration attracts luck factor.” — Amit Ray



142. “The meeting of preparation with opportunity generates the offspring we call luck.” — Tony Robbins



143. “The one thing that you have that nobody else has is you. Your voice, your mind, your story, your vision. So write and draw and build and play and dance and live as only you can.” — Neil Gaiman



144. “Good luck is the willing handmaid of an upright and energetic character, and conscientious observance of duty.” — James Russell Lowell



145. “It takes only a split second for life to go horribly wrong. To fix the mess, I need a thousand things to go right. The distance from one bit of luck to the next feels as great as the distance across oceans. But, I decide in this moment, I will bridge that distance, again and again, until I win. I will not fail.” — Sabaa Tahir

Inspiring Good Luck Greetings for Your Girlfriend to Take on the Day

146. “Life is full of beauty. Notice it. Notice the bumble bee, the small child, and the smiling faces. Smell the rain, and feel the wind. Live your life to the fullest potential, and fight for your dreams.” — Ashley Smith



147. “Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one.” — Pocahontas



148. “The adventure of life is to learn. The purpose of life is to grow. The nature of life is to change. The challenge of life is to overcome. The essence of life is to care. The opportunity of life is to serve. The secret of life is to dare. The spice of life is to befriend. The beauty of life is to give.” — William Arthur Ward



149. “Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life, but it ain’t how hard you can hit. It’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. It’s how much you can take, and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done.” — Rocky Balboa



150. “Fear not for the future, weep not for the past.” — Percy Blythe Shelley



151. “Ability is of little account without opportunity.” — Napoleon Bonaparte



152. “When it comes to the future, there are three kinds of people: those who let it happen, those who make it happen, and those who wonder what happened.” — John M. Richardson



153. “Fortune brings in some boats that are not steered.” — Shakespeare



154. “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.” — John Lennon



155. “I believe in luck: how else can you explain the success of those you dislike?” — Jean Cocteau



156. “Here’s the thing about luck…you don’t know if it’s good or bad until you have some perspective.” — Alice Hoffman



157. “I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.” — Thomas Jefferson



158. “Luck never made a man wise.” — Seneca



159. “No bird soars too high, if he soars with his own wings.” — William Blake



160. “The sun doesn’t just hang on one family’s tree.” — Anchee Min

Motivational Best of Luck Quotations for a New Job Or Career

161. You've shown me that anything is possible if you believe and work hard enough. Good luck with your new job.

162. Your future is brighter than all the stars in the sky. Good luck with this new beginning.



163. I would tell you good luck with your new job. But I know you don't need it. You are going to blow them away.



164. Dreams do come true. Good luck with this new and bright adventure.



165. Your hard work and dedication have paid off. Good luck moving forward.



166. You have the heart of a lion and the determination to follow your dreams. I proudly wish you the best of luck navigating this new and exciting chapter.



167. A new and exciting road is standing before you. Good luck with the next steps toward your future.



168. This is only the beginning of the great things you will accomplish in your career. Good luck.



169. The road to dreams is not paved in glitter and gold but in sweat, tears, and dreams. You've followed your dreams to a bright new future. Good luck as you take this new path.



170. I wish you grace, elegance, and adventures as this new chapter opens. You deserve all the luck in the world for your hard work and perseverance.

Simple Good Luck Messages for a Child

171. Every step you take makes a mark on this world - a successful mark. Good luck changing the world today.



172. You are paving a bright new path for your future one day at a time. Good luck.



173. Today you will shine. Good luck, sweetie.



174. As you move forward, I know you don't need good luck. But I'm giving it to you anyway.



175. Don’t wait for tomorrow; start today, and success and accolades will follow.



176. All you can do is try. Good luck trying today.



177. You always have luck on your side. You are a lucky child.



178. Each day is a new day to work to be better than yesterday. Good luck, and believe in yourself.



179. The winds and waves may be strong, but you are stronger. Good luck on your journey ahead! May auspiciousness and good fortuity always be with you.



180. Good luck bringing new brightness to the world. Show them how you glitter.



181. Believe in yourself. I believe in you. Here's a bit of good luck too.



182. Your smile brings good luck to those around you.

183. The harder you work, the more you will succeed. We know you’ll do well. All the best to you!



184. Sending you positive vibes and wishes.



185. Don’t think about your past; focus on your present, and you will automatically have a great future.



186. You are destined for greatness. Good luck on your path.



187. Fortune favors the bold. Have the courage to persist, and good luck will follow.



188. With hard work and a little luck, you will achieve great things. March on!

Great Good Luck Quotes for Exams

189. To believe is to achieve. I know you can do this. Good luck.



190. I know you don't need luck, but I've got my fingers crossed for you, just in case.



191. You've worked hard to get to today. Good luck with your exam and getting a top grade.



192. The hard work you've put in will show in the grade. Good luck.



193. You've worked hard, and it's going to show. You don't even need luck, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed for you.



194. Doing your best doesn't mean a perfect grade. But your hard work is going to show. Good luck.



195. The studying you've been doing will help you shine in the end.



196. All I ask is for you to do the best you can. Here's a little good luck for the rest.



197. Sending you all the luck in the world for a top grade.



198. Good luck today. You've worked hard. I know you are going to do your best.

Good Quotes About Luck And Love From Literature, Films, And Series

199. “A laugh can be a very powerful thing. Why, sometimes in life, it’s the only weapon we have.” — Who Framed Roger Rabbit



200. “Accumulating love brings luck; accumulating hatred brings calamity. Anyone who fails to recognize problems leaves the door open for tragedies to rush in.” — Paulo Coelho



201. “The reason people fail to reach their goals is because they give up too early. They don’t understand that most successes are built upon foundations of multiple attempts.” — Richelle E. Goodrich



202. “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” — Seneca



203. “It’s only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines, it will shine out the clearer.” — The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

204. “Luck is the residue of design.” — John Milton



205. “When a soothing wind blows gently love through the thistledown of expectations, hope may inveigle the future for timeless care and tenderness to be anchored in a bay of good luck” — Happiness Blowing in the Wind



206. “Hard work increases the probability of serendipity.” — Ken Poirot



207. “Luck, bad if not good, will always be with us. But it has a way of favoring the intelligent and showing its back to the stupid.” — John Dewey



208. “Being deeply learned and skilled, being well trained and using well spoken words; This is good luck.” — Anonymous



209. “Let’s just allow ourselves to be whatever it is we are.” — Garden State



210. “Luck comes and goes; you have to seize it. Bad luck comes and goes; it must be overcome. But I will never, never sit at the side of the road showing my wounds and shouting, ‘It’s destiny!’” — Dutch Connection



211. “Don’t ever let somebody tell you that you can’t do something. Not even me. You got a dream, you gotta protect it. When people can’t do something themselves, they’re gonna tell you that you can’t do it. You want something, go get it. Period.” — The Pursuit Of Happiness



212. “Never give up and good luck will find you.” — The Never Ending Story



213. “You know how everyone’s always saying, ‘Seize the moment’? I don’t know; I’m kinda thinkin’ it’s the other way. Like the moment seizes us.” — Boyhood



214. “Good luck is like the shadow of a tree; for some time it gives comfort to a traveler, but it doesn’t go ahead with a traveler.” — Amit Kalantri



215. “Luck favors the prepared.” — The Incredibles



216. “I wandered everywhere, through cities and countries wide. And everywhere I went, the world was on my side.” — Roman Payne, Rooftop Soliloquy



217. “You control your destiny – you don’t need magic to do it. And there are no magical shortcuts to solving your problems.” — Brave



218. “Just live well. Just live.” — Me Before You



219. “There should be no boundaries to human endeavor. We are all different. However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. While there’s life, there is hope.” — The Theory Of Everything



220. “If you view all the things that happen to you, both good and bad, as opportunities, then you operate out of a higher level of consciousness.” — Les Brown



221. “If you believe in ‘luck,’ always let it be good luck, always choose to be ‘lucky,’ rather than ‘luckless,’ be ‘happy,’ rather than hapless.’” — Look into the Stillness



222. “Everything that made that giant tree is already contained inside this tiny little seed. All it needs is some time, a little bit of sunshine and rain, and voila! Now, you might not feel like you can do much now, but that’s just because, well, you’re not a tree yet. You just have to give yourself some time. You’re still a seed.” — A Bug’s Life



223. “Transforming your life does not require extraordinary luck, magic, or miracles. You can begin to change your life at any moment by simply changing your attitude.” — Anthon St. Maarten



224. “Luck affects everything; let your hook always be cast; in the stream where you least expect it, there will be a fish.” — Ovid

These good luck quotes not only motivate you to give your best but also offer unconditional support. With immense hope and optimism, each quote fuels you with confidence and belief. Since life is all about ups and downs, it is essential to find such a powerful source of encouragement. Sharing a few with your friends and family too fosters a sense of connection and solidarity, especially during significant moments. Let us tell you that with just one good luck wish, you can effortlessly brighten up anyone’s day.