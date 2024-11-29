150+ Birthday Wishes for Crush: Strike the Right Chord in Heart Through Words

Your crush is special to you, so on his/her big day, you can impress the apple of your eye and convey your feelings with beautiful words. But not everyone is a Wordsworth —- let us give you a sigh of relief! You don’t need to wear a writer’s hat to express your feelings to the person in your life and make her day extra special. From funny to romantic, here’s a list of the best birthday wishes for a crush that will fill their day with joy and laughter.

To spice things up, you can also add a personalized note along with the birthday wish or send your beloved a gift to celebrate the deep bond you share with them. A simple and sweet birthday wish will let your crush know that you adore them, and who knows – maybe they’ll fall for you if they haven’t already! So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at the best happy birthday wishes for your crush.

Best Happy Birthday Wishes for Crush

1. You know, my life is forever blessed for having you in it. I am sending all my love your way on this special day. Happy Birthday!



2. On your special day, I'm sending loads of smiles, wishes, and warmth your way. Happy Birthday!



3. Wishing you a very happy birthday, my dear crush. You deserve all the happiness and joy in the world.



4. You are on my mind forever. Sending you the warmest wishes on your birthday!



5. May this special day be brighter than the sun and warmer than the moon. Happy birthday, darling.



6. Do you know every moment without you seems like a whale in a waterless ocean? Whenever I am with you, my crush, my heart is happy and glad. Happy Birthday.



7. On your special day, I just want to let you know how much I admire and adore you. Happy birthday, beautiful!



8. Wishing a magical birthday to someone who makes ordinary moments extraordinary. You sparkle so brightly! Happy Birthday!



9. Everything seems beautiful when you are near me. May you have a wonderful birthday.

10. Today, I woke up smiling and was happier than usual because it was your birthday. Many more happy returns of the day, dear.



11. I really never thought I could love someone so much, but ever since I came close to you, you sparked a fantastic light in my heart. Happy Birthday to you, honey!



12. Hey there, The dazzling thought of you alone tickles my spine and sends chilling goosebumps all over my system. Happy Birthday.



13. May your birthday be as amazing as you are, my lovely crush. You make every day brighter with your smile.



14. You make my heart flutter like confetti at a birthday party. Dance, laugh, and enjoy your day to the fullest!



15. I wanted to give you stars for your birthday. But their shine can’t match yours. Keep shining on your birthday and always!



16. My wait has come to an end, and finally, it’s your birthday. Happy birthday to the smartest and wisest person I know.



17. I wish you a happy birthday! For every candle blown out today, there is a burning flame of your love in my soul and heart. Happy Birthday.



18. On your special day, I wish you all the love and happiness in the world. Happy birthday, gorgeous!



19. As you celebrate your birthday, I wish that each moment of your life is filled with an abundance of love and joyous moments.



20. It’s your special day, and I thank God for bringing you to this world. Happy birthday.



21. I know birthdays do not last for more than 24 hours, but my warm feelings for you will last a lifetime. Happy Birthday.



22. You make my world a brighter place just by being in it. Happy birthday, my sweet crush!



23. “Some birthdays make you happy. Some birthdays bring you down. Some birthdays make you jump for joy while others paint a frown. Regardless of your feelings or if you’re far or near, the earth was blessed this special day, when Heaven placed you here.”― Richelle E. Goodrich

Birthday Wishes for a Guy You Like

24. Happy birthday, handsome! I find you truly special and wish you all the happiness in the world.



25. Your smiles have a way of brightening days. Here's to a birthday that's as delightful and divine as you



26. To a gorgeous guy who gives me butterflies every time I see him, I’m wishing for a birthday filled with love, laughter, and immense happiness!



27. Happy birthday to this amazing guy who always brings a smile to my face.



28. Happy Birthday to you, my dear crush. I genuinely value your friendship, and just having you in my life gives me pleasure each day. You are such a fantastic guy who knows how to live your life to the fullest and can bring a broad smile to everyone around you.



29. You deserve the best of everything on your birthday. From my side, I give my heart.



30. You’re a truly special and remarkable man, and I hope you always remember that. Lots of love to you!

31. The positivity in your presence and friendship is priceless. I’m thankful to have you in my life. Happy birthday, dear.



32. You made my dull world vibrant. Happy birthday, my prince.



33. Happy birthday to the guy who makes my heart skip a beat! Wishing you a day filled with joy, laughter, and all the things that bring you happiness.



34. I don’t know when I fell for you, but I do know that I want the best of everything for you. Have a blessed birthday!



35. Happy birthday, handsome! If I were to admit that I have a little crush on you, what better time to tell you than your birthday?



36. My feelings for you cannot be expressed in words. Sending you warm hugs; Happy birthday, dear.



37. I wish a happy birthday to someone very, very special that I really like and have a crush on. You are so handsome that I can't stop myself from meeting you. I would like to let you know that you are the man of my dreams.



38. To the one who has captured my attention and stolen my heart, happy birthday! May this day be as incredible as you are.



39. Your cool looks and charming ways have won my heart. May you have a great birthday!



40. All the good wishes and love for the sweetest man in the world! I want to tell you that I feel very special when you are around me. Sending so much love for you, happy birthday to you.



41. Dear crush. On your big day, I pray to God to give you everything you wish for. Happy birthday.



42. As you turn a year older, I want you to know that you have become all the more charming and spectacular. No wonder I lost my heart to you. Happy birthday!



43. You are fantastic, you are handsome, and you are amazing. I hope very soon, the first thing on your mind when you wake up, and the last thing when you go to bed will be only me. Happy Birthday.



44. Happy birthday to the one with a charming smile! You are the only one for whose birthday I don’t need a Facebook reminder.



45. Life is beautiful with you around. I lose my mind when I set my eyes on you. You are my sweet crush and on this wonderful day, I wish you a Happy Birthday.



46. Happy birthday to the perfect gentleman! Your kindness and presence in my life have touched my heart in more ways than one and more than you will ever know.

Birthday Wishes for a Female Crush

47. For me, you are the most gorgeous girl on earth. I wish you the best birthday ever!



48. For the most beautiful girl in the entire world, I wish you a very Happy Birthday.



49. You are everything to me. May this year bring you abundant happiness and joy. Happy birthday.



50. I wish you an incredible Happy Birthday today, my queen, a true blessing in my life who makes each day better.

51. Happy birthday to the girl who stole my heart and left me completely crush-ed! May your special day be filled with laughter and joy, just like the way you make my heart skip a beat.



52. Happy birthday to the lovely girl who lights up my world with her radiant smile.



53. Happy birthday to the cutest girl I know! May your day be as stunning as you are!



54. I want to express my special appreciation for your sweet voice, which always takes me to paradise. Thanks for gracing my life. Happy birthday, my angel.



55. You know, my life is forever blessed to have you in it. I am sending all my love your way on this special day. Happy Birthday!



56. You are the most charming person I know, and you deserve to be happiest on your birthday. Enjoy your special day!



57. Today is your day, but someone as special as you deserves to be celebrated every day.



58. Happy birthday to the special lady of my life! May your birthday be loaded with joy, love, and fun.



59. I wish Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl I know, whose smile makes my heart race faster! Wishing you a day full of unforgettable, magical moments.



60. I wish you the best of everything on this special day. Happy birthday to the girl who deserves nothing less than the moon and the stars!



61. Your smile makes my world go around! Happy birthday to the girl who stole my heart.



62. You are the most beautiful girl I know, and you deserve the best. Happy birthday.



63. You are the sunshine that warms up my heart and makes me smile. Hope you have a spectacular birthday and a great year ahead!



64. On this special day, I am sending you loads of joy and love. Happy birthday, dear.



65. Dear crush, you mean a lot to me. May this Birthday bless you with so much happiness and love. Happy Birthday.



66. Have an amazing birthday, gorgeous girl! You are a wave of joy that has filled my heart.



67. Wishing the happiest of birthdays to one seriously gorgeous girl!



68. You brighten up my life and make it beautiful. Happy birthday.



69. Birthday girl! I’m sending you lots of love and affection on your special day today!

Romantic Birthday Wishes for a Crush

70. Happy birthday to a person who’s not just charming but beautiful inside and out! No wonder you stole my heart long ago.

71. “There are many beautiful songs but I do not dedicate any of them to you because they do not describe the infinite love I feel for you. It is better that I tell you that myself, that I love you with all my strength. Have a happy birthday.”― Auliq Ice



72. I hope this birthday fills you with happiness and the knowledge that someone admires and cares about you from afar.



73. I wish you an amazing birthday. You are the perfect creation of God, and you deserve everything in the world.



74. Happy birthday to the person who has been on my mind every day. May this year be filled with new adventures, meaningful connections, and endless happiness.



75. Happy Birthday to you, my sweetheart, who makes my heart skip a beat! May your special day be as captivating as you are.



76. Wishing a ridiculously fun-filled birthday to the most charming crush in the universe! May your birthday cake be as sweet as you, and may your day be filled with endless smiles and hilarious moments.



77. You are the reason behind my smile, and I promise to keep the smile on your face forever. Happy birthday.



78. You have been in my thoughts since yesterday because it is your birthday. Have a great one, dear.



79. I truly wish I could stop time to be able to take pleasure in the light and happiness reflected in your beautiful eyes. Have a lovely special day.



80. May all your birthday wishes come true, my beautiful crush. You deserve nothing but the best.



81. May the stars shine bright for you, may all your wishes come true, and may you always be glad. Happy Birthday, you are awesome!



82. Happy birthday to my favorite person in this whole world. Wishing you all the good things in the world.



83. Happy birthday to the person who makes my heart sing. You are the most amazing person I've ever met.



84. Your smile inspires me to fight the odds. I hope you never have a gloomy day in your life. Have a great birthday!



85. Happy birthday, you! I know you didn’t think I’d remember your birthday today, but how could I ever forget the birthday of a person as great as you? I hope you have a wonderful day and know that I’m thinking of you today.



86. Consider this birthday wish a little 'ping' reminding you that someone, somewhere, can't stop thinking about you!



87. Hope your birthday brings you plenty of reasons to smile and celebrate, just like you have brought into my life!

Heart-touching Birthday Wishes for a Crush

88. This may seem like a simple birthday wish, but it’s sent with more love than you can imagine. Have the best birthday ever!



89. You make my days special, and I wouldn't let your birthday pass without telling you that you are the man I am crushing on. Happy Birthday!



90. I never believed in love at first sight until I met you. Happy birthday to the one who stole my heart!



91. On your special day, I hope everything nice and bright is yours from morning till night throughout the year. Happy Birthday.



92. With each passing day, you've become dearer to me. Here's a heartfelt wish for an incredible birthday and year ahead!



93. Warmest birthday wishes to an incredible person. May you always smile, because your happiness means a lot to me.



94. “May today be the best birthday of your life, I give you my heart as the most precious gift I can give you and I promise I always will love you.”―Auliq Ice



95. May your birthday mark the beginning of a year filled with thrilling adventures and unforgettable experiences. Enjoy your day, dear crush.



96. “An angel you have been to me. Today, on this special day I want you to know how much you are loved and appreciated every day of the year. Happy Birthday.”– Catherine Pulsifer



97. You make my days special, and I wouldn't let your birthday pass without telling you that you are the man I am crushing on. Happy Birthday!



98. “The day of your birthday is the one I expect the most in the year because I love to surprise you and do everything for us to enjoy wonderful moments together. God bless you today and always and may all your goals come true.”― Auliq Ice



99. On your special day, I'm sending loads of smiles, wishes, and warmth your way. Happy Birthday!

Funny Birthday Wishes for a Crush

100. Everyone wishes me a happy birthday because it’s your birthday. When are we making it official?



101. Funny Birthday Wishes For Female CrushHappy birthday to the girl who makes my heart do somersaults! Just a friendly reminder that you're getting older, but you're still as fabulous as ever.



102. I don’t mind being single if you are with me. Happy birthday.



103. Sending the biggest laughs and silliest wishes to the girl who has me doubled over in laughter. May your birthday be the funniest one yet!



104. The more I see you, the more I get a feeling of burning sensation. Have a great birthday.



105. I think of you, and my heart skips a beat. I have escaped death so many times. Happy birthday, darling.



106. Happy birthday to the crush who has stolen my heart. Here's to a day filled with butterflies in your stomach and stolen glances from across the room. Enjoy every moment, my dear.



107. I’m here because you don’t get confused about whom to give the first piece of cake. Happy birthday, dear.



108. Wishing a fantastically funny birthday to the one who knows how to light up a room with her humor. May your day be as hilarious and memorable as you are.



109. I’m attending your birthday party because God wants to send you the best birthday present.



110. Happy birthday to the one who has me cracking up with her witty comebacks and hilarious jokes. May your birthday be filled with laughter and endless funny moments.

Flirty Birthday Wishes for a Crush

111. If I can’t say it on your birthday, when can I say it? I’m yours.



112. Happy birthday to the magical lady whose beauty defies age.



113. I don’t know about Physics or Maths, but I want our Chemistry to be spellbinding. Happy birthday!



114. On your birthday, I can't help but confess that you're the reason for my smile and the skip in my heartbeat. May this day be the start of an incredible journey together? Happy birthday, crush!



115. If it were my birthday today, I’d be wishing for you to be my girl.



116. Happy Birthday to you, my sweetheart, who makes my heart skip a beat! May your special day be as captivating as you are.



117. If you give me a chance, I will keep the smile intact on your face forever. Happy birthday!



118. May your birthday overflow with love, more than the number of ‘likes’ your photos get on social media. Many happy returns, my lovely crush.



119. Hey there, you're not just a crush; you're a whole lot more to me. I wish you an amazing birthday to the dazzling guy who keeps me smiling from ear to ear.



120. I hope you feel as lovely as you look today and always. Enjoy your birthday.

121. Happy birthday to the one who has set my heart on fire. Enjoy your special day!



122. Have you ever looked up at the stars in amazement at their beauty? That’s the way I look at you. I’m in awe of your beauty. Happy Birthday, gorgeous!



123. You light up every room you walk into. May your birthday be as radiant and engaging as you are



124. Even the angels above are celebrating the birthday of one of the beautiful girls today. Happy birthday.



125. Hello, birthday cutie! Extending some cute and flirty vibes your way on your special day. Enjoy every bit of fun, and have a blast!



126. Did I tell you that I got lost in your smile long ago? May your birthday be as enchanting as your smile.



127. Birthdays come once a year, but my feelings for you are forever. Wishing you a great birthday!



128. I may not be the first one to wish you a happy birthday. But I wish to be the only one to reside in your heart. Happy birthday!



129. I am glad to have met you, and today I cannot contain my delight as it’s the day you were born. Happy birthday, sweetheart.



130. You are the music in the chaos of my life. I hope each moment of your birthday is filled with laughter, happiness, and love.



131. With you around, the world suddenly becomes a happier place to exist. Happy birthday to my superstar!



132. If looks could kill, I would have been dead by now from your captivating looks. Wish you a happy birthday!



133. I wish a very happy birthday to the most enchanting and captivating person I know. Here's to a day infused with flirtatious smiles and the sweetest, magical moments.



134. Wishing a sweet and flirty happy birthday to the one who occupies my thoughts day and night. May your special day be filled with joy, love, and enchanting moments.

Short Birthday Texts to Send Your Crush

135. I wish your birthday was as wonderful as you are. Happy birthday.



136. To me, you are the most precious human being ever to exist. Happy birthday.



137. Happy birthday, my dear. You’re special to me beyond words!



138. There are a billion ways to tell you how important this day is for me. May you have a fabulous birthday.



139. “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” –Oprah Winfrey



140. Wishing you a birthday that is as special and unique as you are, full of love and respect.

141. You are the most elegant person I have seen. Happy birthday to you.



142. Sending birthday wishes of joy and contentment.



143. Our paths crossed for a reason. That reason, today, is to wish you the happiest of birthdays.



144. May this year bring you a lot of happiness and success. Happy birthday, dear.



145. Today is a special day not only for you but also for me. Happy birthday, dear.



146. Funny, smart, and good-looking. You are all that I want in a partner. Happy birthday!



147. I hope you celebrate your special day to the fullest. Happy Birthday!



148. Happy birthday, dear. My life would have been so boring if I hadn’t met you.



149. Sending you lots of love and good vibes on your birthday, my dear crush. You are a true gem.



150. I love celebrating with you. Thanks for having a birthday and giving us a reason.



151. You bring light and love into my life. Happy birthday!



152. Life is a journey. Enjoy every mile.



153. You have to get older, but you don’t have to grow up.



154. Happy moments. Happy thoughts. Happy dreams. Happy feelings. Happy birthday.

Birthdays are the best times to convey feelings to loved ones and create happy memories. Sending lovely birthday messages to your crush can help you express your emotions and let them know how you feel about them. Our curated list of birthday wishes for your crush is packed with funny, emotional, romantic, and flirty messages to help you choose any, as per your relationship with your crush. Share these with your beloved and show your love to the person who means the world to you!