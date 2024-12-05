100 Delightful Poems for Grandma to Express Your Love And Gratitude
Grandmas hold a special place in every grandchild’s heart. No matter how far you go, she is your rock of support whom you can lean on. Her values, shared experiences, and teachings are no less than secrets to living a happy life. She is a fairy godmother who fulfills your wishes like a genie. For such an angel who keeps showering unconditional love and blessings upon on, recite some of the finest poems for grandma from our compilation. Let her know what she means to you.
The compositions rightly capture the essence of your feelings, gratitude, respect, and warmth. Since your birth, she has been there beside you, so now it’s your turn to pamper her with kind gestures and profound words. Just like grandma quotes and messages, send over, write down, or simply recite these beautiful poems to grandma. We bet the smile on her face will brighten your day.
Beautiful Poems for Grandma That’ll Make Her Heart Melt
1. Walking With Grandma
I like to walk with Grandma,
Her steps are short like mine.
She doesn’t say “Now Hurry Up”,
She always takes her time.
I like to walk with Grandma,
Her eyes see things like mine do.
Wee pebbles bright, a funny cloud.
Half hidden drops of dew.
Most people have to hurry,
They don’t stop to see.
I’m glad that God made Grandma,
Unrushed and young like me.
— Anonymous
2. Precious Grandma
Precious grandma, my love for you is real,
Just a few words, to express how I feel.
You have always, been there for me,
Watched me grow, strong like a tree.
Precious grandma, you define kind,
Image of you, ingrained in my mind.
I hope to repay, with actions and words,
You taught me to fly, free like the birds.
Precious grandma, I’ll always be near,
There is nothing for you to fear.
You have taught me, the art of respect,
Your precious heart, I’m here to protect.
— Anonymous
3. Thank You, Grandma
Thank you for the many times you sat beside my bed when I was sick,
Thank you for the special treats you baked just for me,
Thank you for my birthday cakes you decorate each year,
And, all the clothes you sew that I love to wear,
Thank you for the fun times we have playing games and all the shopping trips,
But, thank you most of all for spending time with me, Grandma.
— Anonymous
4. I Love You, Grandma
Who has the tenderness of a mother?
Who has the wisdom of a school teacher?
Who has the tricks of a magician?
Who has the ability to see the world through a child’s eye?
Who has the stories about Mum and Dad?
Who has always loved no matter what I do?
Who has the songs to sing me when I am blue?
Of course, it’s my Grandma,
And I love you, and you bless my life!
— Anonymous
5. Grandmother
Grandma, you are wonderful,
So gentle, and yet so strong.
You’ve always shown that you care,
And without a doubt, I belong.
You’ve been patient when I’ve strayed,
And offered guidance when asked.
It seems you can do anything,
And fantastic with every task.
Always a source of calming comfort,
And a safety net when I fall.
Your love helps me in stressful times,
And supports me through it all.
I love you more than I can express,
I pray I’ve earned your respect.
If I had my choice of grandmothers,
you’d be the only one I’d select!
— Anonymous
6. Grandma’s Hug
There’s nothing quite like a grandma’s hug,
It’s like a warm blanket, cozy and snug.
She holds us close and whispers in our ear,
Everything will be alright, don’t fear.
Her love is the kind that never fades,
Even when we grow up and go our separate ways.
— Anonymous
7. Lucky To Have You
I am so lucky to have you
I am so lucky to be blessed with granny love
And to feel the warmth of granny dear
With you in life, I have the cheer
Can’t think of a day without you
When you were not there with me to see
My granny you are the idol I want to be like
The mind and body be alike
You have explained me the meaning of hope
With you, I have all the scope
With blessings and good life, I have had
The road of life has become easy to bear
Thank you my granny dear for always being there
I love you for everything!
— Anonymous
8. Grandma’s Blessing
Grandma, you’re a blessing from above,
A symbol of a mother’s love.
You’re always there to lend a hand,
And you help us to understand,
That a mother’s love is always true,
Grandma, we’re so grateful for you!
— Anonymous
9. My Grandma
Dear grandma,
Your laughter fills my heart,
And eases my soul when I feel low.
You believe in me even when I doubt myself,
And give me wings of optimism.
You are my heavenly retreat,
Whenever I am in need.
— N. Pravenchandra Singh
10. My Lovely Grandma
Thinking of love, your face appears,
A treasure trove of memories through the years.
In your gentle lap, I’d find sweet rest,
Doodling my ears, we were truly blessed.
Nights together, your touch so mild,
Scratching my back, love undefiled.
Autumn leaves and raking fun,
Covered in leaves, two became one.
For the times I made you cry, I’m remiss,
From stubborn child to who I am, a twist.
In the rearview mirror, changes found,
A better me, on solid ground.
In these few words, I hope to convey,
The love and thanks I want to relay.
From my heart, simple and true,
Thanks, Grandma, for loving me, no matter what I’d do.
— Anonymous
Poems About Grandma And Her Unconditional Love
11. I Am Always There, Grandma.
There is never a time when I never needed you by my side,
Your wise advice has shaped my life, the right way every time.
For no random reason, I just wanted to tell you how much I love you,
I promise to always be there for you and never leave you blue.
And whenever you find yourself sad, don’t you shed a tear,
Just always remember that your little one is always here.
I love you, Grandma!
— Anonymous
12. A Wonderful Granny
My wonderful grand mom,
You mean the world to me,
So many things are there
With you that I can see
You are the tree that gives me shade in life
Because of your support,
I can easily strive
Love you for what you are in life
Perfect as you can be!
— Anonymous
13. I Love You Grandma
There is never a time when I never needed you by my side,
Your wise advice has shaped my life the right way every time.
For no random reason, I just wanted to tell you how much I love you,
I promise to always be there for you and never leave you blue.
And whenever you find yourself sad, don’t you shed a tear,
Just always remember that your little one is always here!
— Anonymous
14. My Grandmother
A very wise lady, that lives all alone,
So many things, she’s taught me and shown.
Lives life gracefully, independent and free,
Splendid host, try her cookies with tea.
Smiles a lot, contagiously cheerful,
Brave like a lion, rarely she’s fearful.
Mouth-watering dishes, I love when she cooks,
Wisdom in stories, won’t find in my books.
She’s my grandmother, fantastically unique,
Always listens, when I wish to speak.
She’s from the present, future, and past,
The love that she shows me: way beyond vast!
— Anonymous
Short Grandma Poems to Express Your Deepest Emotions
15. My Grandma’s Embrace
Dear Grandma, When we first met, I was so very small.
But I could tell that grandmas love their little ones most of all.
You snuggled and cuddled me, and hummed lullabies in my ear.
And gently flowing down your cheeks, I saw your happy tears.
I want you to be a part of my life as you watch me grow.
Hold me close and keep me safe; there’s so much I don’t know.
We will be such great friends; no one else could take your place.
For there is nothing as comforting as a grandma’s embrace.
— Anonymous
16. Grandma’s Lil’ Girl
Grandma, today I smiled, thinking of your embrace,
Lessons and memories, time cannot erase.
From gospel songs to hair care, your love’s grace,
In my heart, forever, Grandma’s lil’ girl’s place.
— Anonymous
17. Grandma Stories
Grandma you have the power to see beyond the truth,
Your caring words and lovely smile does every trouble sooth.
Your wonderful stories and caring embrace,
And the cheerful smile on that graceful face.
Grandma is a special soul,
And mine will be the best in every poll.
— Anonymous
18. My Love For Grandma
Grandma’s love in every meal,
Her loyalty, a steadfast seal.
She lifts you when you’re feeling low,
Her laughter makes your happiness grow.
With humor and love, she’s a delight,
Inspiring us from morning to night.
My grandma, wonderful in every way,
Brightens each and every day.
— Unknown
19. My Grandma Knows My Heart
My grandma knows my heart and all those things I want to say, but can’t quite put into words today,
My grandma knows my heart and loves what she sees inside,
And tells me all the time,
She loves me, just the way I am ’cause Grandma knows my heart.
— Anonymous
20. Thank You, Grandma
I have had the best time of my life with you,
I think I am amongst the chosen few,
To have a lovely grandma like you,
You are too sweet is all I can say,
In my life, you have an important role to play,
Thanks, grandma, I love you a lot,
You are always in my thoughts!
— Anonymous
21. Grandmother Is…
A Grandmother is someone special in your life.
Someone who always has time,
Time to listen, time to play,
Time to visit the zoo,
Time to linger and look at the things I want to do,
Time to laugh, time to sing,
Time for me, her grandchild, just to be,
Time to read, time to walk,
Time to let me just play at the dock.
— Anonymous
22. Grandma’s Hands
Grandma’s hands are gentle and wise,
They’ve worked hard, yet never lost their prize.
With a touch so soft, she heals our pain,
And reminds us that love is not in vain.
Her hands are a symbol of all that’s good,
A testament to a life well understood.
— Anonymous
Thoughtful Poems from Grandkids to Grandma
23. Shades of Purple
We stopped to see her work,
the stuff of kindergarten
And there you were,
reflected in the drawings,
the colors she chose,
to call her favorites,
to color her world,
her fingers this morning
Shades of purple,
your favorite color too
Worn with pride, with love
to honor you,
infused in her tribute as well
— Raymond A. Foss
24. To My Grandma
Despite my tantrums throughout the day,
You put up with me come what may.
You are like my mother,
Gentle, caring and yet like no other.
Your beautiful smile and generous heart,
Sets your pristine love apart.
— Anonymous
25. I’m A Lucky Grandchild
Buttons strung, memories unfold,
Her love more precious than any gold.
From humble means, our journey’s grace,
Supporting dreams, her warm embrace.
In my heart, her light does gleam,
Nana, at ninety-three, a cherished dream.
— Anonymous
26. First Time Grandma
You’ve waited for this, for such a long time,
With further delays, it’d be crime.
We all know, you’re super excited,
The look on your face, you’re purely delighted.
Being a grandma is sometimes a chore,
A little beauty, you will adore.
Lovely baby, shall often amaze,
For many years, you’ll love and help raise.
In a few moments, your world will be blessed,
Holding your grandchild, close to your chest.
This special baby, will love you dearly,
Need your guidance, and soft voice – sincerely.
— Martin Dejnick
27. Nana’s Little Angel
Nana, you are special.
Your love knows no bounds.
A room takes special warmth whenever you’re around.
You think I’m cute and talented and maybe even wise,
But I know that’s why all grandparents see though loving eyes.
Every day with you is precious;
I’m so grateful for the time.
Of all the grandparents in the world,
I’m thankful that you’re mine.
— Lindsey M. Moulton
28. Kind Day With Grandma
It was a nice kind of a day
Its a special kind of granny love
Where she supports you in everything new
She comes and wipes your tears in pain
When you are feeling oh so blue
She makes you smile and gives you her luck
A special kind of granny love
She is your angel who loves you the most
She is your only guiding force
Of all the moments I have lived with you
I have learned to be better each day
I just want to thank you and say
That my granny I love you a lot!
— Anonymous
29. A Golden Heart
A heart so golden and true
No matter what, she will always be here for you.
Through rain or snow, her love for you will always show.
I do believe God created her different from the rest.
Has she showed you she is nothing but the best?
Everyone knows the answer to that question.
Her love for you is something I don’t need to mention.
— Mary Lou Andrews
30. Butterfly Laughter
In the middle of our porridge plates
There was a blue butterfly painted
And each morning we tried who should reach the
butterfly first.
Then the Grandmother said: “Do not eat the poor
butterfly.”
That made us laugh.
Always she said it and always it started us laughing.
It seemed such a sweet little joke.
I was certain that one fine morning
The butterfly would fly out of our plates,
Laughing the teeniest laugh in the world,
And perch on the Grandmother’s lap.
— Katherine Mansfield
31. Proud Grandson
You held me first when I was tiny,
Your happy tears I remember were so shiny.
The look of love and pride on your face,
Just adds to your aura and grace.
Your arms are the most comforting place on earth,
Where love will never find its dearth.
— Anonymous
32. Grandmother’s Mind
A grandmother’s mind
Is full of wisdom.
A grandmother’s heart
Is full of love.
A grandmother’s soul
Is full of sacrifices
Made on behalf of God above.
— Michael Smajda
33. Grandmother
She’s the one you see, at all my birthday parties, and school plays,
It’s oh so reassuring to know, her smiles are just for me,
The darkest night brightens, the moment I hear her voice,
And rainy days become adventures when she joins in the play,
My grandmother is so special,
No one can ever take her place,
My heart is filled with love each time I see her face.
— Anonymous
34. A Grandma’s Heart
A grandma’s heart is filled with love,
And gratitude to God above.
She thanks the Lord for her family tree,
And all the blessings she can see.
— Anonymous
35. Aging Grandma
I see the old in her eyes
Sometimes it makes me wonder how long she will be alive
The wrinkles in her eyes are like wrinkles in time
I can see her youth through them sometimes
She is a lot more tired now and older than I remembered her to be
She is weak and loses her temper easily
She used to tell me stories and make me smile
Now she tells me the same story each night forgetting she already has told me
I love her and miss her even though she’s still here
I hope she will be with me for many more years
—Trish Sanderson
36. You Are the Gem
My dear grandma,
All your talks are so motivating,
All your ways so cool,
When I try to outsmart you,
I look like a fool,
Oh my dear grand mom,
You are so very sweet
You are the smile I just want to see
I love you to thee!
— Anonymous
37. In My Granny’s Lap
I find such a comfort
In my Granny’s lap.
I snuggle and lie there
As I take my nap.
I wiggle around
Till I find my place
Then peep out to see
The love that’s in her face.
Sometimes pretending to sleep,
But I’m not.
I’m just resting, enjoying
The time as we rock.
There’s nothing quite like it
In all of the land
To wake up, cooing
While she holds my hand.
— Judy Gipson
38. You’re a Remarkable Woman
A grandmother is a remarkable woman.
She’s a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness,
Laughter and love.
— Anonymous
39. To a Grandmother
At six o’clock in the evening,
The time for lullabies,
My son lay on my mother’s lap
With sleepy, sleepy eyes!
(O drowsy little manny boy,
With sleepy, sleepy eyes!)
I heard her sing, and rock him,
And the creak of the swaying chair,
And the old dear cadence of the words
Came softly down the stair.
And all the years had vanished,
All folly, greed, and stain–
The old, old song, the creaking chair,
The dearest arms again!
(O lucky little manny boy,
To feel those arms again!)
— Christopher Morley
40. One of a Kind
The funny beautiful lady
That means so much to me
May be gone from the land of the living
But with me she will always be
Because my memory holds her dearly
And my pen recalls her ways
And most of all I love her
A love that always stays
It stays inside my memory
And is often on my mind
Because a lady like my grandma
Is rare and hard to find.
— Julie B. Bradstreet
41. Grandma’s Smile
Grandma’s smile is a ray of light,
A beacon that guides us through the night.
It’s warm and bright and full of love,
A reminder that we’re never alone.
Even when life gets tough and rough,
Grandma’s smile is like a hug.
— Anonymous
42. For Grandma
I heard your voice this morning
speaking from the foot of the bed
your quilt crawled to the
floor
as I lay down in the
first whisper of dawn.
I heard your voice this morning
the sound of cloth
a casual sound
a sunday morning
preparing to visit your lord
sound
half your life
half my life
half my daughter’s life
we all dream of landscapes
romantic deserts
white sands
connecting us together
a half dozen roses
I play out my life
listening every morning
for your voice
at the foot of the bed.
— Jaki Shelton Green
43. Grandma’s Laughter
Grandma’s laughter is infectious and bright,
It fills the room with joy and light.
She’s quick with a joke or a funny tale,
And her smile never seems to fail.
Even on the darkest days, she finds a way,
To bring a little sunshine and chase the clouds away.
— Anonymous
44. Granny
Her smile can light up a room
Her presence is of grace
Her opinions are heard without one word
but by the look upon her face
Her touch is so gentle
Her heart as big as the moon
Her spirit is kindhearted
and warm as a summer’s afternoon
Her hair a river of gray
Her eyes radiant as the sun
Her time she’ll take no matter how long
until the work is done
Her kisses are so soft
Her hugs preferred from the rest
My granny is mine forever and ever
and she’ll always be the best
— Demecia Dean
Inspirational Grandma Poems That’ll Make Her Feel Valued
45. For a Loving Grandma
Thinking of you today,
and how you make
the world a nicer place.
You care about your family,
And are thoughtful in special ways.
I’m sending you this wish,
filled with loving appreciation.
Your warm heart, your kindness,
and all the other qualities
that makes you so very special.
— Anonymous
46. Grandma’s Wisdom
Grandma always knows just what to say,
To make everything seem okay.
She’s lived a life full of ups and downs,
But her wisdom never wears a frown.
With a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face,
She reminds us to cherish every moment, every place.
— Anonymous
47. She Knows
My grandmother knows everything about me sometimes before they happen,
She has a sixth sense about most things in life,
She knows how to kiss my cheek, or dry my tears, whenever I am hurt or afraid,
She bakes all kinds of yummy food and can even make a snowman, too,
In summertime, she teaches me to swim and how to catch a fish,
But best of all, she knows how to be the best grandmother in the world to me.
— Anonymous
48. My Guardian Angel
Are there guardian angels?
I believe so
For God gave me a beautiful lady
to help watch me grow
A lady so beautiful
inside and out
She had to be an angel
God let slip out
This lady’s a blessing
from the Lord up above
who taught me life’s lessons
through courage and love
A lady to protect me
from all of my fears
and love me and hold me
and wipe all my tears
A lady so special
she’s touched lives of many
and keeps us together
at all cost, if any
This lady is my Grandma
To her I do owe
all the joy life can bring
wherever she goes
I love you, Grandma
Thanks for being you
— Susan Perry
49. Grandma’s Kitchen
Oh, the smells that come from grandma’s kitchen,
It’s a wonderland of spices, flavors, and tradition.
She cooks with love and a pinch of this and that,
And every dish is like a work of art.
The table is set, the family gathers round,
Grandma’s kitchen is where memories are found.
— Anonymous
50. I Still Remember
I still remember how you used to cuddle me,
I still remember the kisses,
I still remember your fairy tale stories,
Which made me sleep so sound,
Whenever I see around,
I see only your face in front of me,
I love you forever, its forever to see!
— Anonymous
51. To My Nana
Who would try to give me all the world
As far as she could see?
Who always has two open arms
And smiles just made for me?
Who always finds some special time
That we two can share?
And never is too busy
To show how much she cares.
There’s not another in the world
From Rome to Ohio
I’m glad God made you for me
I love you so much, Nana!
— Kaili S. Kowalski
52. Life’s Lessons Learnt
Dear grandma,
The small lessons of life that I learned from you,
You gave me so much love,
You don’t have a clue,
Never felt so warm as I felt it with you,
You are my reason, my strength,
With your blessings,
I could start everything so new,
I love you so much,
Longing for your touch!
— Anonymous
53. Growing Up With Grandma
I don’t know when it happened.
I don’t know when she came,
But she’s the one I always knew.
Grandma was her name.
She taught me how to tie my shoes.
She taught me how to talk,
And though I can’t remember,
I think she taught me how to walk.
When all the other kids in school
Would talk about Mom and Dad,
I wondered where my parents were;
That made me kinda sad.
And sometimes there were days I’d cry
Or hide my head in shame.
But Grandma took it all in stride
And loved me all the same.
She’d wrap her arms around me
And kiss me on the head.
She’d tell me that she loved me
When she tucked me into bed.
Being a teen, I remember the days
When being with friends was more fun.
And I wondered what it would have been like
To actually be someone’s son,
To have a regular family,
Some siblings, a mom, and a dad.
What had I done to deserve less than others?
Sometimes I felt so mad.
“It’s alright, it’s okay,” Grandma would say.
“One day you’ll understand why.
Life just isn’t fair to everyone, you see.
It’s always okay to cry.”
And when I went off to college,
I met the love of my life.
It was Grandma who was the first I told
That I planned to make her my wife.
Soon after I’d become a father,
For that I could hardly wait.
To have a child of my very own,
And to make my Grandma a “Great.”
A little girl to share her name,
For all that she’d given me.
So much I owed to Grandma.
That was plain to see.
As time passed and life grew short
I hoped my Grandma knew
That it was her love and her support
That always got me through.
If I could tell her one more thing,
“Thanks Grandma,” is what I ‘d say,
“For loving me and making me
The man I am today.”
— Candy Canan
Heartfelt Poems for a Grandma's Birthday to Honor Her
54. Happy Birthday Grandma
A grandmother’s smile,
Is like a candle’s flame.
The darkness of sorrow,
It can easily tame.
A grandma’s tender hug,
Is like a balm to the heart.
Even after a weary day,
It can give a fresh start.
A grandma’s advice,
Is like a secret key.
To living life without stress and anxiety.
— Anonymous
55. Grandma
May I come from out the gloom,
Of my troubles with the bloom,
Of a heart that’s ever youthful still in view,
With a dash of color gay,
To relieve the sombergray,
May I be as young as you at seventy-two.
— Edgar Albert Guest
56. An Inspirational Grandmother
Grandmother an inspiration you have been,
The things you told me since I was ten,
The wisdom and knowledge you share,
Let me know you always care.
On this Birthday my wish for you,
Is happiness and sunshine the whole year through,
You have given so much to all of us,
It is time for us to make a fuss.
Happy Birthday, Grandma!
We all love you and hold you in awe!
— Anonymous
57. When I Feel Blue
Grandma when I feel blue
I can always just call you
You make me feel better
I will love you forever
You make my day happy and bright
To talk to you is always a delight.
You always give me my space
But I always know I’m welcome at your place.
You’re always are willing to lend a hand
You’re always there and understand
Thank you, Grandma, for being you
Always remember I love you too!
— Catherine Pulsifer
58. Happy Birthday Grandma
Another birthday, another year,
A wonderful grandma, that’s your career.
We all enjoy, the simple things,
That life with you, regularly brings.
No need to count, candles or age,
Happiness is a permanent stage.
Inside our hearts, you have place,
You live life, with so much grace.
We enjoy spending time with you,
The love that we share, is honest and true.
We’d like to wish, many more,
Happy birthdays, just like before.
— Anonymous
Memorial Poems for Grandma Whose Learnings You’ll Never Forget
59. An Angel On Earth
An Angel on Earth, my Grandmother was
An Angel in Heaven, she is today.
She cared for all, and asked for none in return
For when you were down, she’d lift you off the ground.
An Angel on Earth, my Grandmother was
An Angel forever, she’ll always be.
For no matter who you were, she’d give you her day
To make you safe and sound, she’d give you her love.
An Angel on Earth, my Grandmother was
An Angel in Life, that she used to help others.
For there’s no one left like her
And no one left to understand me.
Cause an Angel on Earth, that is my Grandmother
For my Angel you see, will always be she.
— Hannah Hoy
60. God Saw You Getting Tired
God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be,
So he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come to Me”,
With tearful eyes we watched you,
And saw you pass away.
And although we love you dearly,
We could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard-working hands at rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
— Anonymous
61. In Memory of Grandma
Memories grow
and memories fade,
But memories of Grandma
never go away.
Her smile rests in mine,
her hands help me sew,
her love fills my heart,
her spirit runs through my soul.
In memory of Grandma,
the trunk of my tree,
I live my life as her legacy.
— Michele Meleen
62. Rest In Peace – Loving Grandma
My loving grandma, the day that you left,
Heart filled with pain, felt like a theft.
I feel so much sorrow, deep is my grief,
Now you’re not suffering, that’s a relief.
I hope sincerely, that you may rest in peace,
My love for you, shall never cease.
I miss you so much, deeply and dearly,
Remember your voice, forever and clearly.
For so many of us, you were our foundation,
A beautiful life, deserves a standing ovation.
Thank you grandma, for selflessly sharing,
My loving grandma, thoughtful and caring.
— Martin Dejnicki
63. Box Of Memories
You and I have made a box, it’s called our box of memories.
I can’t hear your voice, but you have put it in our special box.
I look forward to sleep at night,
so I can see your healthy body and smiling face,
and it gives me comfort from dreams of you.
I wish I could put my dreams of you in an album
for everyone to see,
but I’m thrilled that you and I could put those dreams
in our box of memories.
Although I have a few best friends,
one of my best friendships is in our box of memories.
The day you died I cried,
for deep down inside you took my heart.
Even though we are physically apart,
you will always be in my heart.
I wish I could see you every day,
but all I need to do
is open up our box and there you will be,
in our precious box of memories.
— Anonymous
64. Missing You Grandma
You have taught me the true value of life,
You taught me the difference between aim and strive,
With your guidance life is bliss,
Still remember your blessings and kiss,
You are missed so much grandma,
Looking at your picture,
Please come back to me,
Can’t stay so far,
Love you so much!
— Anonymous
65. Grandma
A baby cradled in your arms…
Teaching me your gentle charms.
Growing up with you by my side…
Learning from you never to lie.
To understand and not judge too…
Love and kindness I also learned from you.
Through the years you watched me grow…
Teaching me everything I’d need to know.
Listening to every word I’ve said…
And every word I wrote you’ve read.
You’ve been there for me to the end…
Until the day for you, God did send.
Now you watch me from up above…
Shining down on me your heavenly love.
I will miss you with all my heart…
Thank you for being there from the start.
— Michele S. Reeves
66. Love You Forever Grandma
What is a Grandma?
To some it’s just their parents’ mother.
To me, it’s so much more; it’s the person who gives in when mom says no.
The person who knew all the nursery rhymes by heart.
The person who always has a hug no matter how old or big you get.
To me, grandma is more like my best friend, the one I trust with my deepest secrets.
After 7 years of being gone, you are still the one I talk to.
We love and miss you, Grandma!
— Anonymous
67. She Is Gone
You can shed tears that she is gone.
Or you can smile because she has lived.
You can close your eyes and pray that she’ll come back,
Or you can open your eyes and see all she’s left.
Your heart can be empty because you can’t see her,
Or you can be full of the love you shared.
You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday,
Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.
You can remember her and only that she’s gone,
Or you can cherish her memory and let it live on.
You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back,
Or you can do what she’d want: smile, open your eyes, love, and go on.
— Anonymous
68. Grandma
She was always up at the crack of dawn
I can remember how her eyes would slowly
Close when she would yawn
I can still see her sitting in that old
Rocking chair
Rocking away all her cares
Grandma as you rest in peace
My love for you will never cease
Oh! How I wish you were still here
To rock away all my tears
Even though you went away
I strive to make it through another day
So that I too may rock my cares away.
— Julie Hall
69. Missing You, Nan
The years will always roll on by,
And time will always pass,
But every memory I have of you,
Will definitely always last.
I like to smile when I think of you.
I try not to be sad.
It’s pretty easy to do,
With all the good times that we’ve had.
But sometimes I can’t help it,
and memories leak out of my eyes.
I quickly try to brush them away,
I know you wouldn’t want me to cry.
I don’t know how it’s possible,
but I love you more now than I did then.
And I really cannot wait until,
the day that I see you again.
Because, Nan, I know I would take hold of you,
And never ever let you go.
Every day that passes by,
I miss you more and more.
— Anonymous
70. Broken Chain
We knew little that morning,
That God would call your name.
In life, we loved you dearly,
In death, we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you did not go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide.
And though we cannot see you,
You are always by our side.
Our family chain is broken,
And nothing seems the same.
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.
— Anonymous
71. Legacy of Love
A wife, a mother, a grandma too,
This is the legacy we have from you.
You taught us to love and how to fight.
You gave us strength; you gave us might.
A stronger person would be hard to find,
And in your heart, you were always kind.
You fought for us all in one way or another,
Not just as a wife, not just as a mother.
For all of us, you gave your best.
And now the time has come for you to rest.
So go in peace, you’ve earned your sleep.
Your love in our hearts, we’ll eternally keep.
— Anonymous
72. Special Granny
My grandma, so special in every way,
Made me smile, come what may.
She was my rock, my steadfast creed,
In times of need, her love took the lead.
In moments of doubt, I ran to her side,
For she cared when others would let me slide.
When I felt down, she’d make me grin,
Her love’s embrace, a treasure within.
Not just a grandma, my dearest, my friend,
In her heart, my love had no end.
But when she left, my world did sway,
I cherish and miss her every day.
— Anonymous
Best Grandma Poems to Fill Her Heart with Happiness
73. My Lovely Granny I Love You
My lovely grandma I love you so
I surely want you to know
That with you I have had the best of time
That you were in my life and destined
So many things that I have learned from you
Many things being so old and new
Can’t thank you enough for giving a meaning to me
With you, I can have all the glee
I have shared my sorrows alike
And happiness with that super like
You are the granny I love the most
So, let me just raise the toast
To super memories with you
My granny I love you!
— Anonymous
74. Sweet Grandma
My Grandma is so sweet,
When she visits, it’s a treat.
Gumdrops and lollipops,
The day should never stop.
Peppermints and liquorice,
Lots of hugs and a sticky kiss.
Cupcakes and gooey icing,
Grandma’s love is so enticing.
— Anonymous
75. Grandma You Are One In Life
You are the one in life
You were always there in my need
You taught me to water my loving seed
You were there to wipe my tear
I can’t thank you for that oh dear
You took the blame to save me
I adore you so much in my life
Without your love I will not survive
Stay as you are you are, so sweet
That first thing in the morning and wish
My hugs and kisses are with you
Coz your love is so very pure and true
My granny dear I simply love you
My granny dear I simply do!
— Anonymous
76. Grandma’s House
My grandma’s house is a treasure chest
Just like my grandma, it is the best.
You will find many things to explore
When I arrive there is always an open door.
And, lots of things to take apart
From kitchen cupboards to the old wooden cart.
A house filled with warmth, laughter, and love
Our family thinks our Grandma was sent from heaven above.
— Catherine Pulsifer
77. I Must Be Lucky
How lucky am I
To have you by my side
Your love shines through
In all that you do
So much you have said
So much I have heard
So much you have taught
So much I have learned
I know that we have had ups and downs
And sometimes even a little frown
You have always been there, so I will say
I love you, and have a wonderful special day
— Valerie Radcliffe
78. No Matter What
No matter what, no matter when
My Grandma’s a comfort and some then
She would do anything
For happiness to bring.
She says never give up when I tried
She encourages me to swallow my pride
When mistakes I make
She says, “Fix them before it is too late.”
She’s like a second Mom
To me and everyone.
She’s like a best friend
Solid and with me to the end.
Good to me was fate
As my Grandmother is great!
— Catherine Pulsifer
79. Best Grandma
I have had the best time of my life with you,
I think I am amongst the chosen few,
To have a lovely grandma like you,
You are too sweet is all I can say,
In my life, you have an important role to play,
Thanks grandma, I love you a lot,
You are always in my thought!
— Anonymous
Cute Poems About a Grandma Who Is No Less Than an Angel
80. Grandma’s Legacy
Grandma’s legacy is one of love and grace,
She leaves a mark on every heart and every face.
She teaches us to be kind, to be true,
To live our lives with purpose, to pursue
Our dreams and passions, to never give up,
For in the end, it’s love that fills our cup.
— Anonymous
81. Grandma
You’re my earth, you’re my world;
you’re my moon that circles my world.
You’re my moon, you’re my star;
you’re the one I look upon in the dark.
You shine like the sun that brightens my day
And take all the dark storms away.
I will be there for you whenever you need help.
I will shine like you did through my sickness and health.
I will be that angel that sits on your shoulder
to make you happy and better when the sun goes away and sets for the next day.
Don’t worry, I will still be on your shoulder
and I will love you until the world is over.
— Shannon E. Hauser
82. Grandma’s Love
Grandma’s love is a force to be reckoned with,
It’s a flame that never dies, a light that never dims.
She loves us through thick and thin,
Through joy and sorrow, through loss and win.
Her love is a constant in a world so uncertain,
Grandma’s love is a blessing that’s truly certain.
— Anonymous
83. Grandma’s Stories
Grandma’s stories are a window to the past,
A glimpse of a world that didn’t move so fast.
She tells us tales of adventure and romance,
Of hardship and struggle, of laughter and dance.
Her words are like a time machine,
Taking us back to a world unseen.
— Anonymous
Endearing Grandma Poems to Tug Her Heartstrings
84. My Grandmother
My grandma’s love knows no measure,
She is indeed a beautiful treasure.
You have been there for me from the start,
And love springs for you from the bottom of your heart.
You wanted me to do my best,
You taught me to experience life with zest.
— Anonymous
85. My Grandmother’s Heart
Soft like cotton candy,
Caring like Mother Earth,
Beautiful like a piece of art,
Sweet like honey,
Deep like faith,
That was my grandmother’s heart.
— Lucio Muñoz
86. Grandma’s Wings
Grandma, I wonder,
Where you keep your wings.
Are they hung in your closet,
With the rest of your things?
Do you put them away,
And just use them at night?
Or give them to Rosie,
To polish up bright?
I know you have wings,
For this must be true,
‘Cause God always gives,
them to angels just like you.
— Anonymous
87. I Love You More Than I Can Express
Grandma, you are wonderful,
so gentle, and yet so strong.
You’ve always shown that you care,
and without a doubt I belong.
You’ve been patient when I’ve strayed,
and offered guidance when asked.
It seems you can do anything,
and fantastic with every task.
Always a source of calming comfort
and a safety net when I fall.
Your love helps me in stressful times
and supports me through it all.
I love you more than I can express,
I pray I’ve earned your respect.
If I had my choice of grandmothers,
you’d be the only one I’d select!
— Anonymous
88. Grandma’s Magic
Grandma has a special kind of magic,
She can turn a frown into a smile so tragic.
With just a hug or a kind word or two,
She makes everything seem bright and new.
Her love is a gift, a treasure to behold,
Grandma’s magic never gets old.
— Anonymous
89. To My Grandmother
You’ve always been,
The one to go to,
When in need.
You’re kind and thoughtful,
In many ways.
You’d always think of me,
In my younger days.
But now our relationship,
Is more than special, you see.
We talk and laugh,
As two adults with glee.
Today you’re more than,
Just a grandmother to me.
You’re my friend,
And someone I aspire to be.
— Julie Hebert
90. Grandma’s Sweet Embrace
In grandma’s arms, a soft delight,
A love that soothes, like stars at night.
She’d tell me tales of days of old,
Her stories worth the weight of gold.
Her gentle and sweet nature, a blend so nice,
A heart so kind, like a warm pie’s slice,
Crafted with love, by grandma’s touch,
Her affection means so very much.
In her embrace, I found my grace,
A love that time can’t erase.
With every hug and tender kiss,
A grandma’s love is pure, endless bliss.
— Anonymous
Heart-warming Poems for Grandma to Share on Mother’s Day
91. The Best Grandmom
Grandmom, you’re the best there is,
Your love is like a warm, soft kiss.
You always have a listening ear,
And you wipe away each and every tear.
On this Mother’s Day, we celebrate,
The love you give, it’s never too late.
— Anonymous
92. Picture Perfect
Grandmothers are the very best,
In many more ways than one.
They dance, they sing,
They laugh, they play.
Never let you stick out your tongue.
They play in the garden and on the swing set.
Sometimes even in the sand.
And when you go to cross the street,
They reach out and hold your hand.
They love the flowers you pick,
And all the pictures you paint.
They also love the poems,
You do tend to make.
They may not like to cook,
And they may not like to clean,
But boy do they like to see
How happy you can be
When you’re with your grandma
On Mother’s Day.
— Chantel
93. Adorable Grandma
I always admired you in life
I have always admired your strength my granny
The way you stand tall against all odds
The way you smile when you are sad
The way you replace good with bad
The way you are there to comfort
Me in each phase of life
My respect has increased with this passage of time
I wish that I get you in my next birth
I wish that I can call you all mine
My granny dear you are so blessed
Brush it on me as well
I can see the love for me in your eyes
You have taught me the meaning to survive
I love you very much
Please give your loving tough!
— Anonymous
94. Thank You Grandma
Thank you Grandma, for all you have done,
You shine brightly, just like the sun.
When I was a child, stories you’d read,
Took care of me, when I’d fall and would bleed.
Thank you Grandma, for all you have done,
A special lady, that knows how to have fun.
The entire family, you could entertain,
You always smile and never complain.
Thank you Grandma, for all you have done,
My appreciation and gratitude, you clearly won.
Just want to wish you, only the best,
With a Grandma like you, I have been blessed.
— Anonymous
95. A Mother’s Mother
A mother’s mother is a gift so rare,
She’s a treasure beyond compare.
She’s the one who raised our mom so well,
And taught her how to love and excel.
On this Mother’s Day, we honor you,
Grandma, you’re a mother too!
— Anonymous
96. A Mother’s Legacy
A mother’s legacy is one of love,
It’s a gift from the heavens above.
And when that mother is a grandma too,
The love just keeps on coming through.
On this Mother’s Day, we honor you,
Grandma, your legacy is true.
— Anonymous
97. Happy Mother’s Day, Grandma
On this Mother’s Day, for Grandma I say,
She’s there when I stumble, in her arms I stay.
With a scolding or two, for coloring astray,
She guides me to God, shows me how to pray.
In her warm embrace, all fears fade away,
Whispers of comfort, “Everything’s okay.”
Lessons of virtue, where I truly belong,
In her loving presence, I forever am strong.
A smile she conjures from every little frown,
In this grand embrace, love truly renowned.
For Grandma, the dearest, in her love I am bound,
On this special day, appreciation is unbound.
— Unknown
98. Thank You
Thank you for those bedtime stories that would put me to sleep,
Thank you for making me strong on days when I would feel so weak.
Thank you Grandma for treating me like your own dear child,
Thank you for giving me memories enough to last for a lifetime.
— Anonymous
99. A Cheer For Grandma
Grandma, you deserve a cheer
We love you for that have no fear
You are truly one of a kind
Of that, we want to remind!
You make us laugh, you make us smile
For us, you always go the extra mile.
We often say we love you more
But then who is keeping score!
— Catherine Pulsifer
100. My Grandma
My grandma has a cheerful smile when working in her garden,
She always hums a song that isn’t very long,
She lets me pick tomatoes and several ripened fruits,
“We’ll bake a pie,” she says,
“Or, maybe even two,
Once we’ve made some soup,”
We pause to rest upon the garden bench,
A lazy summer breeze lifts her straw hat and sends it sailing against the back door,
“I guess that’s our cue,” Grandma laughs and stands once more, grabbing baskets, she turns to me,
“Let’s go make something good to eat,” and reaches for my hand,
“I love you, Grandma,” I smile and notice a tiny tear that slips down her cheek.
— Anonymous
These poems for grandma will help you convey your feelings to her. Throughout the years, she has been your best friend, guide, and mentor and now, it’s your time to treat her with utmost compassion and make her feel appreciated and valued for all that she’s done. Whether it is about remembering your grandmother or thanking her for her endless contribution, every poem is designed to touch hearts. So, display your affection in the most alluring way and let her know how special she is to you!