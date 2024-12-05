100 Delightful Poems for Grandma to Express Your Love And Gratitude

Grandmas hold a special place in every grandchild’s heart. No matter how far you go, she is your rock of support whom you can lean on. Her values, shared experiences, and teachings are no less than secrets to living a happy life. She is a fairy godmother who fulfills your wishes like a genie. For such an angel who keeps showering unconditional love and blessings upon on, recite some of the finest poems for grandma from our compilation. Let her know what she means to you.

Beautiful Poems for Grandma That’ll Make Her Heart Melt

1. Walking With Grandma

I like to walk with Grandma,

Her steps are short like mine.

She doesn’t say “Now Hurry Up”,

She always takes her time.

I like to walk with Grandma,

Her eyes see things like mine do.

Wee pebbles bright, a funny cloud.

Half hidden drops of dew.

Most people have to hurry,

They don’t stop to see.

I’m glad that God made Grandma,

Unrushed and young like me.

— Anonymous

2. Precious Grandma

Precious grandma, my love for you is real,

Just a few words, to express how I feel.

You have always, been there for me,

Watched me grow, strong like a tree.

Precious grandma, you define kind,

Image of you, ingrained in my mind.

I hope to repay, with actions and words,

You taught me to fly, free like the birds.

Precious grandma, I’ll always be near,

There is nothing for you to fear.

You have taught me, the art of respect,

Your precious heart, I’m here to protect.

— Anonymous

3. Thank You, Grandma

Thank you for the many times you sat beside my bed when I was sick,

Thank you for the special treats you baked just for me,

Thank you for my birthday cakes you decorate each year,

And, all the clothes you sew that I love to wear,

Thank you for the fun times we have playing games and all the shopping trips,

But, thank you most of all for spending time with me, Grandma.

— Anonymous

4. I Love You, Grandma

Who has the tenderness of a mother?

Who has the wisdom of a school teacher?

Who has the tricks of a magician?

Who has the ability to see the world through a child’s eye?

Who has the stories about Mum and Dad?

Who has always loved no matter what I do?

Who has the songs to sing me when I am blue?

Of course, it’s my Grandma,

And I love you, and you bless my life!

— Anonymous



5. Grandmother

Grandma, you are wonderful,

So gentle, and yet so strong.

You’ve always shown that you care,

And without a doubt, I belong.

You’ve been patient when I’ve strayed,

And offered guidance when asked.

It seems you can do anything,

And fantastic with every task.

Always a source of calming comfort,

And a safety net when I fall.

Your love helps me in stressful times,

And supports me through it all.

I love you more than I can express,

I pray I’ve earned your respect.

If I had my choice of grandmothers,

you’d be the only one I’d select!

— Anonymous



6. Grandma’s Hug

There’s nothing quite like a grandma’s hug,

It’s like a warm blanket, cozy and snug.

She holds us close and whispers in our ear,

Everything will be alright, don’t fear.

Her love is the kind that never fades,

Even when we grow up and go our separate ways.

— Anonymous



7. Lucky To Have You

I am so lucky to have you

I am so lucky to be blessed with granny love

And to feel the warmth of granny dear

With you in life, I have the cheer

Can’t think of a day without you

When you were not there with me to see

My granny you are the idol I want to be like

The mind and body be alike

You have explained me the meaning of hope

With you, I have all the scope

With blessings and good life, I have had

The road of life has become easy to bear

Thank you my granny dear for always being there

I love you for everything!

— Anonymous



8. Grandma’s Blessing

Grandma, you’re a blessing from above,

A symbol of a mother’s love.

You’re always there to lend a hand,

And you help us to understand,

That a mother’s love is always true,

Grandma, we’re so grateful for you!

— Anonymous



9. My Grandma

Dear grandma,

Your laughter fills my heart,

And eases my soul when I feel low.

You believe in me even when I doubt myself,

And give me wings of optimism.

You are my heavenly retreat,

Whenever I am in need.

— N. Pravenchandra Singh

10. My Lovely Grandma

Thinking of love, your face appears,

A treasure trove of memories through the years.

In your gentle lap, I’d find sweet rest,

Doodling my ears, we were truly blessed.

Nights together, your touch so mild,

Scratching my back, love undefiled.

Autumn leaves and raking fun,

Covered in leaves, two became one.

For the times I made you cry, I’m remiss,

From stubborn child to who I am, a twist.

In the rearview mirror, changes found,

A better me, on solid ground.

In these few words, I hope to convey,

The love and thanks I want to relay.

From my heart, simple and true,

Thanks, Grandma, for loving me, no matter what I’d do.

— Anonymous

Poems About Grandma And Her Unconditional Love

11. I Am Always There, Grandma.

There is never a time when I never needed you by my side,

Your wise advice has shaped my life, the right way every time.

For no random reason, I just wanted to tell you how much I love you,

I promise to always be there for you and never leave you blue.

And whenever you find yourself sad, don’t you shed a tear,

Just always remember that your little one is always here.

I love you, Grandma!

— Anonymous



12. A Wonderful Granny

My wonderful grand mom,

You mean the world to me,

So many things are there

With you that I can see

You are the tree that gives me shade in life

Because of your support,

I can easily strive

Love you for what you are in life

Perfect as you can be!

— Anonymous



13. I Love You Grandma

There is never a time when I never needed you by my side,

Your wise advice has shaped my life the right way every time.

For no random reason, I just wanted to tell you how much I love you,

I promise to always be there for you and never leave you blue.

And whenever you find yourself sad, don’t you shed a tear,

Just always remember that your little one is always here!

— Anonymous



14. My Grandmother

A very wise lady, that lives all alone,

So many things, she’s taught me and shown.

Lives life gracefully, independent and free,

Splendid host, try her cookies with tea.

Smiles a lot, contagiously cheerful,

Brave like a lion, rarely she’s fearful.

Mouth-watering dishes, I love when she cooks,

Wisdom in stories, won’t find in my books.

She’s my grandmother, fantastically unique,

Always listens, when I wish to speak.

She’s from the present, future, and past,

The love that she shows me: way beyond vast!

— Anonymous

Short Grandma Poems to Express Your Deepest Emotions

15. My Grandma’s Embrace

Dear Grandma, When we first met, I was so very small.

But I could tell that grandmas love their little ones most of all.

You snuggled and cuddled me, and hummed lullabies in my ear.

And gently flowing down your cheeks, I saw your happy tears.

I want you to be a part of my life as you watch me grow.

Hold me close and keep me safe; there’s so much I don’t know.

We will be such great friends; no one else could take your place.

For there is nothing as comforting as a grandma’s embrace.

— Anonymous



16. Grandma’s Lil’ Girl

Grandma, today I smiled, thinking of your embrace,

Lessons and memories, time cannot erase.

From gospel songs to hair care, your love’s grace,

In my heart, forever, Grandma’s lil’ girl’s place.

— Anonymous

17. Grandma Stories

Grandma you have the power to see beyond the truth,

Your caring words and lovely smile does every trouble sooth.

Your wonderful stories and caring embrace,

And the cheerful smile on that graceful face.

Grandma is a special soul,

And mine will be the best in every poll.

— Anonymous



18. My Love For Grandma

Grandma’s love in every meal,

Her loyalty, a steadfast seal.

She lifts you when you’re feeling low,

Her laughter makes your happiness grow.

With humor and love, she’s a delight,

Inspiring us from morning to night.

My grandma, wonderful in every way,

Brightens each and every day.

— Unknown

19. My Grandma Knows My Heart

My grandma knows my heart and all those things I want to say, but can’t quite put into words today,

My grandma knows my heart and loves what she sees inside,

And tells me all the time,

She loves me, just the way I am ’cause Grandma knows my heart.

— Anonymous



20. Thank You, Grandma

I have had the best time of my life with you,

I think I am amongst the chosen few,

To have a lovely grandma like you,

You are too sweet is all I can say,

In my life, you have an important role to play,

Thanks, grandma, I love you a lot,

You are always in my thoughts!

— Anonymous



21. Grandmother Is…

A Grandmother is someone special in your life.

Someone who always has time,

Time to listen, time to play,

Time to visit the zoo,

Time to linger and look at the things I want to do,

Time to laugh, time to sing,

Time for me, her grandchild, just to be,

Time to read, time to walk,

Time to let me just play at the dock.

— Anonymous



22. Grandma’s Hands

Grandma’s hands are gentle and wise,

They’ve worked hard, yet never lost their prize.

With a touch so soft, she heals our pain,

And reminds us that love is not in vain.

Her hands are a symbol of all that’s good,

A testament to a life well understood.

— Anonymous



Thoughtful Poems from Grandkids to Grandma

23. Shades of Purple

We stopped to see her work,

the stuff of kindergarten

And there you were,

reflected in the drawings,

the colors she chose,

to call her favorites,

to color her world,

her fingers this morning

Shades of purple,

your favorite color too

Worn with pride, with love

to honor you,

infused in her tribute as well

— Raymond A. Foss

24. To My Grandma

Despite my tantrums throughout the day,

You put up with me come what may.

You are like my mother,

Gentle, caring and yet like no other.

Your beautiful smile and generous heart,

Sets your pristine love apart.

— Anonymous



25. I’m A Lucky Grandchild

Buttons strung, memories unfold,

Her love more precious than any gold.

From humble means, our journey’s grace,

Supporting dreams, her warm embrace.

In my heart, her light does gleam,

Nana, at ninety-three, a cherished dream.

— Anonymous

26. First Time Grandma

You’ve waited for this, for such a long time,

With further delays, it’d be crime.

We all know, you’re super excited,

The look on your face, you’re purely delighted.

Being a grandma is sometimes a chore,

A little beauty, you will adore.

Lovely baby, shall often amaze,

For many years, you’ll love and help raise.

In a few moments, your world will be blessed,

Holding your grandchild, close to your chest.

This special baby, will love you dearly,

Need your guidance, and soft voice – sincerely.

— Martin Dejnick

27. Nana’s Little Angel

Nana, you are special.

Your love knows no bounds.

A room takes special warmth whenever you’re around.

You think I’m cute and talented and maybe even wise,

But I know that’s why all grandparents see though loving eyes.

Every day with you is precious;

I’m so grateful for the time.

Of all the grandparents in the world,

I’m thankful that you’re mine.

— Lindsey M. Moulton

28. Kind Day With Grandma

It was a nice kind of a day

Its a special kind of granny love

Where she supports you in everything new

She comes and wipes your tears in pain

When you are feeling oh so blue

She makes you smile and gives you her luck

A special kind of granny love

She is your angel who loves you the most

She is your only guiding force

Of all the moments I have lived with you

I have learned to be better each day

I just want to thank you and say

That my granny I love you a lot!

— Anonymous



29. A Golden Heart

A heart so golden and true

No matter what, she will always be here for you.

Through rain or snow, her love for you will always show.

I do believe God created her different from the rest.

Has she showed you she is nothing but the best?

Everyone knows the answer to that question.

Her love for you is something I don’t need to mention.

— Mary Lou Andrews

30. Butterfly Laughter

In the middle of our porridge plates

There was a blue butterfly painted

And each morning we tried who should reach the

butterfly first.

Then the Grandmother said: “Do not eat the poor

butterfly.”

That made us laugh.

Always she said it and always it started us laughing.

It seemed such a sweet little joke.

I was certain that one fine morning

The butterfly would fly out of our plates,

Laughing the teeniest laugh in the world,

And perch on the Grandmother’s lap.

— Katherine Mansfield

31. Proud Grandson

You held me first when I was tiny,

Your happy tears I remember were so shiny.

The look of love and pride on your face,

Just adds to your aura and grace.

Your arms are the most comforting place on earth,

Where love will never find its dearth.

— Anonymous



32. Grandmother’s Mind

A grandmother’s mind

Is full of wisdom.

A grandmother’s heart

Is full of love.

A grandmother’s soul

Is full of sacrifices

Made on behalf of God above.

— Michael Smajda

33. Grandmother

She’s the one you see, at all my birthday parties, and school plays,

It’s oh so reassuring to know, her smiles are just for me,

The darkest night brightens, the moment I hear her voice,

And rainy days become adventures when she joins in the play,

My grandmother is so special,

No one can ever take her place,

My heart is filled with love each time I see her face.

— Anonymous



34. A Grandma’s Heart

A grandma’s heart is filled with love,

And gratitude to God above.

She thanks the Lord for her family tree,

And all the blessings she can see.

— Anonymous



35. Aging Grandma

I see the old in her eyes

Sometimes it makes me wonder how long she will be alive

The wrinkles in her eyes are like wrinkles in time

I can see her youth through them sometimes

She is a lot more tired now and older than I remembered her to be

She is weak and loses her temper easily

She used to tell me stories and make me smile

Now she tells me the same story each night forgetting she already has told me

I love her and miss her even though she’s still here

I hope she will be with me for many more years

—Trish Sanderson

36. You Are the Gem

My dear grandma,

All your talks are so motivating,

All your ways so cool,

When I try to outsmart you,

I look like a fool,

Oh my dear grand mom,

You are so very sweet

You are the smile I just want to see

I love you to thee!

— Anonymous



37. In My Granny’s Lap

I find such a comfort

In my Granny’s lap.

I snuggle and lie there

As I take my nap.

I wiggle around

Till I find my place

Then peep out to see

The love that’s in her face.

Sometimes pretending to sleep,

But I’m not.

I’m just resting, enjoying

The time as we rock.

There’s nothing quite like it

In all of the land

To wake up, cooing

While she holds my hand.

— Judy Gipson

38. You’re a Remarkable Woman

A grandmother is a remarkable woman.

She’s a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness,

Laughter and love.

— Anonymous



39. To a Grandmother

At six o’clock in the evening,

The time for lullabies,

My son lay on my mother’s lap

With sleepy, sleepy eyes!

(O drowsy little manny boy,

With sleepy, sleepy eyes!)

I heard her sing, and rock him,

And the creak of the swaying chair,

And the old dear cadence of the words

Came softly down the stair.

And all the years had vanished,

All folly, greed, and stain–

The old, old song, the creaking chair,

The dearest arms again!

(O lucky little manny boy,

To feel those arms again!)

— Christopher Morley

40. One of a Kind

The funny beautiful lady

That means so much to me

May be gone from the land of the living

But with me she will always be

Because my memory holds her dearly

And my pen recalls her ways

And most of all I love her

A love that always stays

It stays inside my memory

And is often on my mind

Because a lady like my grandma

Is rare and hard to find.

— Julie B. Bradstreet

41. Grandma’s Smile

Grandma’s smile is a ray of light,

A beacon that guides us through the night.

It’s warm and bright and full of love,

A reminder that we’re never alone.

Even when life gets tough and rough,

Grandma’s smile is like a hug.

— Anonymous



42. For Grandma

I heard your voice this morning

speaking from the foot of the bed

your quilt crawled to the

floor

as I lay down in the

first whisper of dawn.

I heard your voice this morning

the sound of cloth

a casual sound

a sunday morning

preparing to visit your lord

sound

half your life

half my life

half my daughter’s life

we all dream of landscapes

romantic deserts

white sands

connecting us together

a half dozen roses

I play out my life

listening every morning

for your voice

at the foot of the bed.

— Jaki Shelton Green

43. Grandma’s Laughter

Grandma’s laughter is infectious and bright,

It fills the room with joy and light.

She’s quick with a joke or a funny tale,

And her smile never seems to fail.

Even on the darkest days, she finds a way,

To bring a little sunshine and chase the clouds away.

— Anonymous



44. Granny

Her smile can light up a room

Her presence is of grace

Her opinions are heard without one word

but by the look upon her face

Her touch is so gentle

Her heart as big as the moon

Her spirit is kindhearted

and warm as a summer’s afternoon

Her hair a river of gray

Her eyes radiant as the sun

Her time she’ll take no matter how long

until the work is done

Her kisses are so soft

Her hugs preferred from the rest

My granny is mine forever and ever

and she’ll always be the best

— Demecia Dean

Inspirational Grandma Poems That’ll Make Her Feel Valued

45. For a Loving Grandma

Thinking of you today,

and how you make

the world a nicer place.

You care about your family,

And are thoughtful in special ways.

I’m sending you this wish,

filled with loving appreciation.

Your warm heart, your kindness,

and all the other qualities

that makes you so very special.

— Anonymous



46. Grandma’s Wisdom

Grandma always knows just what to say,

To make everything seem okay.

She’s lived a life full of ups and downs,

But her wisdom never wears a frown.

With a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face,

She reminds us to cherish every moment, every place.

— Anonymous



47. She Knows

My grandmother knows everything about me sometimes before they happen,

She has a sixth sense about most things in life,

She knows how to kiss my cheek, or dry my tears, whenever I am hurt or afraid,

She bakes all kinds of yummy food and can even make a snowman, too,

In summertime, she teaches me to swim and how to catch a fish,

But best of all, she knows how to be the best grandmother in the world to me.

— Anonymous



48. My Guardian Angel

Are there guardian angels?

I believe so

For God gave me a beautiful lady

to help watch me grow

A lady so beautiful

inside and out

She had to be an angel

God let slip out

This lady’s a blessing

from the Lord up above

who taught me life’s lessons

through courage and love

A lady to protect me

from all of my fears

and love me and hold me

and wipe all my tears

A lady so special

she’s touched lives of many

and keeps us together

at all cost, if any

This lady is my Grandma

To her I do owe

all the joy life can bring

wherever she goes

I love you, Grandma

Thanks for being you

— Susan Perry

49. Grandma’s Kitchen

Oh, the smells that come from grandma’s kitchen,

It’s a wonderland of spices, flavors, and tradition.

She cooks with love and a pinch of this and that,

And every dish is like a work of art.

The table is set, the family gathers round,

Grandma’s kitchen is where memories are found.

— Anonymous



50. I Still Remember

I still remember how you used to cuddle me,

I still remember the kisses,

I still remember your fairy tale stories,

Which made me sleep so sound,

Whenever I see around,

I see only your face in front of me,

I love you forever, its forever to see!

— Anonymous



51. To My Nana

Who would try to give me all the world

As far as she could see?

Who always has two open arms

And smiles just made for me?

Who always finds some special time

That we two can share?

And never is too busy

To show how much she cares.

There’s not another in the world

From Rome to Ohio

I’m glad God made you for me

I love you so much, Nana!

— Kaili S. Kowalski

52. Life’s Lessons Learnt

Dear grandma,

The small lessons of life that I learned from you,

You gave me so much love,

You don’t have a clue,

Never felt so warm as I felt it with you,

You are my reason, my strength,

With your blessings,

I could start everything so new,

I love you so much,

Longing for your touch!

— Anonymous



53. Growing Up With Grandma

I don’t know when it happened.

I don’t know when she came,

But she’s the one I always knew.

Grandma was her name.

She taught me how to tie my shoes.

She taught me how to talk,

And though I can’t remember,

I think she taught me how to walk.

When all the other kids in school

Would talk about Mom and Dad,

I wondered where my parents were;

That made me kinda sad.

And sometimes there were days I’d cry

Or hide my head in shame.

But Grandma took it all in stride

And loved me all the same.

She’d wrap her arms around me

And kiss me on the head.

She’d tell me that she loved me

When she tucked me into bed.

Being a teen, I remember the days

When being with friends was more fun.

And I wondered what it would have been like

To actually be someone’s son,

To have a regular family,

Some siblings, a mom, and a dad.

What had I done to deserve less than others?

Sometimes I felt so mad.

“It’s alright, it’s okay,” Grandma would say.

“One day you’ll understand why.

Life just isn’t fair to everyone, you see.

It’s always okay to cry.”

And when I went off to college,

I met the love of my life.

It was Grandma who was the first I told

That I planned to make her my wife.

Soon after I’d become a father,

For that I could hardly wait.

To have a child of my very own,

And to make my Grandma a “Great.”

A little girl to share her name,

For all that she’d given me.

So much I owed to Grandma.

That was plain to see.

As time passed and life grew short

I hoped my Grandma knew

That it was her love and her support

That always got me through.

If I could tell her one more thing,

“Thanks Grandma,” is what I ‘d say,

“For loving me and making me

The man I am today.”

— Candy Canan

Heartfelt Poems for a Grandma's Birthday to Honor Her

54. Happy Birthday Grandma

A grandmother’s smile,

Is like a candle’s flame.

The darkness of sorrow,

It can easily tame.

A grandma’s tender hug,

Is like a balm to the heart.

Even after a weary day,

It can give a fresh start.

A grandma’s advice,

Is like a secret key.

To living life without stress and anxiety.

— Anonymous



55. Grandma

May I come from out the gloom,

Of my troubles with the bloom,

Of a heart that’s ever youthful still in view,

With a dash of color gay,

To relieve the sombergray,

May I be as young as you at seventy-two.

— Edgar Albert Guest

56. An Inspirational Grandmother

Grandmother an inspiration you have been,

The things you told me since I was ten,

The wisdom and knowledge you share,

Let me know you always care.

On this Birthday my wish for you,

Is happiness and sunshine the whole year through,

You have given so much to all of us,

It is time for us to make a fuss.

Happy Birthday, Grandma!

We all love you and hold you in awe!

— Anonymous



57. When I Feel Blue

Grandma when I feel blue

I can always just call you

You make me feel better

I will love you forever

You make my day happy and bright

To talk to you is always a delight.

You always give me my space

But I always know I’m welcome at your place.

You’re always are willing to lend a hand

You’re always there and understand

Thank you, Grandma, for being you

Always remember I love you too!

— Catherine Pulsifer

58. Happy Birthday Grandma

Another birthday, another year,

A wonderful grandma, that’s your career.

We all enjoy, the simple things,

That life with you, regularly brings.

No need to count, candles or age,

Happiness is a permanent stage.

Inside our hearts, you have place,

You live life, with so much grace.

We enjoy spending time with you,

The love that we share, is honest and true.

We’d like to wish, many more,

Happy birthdays, just like before.

— Anonymous

Memorial Poems for Grandma Whose Learnings You’ll Never Forget

59. An Angel On Earth

An Angel on Earth, my Grandmother was

An Angel in Heaven, she is today.

She cared for all, and asked for none in return

For when you were down, she’d lift you off the ground.

An Angel on Earth, my Grandmother was

An Angel forever, she’ll always be.

For no matter who you were, she’d give you her day

To make you safe and sound, she’d give you her love.

An Angel on Earth, my Grandmother was

An Angel in Life, that she used to help others.

For there’s no one left like her

And no one left to understand me.

Cause an Angel on Earth, that is my Grandmother

For my Angel you see, will always be she.

— Hannah Hoy

60. God Saw You Getting Tired

God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be,

So he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come to Me”,

With tearful eyes we watched you,

And saw you pass away.

And although we love you dearly,

We could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard-working hands at rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best.

— Anonymous



61. In Memory of Grandma

Memories grow

and memories fade,

But memories of Grandma

never go away.

Her smile rests in mine,

her hands help me sew,

her love fills my heart,

her spirit runs through my soul.

In memory of Grandma,

the trunk of my tree,

I live my life as her legacy.

— Michele Meleen

62. Rest In Peace – Loving Grandma

My loving grandma, the day that you left,

Heart filled with pain, felt like a theft.

I feel so much sorrow, deep is my grief,

Now you’re not suffering, that’s a relief.

I hope sincerely, that you may rest in peace,

My love for you, shall never cease.

I miss you so much, deeply and dearly,

Remember your voice, forever and clearly.

For so many of us, you were our foundation,

A beautiful life, deserves a standing ovation.

Thank you grandma, for selflessly sharing,

My loving grandma, thoughtful and caring.

— Martin Dejnicki

63. Box Of Memories

You and I have made a box, it’s called our box of memories.

I can’t hear your voice, but you have put it in our special box.

I look forward to sleep at night,

so I can see your healthy body and smiling face,

and it gives me comfort from dreams of you.

I wish I could put my dreams of you in an album

for everyone to see,

but I’m thrilled that you and I could put those dreams

in our box of memories.

Although I have a few best friends,

one of my best friendships is in our box of memories.

The day you died I cried,

for deep down inside you took my heart.

Even though we are physically apart,

you will always be in my heart.

I wish I could see you every day,

but all I need to do

is open up our box and there you will be,

in our precious box of memories.

— Anonymous



64. Missing You Grandma

You have taught me the true value of life,

You taught me the difference between aim and strive,

With your guidance life is bliss,

Still remember your blessings and kiss,

You are missed so much grandma,

Looking at your picture,

Please come back to me,

Can’t stay so far,

Love you so much!

— Anonymous



65. Grandma

A baby cradled in your arms…

Teaching me your gentle charms.

Growing up with you by my side…

Learning from you never to lie.

To understand and not judge too…

Love and kindness I also learned from you.

Through the years you watched me grow…

Teaching me everything I’d need to know.

Listening to every word I’ve said…

And every word I wrote you’ve read.

You’ve been there for me to the end…

Until the day for you, God did send.

Now you watch me from up above…

Shining down on me your heavenly love.

I will miss you with all my heart…

Thank you for being there from the start.

— Michele S. Reeves

66. Love You Forever Grandma

What is a Grandma?

To some it’s just their parents’ mother.

To me, it’s so much more; it’s the person who gives in when mom says no.

The person who knew all the nursery rhymes by heart.

The person who always has a hug no matter how old or big you get.

To me, grandma is more like my best friend, the one I trust with my deepest secrets.

After 7 years of being gone, you are still the one I talk to.

We love and miss you, Grandma!

— Anonymous



67. She Is Gone

You can shed tears that she is gone.

Or you can smile because she has lived.

You can close your eyes and pray that she’ll come back,

Or you can open your eyes and see all she’s left.

Your heart can be empty because you can’t see her,

Or you can be full of the love you shared.

You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday,

Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.

You can remember her and only that she’s gone,

Or you can cherish her memory and let it live on.

You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back,

Or you can do what she’d want: smile, open your eyes, love, and go on.

— Anonymous



68. Grandma

She was always up at the crack of dawn

I can remember how her eyes would slowly

Close when she would yawn

I can still see her sitting in that old

Rocking chair

Rocking away all her cares

Grandma as you rest in peace

My love for you will never cease

Oh! How I wish you were still here

To rock away all my tears

Even though you went away

I strive to make it through another day

So that I too may rock my cares away.

— Julie Hall

69. Missing You, Nan

The years will always roll on by,

And time will always pass,

But every memory I have of you,

Will definitely always last.

I like to smile when I think of you.

I try not to be sad.

It’s pretty easy to do,

With all the good times that we’ve had.

But sometimes I can’t help it,

and memories leak out of my eyes.

I quickly try to brush them away,

I know you wouldn’t want me to cry.

I don’t know how it’s possible,

but I love you more now than I did then.

And I really cannot wait until,

the day that I see you again.

Because, Nan, I know I would take hold of you,

And never ever let you go.

Every day that passes by,

I miss you more and more.

— Anonymous



70. Broken Chain

We knew little that morning,

That God would call your name.

In life, we loved you dearly,

In death, we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you did not go alone.

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.

You left us beautiful memories,

Your love is still our guide.

And though we cannot see you,

You are always by our side.

Our family chain is broken,

And nothing seems the same.

But as God calls us one by one,

The chain will link again.

— Anonymous



71. Legacy of Love

A wife, a mother, a grandma too,

This is the legacy we have from you.

You taught us to love and how to fight.

You gave us strength; you gave us might.

A stronger person would be hard to find,

And in your heart, you were always kind.

You fought for us all in one way or another,

Not just as a wife, not just as a mother.

For all of us, you gave your best.

And now the time has come for you to rest.

So go in peace, you’ve earned your sleep.

Your love in our hearts, we’ll eternally keep.

— Anonymous



72. Special Granny

My grandma, so special in every way,

Made me smile, come what may.

She was my rock, my steadfast creed,

In times of need, her love took the lead.

In moments of doubt, I ran to her side,

For she cared when others would let me slide.

When I felt down, she’d make me grin,

Her love’s embrace, a treasure within.

Not just a grandma, my dearest, my friend,

In her heart, my love had no end.

But when she left, my world did sway,

I cherish and miss her every day.

— Anonymous

Best Grandma Poems to Fill Her Heart with Happiness

73. My Lovely Granny I Love You

My lovely grandma I love you so

I surely want you to know

That with you I have had the best of time

That you were in my life and destined

So many things that I have learned from you

Many things being so old and new

Can’t thank you enough for giving a meaning to me

With you, I can have all the glee

I have shared my sorrows alike

And happiness with that super like

You are the granny I love the most

So, let me just raise the toast

To super memories with you

My granny I love you!

— Anonymous



74. Sweet Grandma

My Grandma is so sweet,

When she visits, it’s a treat.

Gumdrops and lollipops,

The day should never stop.

Peppermints and liquorice,

Lots of hugs and a sticky kiss.

Cupcakes and gooey icing,

Grandma’s love is so enticing.

— Anonymous



75. Grandma You Are One In Life

You are the one in life

You were always there in my need

You taught me to water my loving seed

You were there to wipe my tear

I can’t thank you for that oh dear

You took the blame to save me

I adore you so much in my life

Without your love I will not survive

Stay as you are you are, so sweet

That first thing in the morning and wish

My hugs and kisses are with you

Coz your love is so very pure and true

My granny dear I simply love you

My granny dear I simply do!

— Anonymous



76. Grandma’s House

My grandma’s house is a treasure chest

Just like my grandma, it is the best.

You will find many things to explore

When I arrive there is always an open door.

And, lots of things to take apart

From kitchen cupboards to the old wooden cart.

A house filled with warmth, laughter, and love

Our family thinks our Grandma was sent from heaven above.

— Catherine Pulsifer

77. I Must Be Lucky

How lucky am I

To have you by my side

Your love shines through

In all that you do

So much you have said

So much I have heard

So much you have taught

So much I have learned

I know that we have had ups and downs

And sometimes even a little frown

You have always been there, so I will say

I love you, and have a wonderful special day

— Valerie Radcliffe

78. No Matter What

No matter what, no matter when

My Grandma’s a comfort and some then

She would do anything

For happiness to bring.

She says never give up when I tried

She encourages me to swallow my pride

When mistakes I make

She says, “Fix them before it is too late.”

She’s like a second Mom

To me and everyone.

She’s like a best friend

Solid and with me to the end.

Good to me was fate

As my Grandmother is great!

— Catherine Pulsifer

79. Best Grandma

I have had the best time of my life with you,

I think I am amongst the chosen few,

To have a lovely grandma like you,

You are too sweet is all I can say,

In my life, you have an important role to play,

Thanks grandma, I love you a lot,

You are always in my thought!

— Anonymous



Cute Poems About a Grandma Who Is No Less Than an Angel

80. Grandma’s Legacy

Grandma’s legacy is one of love and grace,

She leaves a mark on every heart and every face.

She teaches us to be kind, to be true,

To live our lives with purpose, to pursue

Our dreams and passions, to never give up,

For in the end, it’s love that fills our cup.

— Anonymous



81. Grandma

You’re my earth, you’re my world;

you’re my moon that circles my world.

You’re my moon, you’re my star;

you’re the one I look upon in the dark.

You shine like the sun that brightens my day

And take all the dark storms away.

I will be there for you whenever you need help.

I will shine like you did through my sickness and health.

I will be that angel that sits on your shoulder

to make you happy and better when the sun goes away and sets for the next day.

Don’t worry, I will still be on your shoulder

and I will love you until the world is over.

— Shannon E. Hauser

82. Grandma’s Love

Grandma’s love is a force to be reckoned with,

It’s a flame that never dies, a light that never dims.

She loves us through thick and thin,

Through joy and sorrow, through loss and win.

Her love is a constant in a world so uncertain,

Grandma’s love is a blessing that’s truly certain.

— Anonymous



83. Grandma’s Stories

Grandma’s stories are a window to the past,

A glimpse of a world that didn’t move so fast.

She tells us tales of adventure and romance,

Of hardship and struggle, of laughter and dance.

Her words are like a time machine,

Taking us back to a world unseen.

— Anonymous



Endearing Grandma Poems to Tug Her Heartstrings

84. My Grandmother

My grandma’s love knows no measure,

She is indeed a beautiful treasure.

You have been there for me from the start,

And love springs for you from the bottom of your heart.

You wanted me to do my best,

You taught me to experience life with zest.

— Anonymous

85. My Grandmother’s Heart

Soft like cotton candy,

Caring like Mother Earth,

Beautiful like a piece of art,

Sweet like honey,

Deep like faith,

That was my grandmother’s heart.

— Lucio Muñoz

86. Grandma’s Wings

Grandma, I wonder,

Where you keep your wings.

Are they hung in your closet,

With the rest of your things?

Do you put them away,

And just use them at night?

Or give them to Rosie,

To polish up bright?

I know you have wings,

For this must be true,

‘Cause God always gives,

them to angels just like you.

— Anonymous



87. I Love You More Than I Can Express

Grandma, you are wonderful,

so gentle, and yet so strong.

You’ve always shown that you care,

and without a doubt I belong.

You’ve been patient when I’ve strayed,

and offered guidance when asked.

It seems you can do anything,

and fantastic with every task.

Always a source of calming comfort

and a safety net when I fall.

Your love helps me in stressful times

and supports me through it all.

I love you more than I can express,

I pray I’ve earned your respect.

If I had my choice of grandmothers,

you’d be the only one I’d select!

— Anonymous



88. Grandma’s Magic

Grandma has a special kind of magic,

She can turn a frown into a smile so tragic.

With just a hug or a kind word or two,

She makes everything seem bright and new.

Her love is a gift, a treasure to behold,

Grandma’s magic never gets old.

— Anonymous



89. To My Grandmother

You’ve always been,

The one to go to,

When in need.

You’re kind and thoughtful,

In many ways.

You’d always think of me,

In my younger days.

But now our relationship,

Is more than special, you see.

We talk and laugh,

As two adults with glee.

Today you’re more than,

Just a grandmother to me.

You’re my friend,

And someone I aspire to be.

— Julie Hebert

90. Grandma’s Sweet Embrace

In grandma’s arms, a soft delight,

A love that soothes, like stars at night.

She’d tell me tales of days of old,

Her stories worth the weight of gold.

Her gentle and sweet nature, a blend so nice,

A heart so kind, like a warm pie’s slice,

Crafted with love, by grandma’s touch,

Her affection means so very much.

In her embrace, I found my grace,

A love that time can’t erase.

With every hug and tender kiss,

A grandma’s love is pure, endless bliss.

— Anonymous



Heart-warming Poems for Grandma to Share on Mother’s Day

91. The Best Grandmom

Grandmom, you’re the best there is,

Your love is like a warm, soft kiss.

You always have a listening ear,

And you wipe away each and every tear.

On this Mother’s Day, we celebrate,

The love you give, it’s never too late.

— Anonymous



92. Picture Perfect

Grandmothers are the very best,

In many more ways than one.

They dance, they sing,

They laugh, they play.

Never let you stick out your tongue.

They play in the garden and on the swing set.

Sometimes even in the sand.

And when you go to cross the street,

They reach out and hold your hand.

They love the flowers you pick,

And all the pictures you paint.

They also love the poems,

You do tend to make.

They may not like to cook,

And they may not like to clean,

But boy do they like to see

How happy you can be

When you’re with your grandma

On Mother’s Day.

— Chantel

93. Adorable Grandma

I always admired you in life

I have always admired your strength my granny

The way you stand tall against all odds

The way you smile when you are sad

The way you replace good with bad

The way you are there to comfort

Me in each phase of life

My respect has increased with this passage of time

I wish that I get you in my next birth

I wish that I can call you all mine

My granny dear you are so blessed

Brush it on me as well

I can see the love for me in your eyes

You have taught me the meaning to survive

I love you very much

Please give your loving tough!

— Anonymous



94. Thank You Grandma

Thank you Grandma, for all you have done,

You shine brightly, just like the sun.

When I was a child, stories you’d read,

Took care of me, when I’d fall and would bleed.

Thank you Grandma, for all you have done,

A special lady, that knows how to have fun.

The entire family, you could entertain,

You always smile and never complain.

Thank you Grandma, for all you have done,

My appreciation and gratitude, you clearly won.

Just want to wish you, only the best,

With a Grandma like you, I have been blessed.

— Anonymous



95. A Mother’s Mother

A mother’s mother is a gift so rare,

She’s a treasure beyond compare.

She’s the one who raised our mom so well,

And taught her how to love and excel.

On this Mother’s Day, we honor you,

Grandma, you’re a mother too!

— Anonymous



96. A Mother’s Legacy

A mother’s legacy is one of love,

It’s a gift from the heavens above.

And when that mother is a grandma too,

The love just keeps on coming through.

On this Mother’s Day, we honor you,

Grandma, your legacy is true.

— Anonymous



97. Happy Mother’s Day, Grandma

On this Mother’s Day, for Grandma I say,

She’s there when I stumble, in her arms I stay.

With a scolding or two, for coloring astray,

She guides me to God, shows me how to pray.

In her warm embrace, all fears fade away,

Whispers of comfort, “Everything’s okay.”

Lessons of virtue, where I truly belong,

In her loving presence, I forever am strong.

A smile she conjures from every little frown,

In this grand embrace, love truly renowned.

For Grandma, the dearest, in her love I am bound,

On this special day, appreciation is unbound.

— Unknown

98. Thank You

Thank you for those bedtime stories that would put me to sleep,

Thank you for making me strong on days when I would feel so weak.

Thank you Grandma for treating me like your own dear child,

Thank you for giving me memories enough to last for a lifetime.

— Anonymous



99. A Cheer For Grandma

Grandma, you deserve a cheer

We love you for that have no fear

You are truly one of a kind

Of that, we want to remind!

You make us laugh, you make us smile

For us, you always go the extra mile.

We often say we love you more

But then who is keeping score!

— Catherine Pulsifer



100. My Grandma

My grandma has a cheerful smile when working in her garden,

She always hums a song that isn’t very long,

She lets me pick tomatoes and several ripened fruits,

“We’ll bake a pie,” she says,

“Or, maybe even two,

Once we’ve made some soup,”

We pause to rest upon the garden bench,

A lazy summer breeze lifts her straw hat and sends it sailing against the back door,

“I guess that’s our cue,” Grandma laughs and stands once more, grabbing baskets, she turns to me,

“Let’s go make something good to eat,” and reaches for my hand,

“I love you, Grandma,” I smile and notice a tiny tear that slips down her cheek.

— Anonymous

These poems for grandma will help you convey your feelings to her. Throughout the years, she has been your best friend, guide, and mentor and now, it’s your time to treat her with utmost compassion and make her feel appreciated and valued for all that she’s done. Whether it is about remembering your grandmother or thanking her for her endless contribution, every poem is designed to touch hearts. So, display your affection in the most alluring way and let her know how special she is to you!