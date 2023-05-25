Soul Ties: Meaning, Types, And Best Ways to Break Them

Souls are said to be the immortal, spiritual part of human beings that evokes intense emotional energy. Soul ties are known to be deep-seated connections between two people that are formed when they share an intense emotional or physical intimacy. It is a common notion that soul-tie relationships are formed only after two people get involved in physical intimacy. However, the truth is that these relationships can also be established with a deep emotional connection. A soul-to-soul connection with someone is rare to find these days. It can be healthy or unhealthy, depending on the type of connection you share with your special soul person. Read on to unravel more about soul tie connections.

What Do Soul Ties Mean?

Have you ever felt a strong connection with someone? They can be your soul tie! These connections are intense and make people bond physically, spiritually, and mentally. One can say there is a small spiritual thread that connects two people in a soul-tie connection. It is possible to have more than one tie throughout your life. Whether or not it's healthy to be in a soul-tie relationship depends on the type of connection you have. It can be devastating if it's one-sided and the other person doesn't reciprocate the feelings. Similarly, being in a toxic relationship can also ruin your happiness. Below, we have mentioned how the tie relationships are formed.

What Creates Soul Ties?

A tie connection is formed either due to a physical or an emotional connection. These relations can be started after you have indulged in sexual intercourse with someone or after you have spent a long time with them.

Types of Soul Ties

1. Shield Soul Tie

This type of connection begins when someone enters your life when you are facing lots of hardships. They will protect you and make your pain go away. This bond is strong, and you may feel yourself getting attracted to your tie connection more and more as each day passes.

2. Sexual Soul Tie

As the name suggests, this type of bond forms when you get physically intimate. These bonds create emotional and physical energies that remain fresh in people's memories.

3. Life-long Soul Tie

These connections happen when two souls connect on a deeper level unintentionally. They try to make the connection work when they realize their souls are merged. These ties are for the entire life and are usually experienced by loving couples.

4. Spiritual Soul Tie

As the name implies, this bond begins with intense feelings and makes people connect on a deeper level. A spiritual connection with your tie is nearly impossible to break.

Symptoms of Soul Ties: 6 Signs You Have Found the One

1. You Always Think About Them

One of the major signs of a soul-tie connection is constantly thinking about them. Your mind will be filled with this person's thoughts, and you will ask yourself, “what's so special about this person?”. Everywhere you go, and everything you do will remind you of them. This is healthy if the person inspires you. But if constantly being lost in the thoughts of this individual hampers your daily life, the connection can turn unhealthy.

2. You Feel Like You Have Known Them for Ages

There is a sense of familiarity with your tie connection. When you meet them, you'll feel like you have known them your entire life. This feeling is an indication you have met your soul person.

3. You Can't Let Go of Them

How to know if you have a tie connection with a person you know? Here's the answer - letting them go would be highly difficult for you. Soul relationships connect two people spiritually, so leaving them is challenging. Meeting your tie connection will seem overwhelming, and you won't be able to part ways with them easily.

4. They Enter Your Life at the Right Time

Tie connections show up at the right time in life. They might enter your life when you need support or are feeling low. After you make a connection with them, you will see your life changing. It would feel like this is the person you have been looking for your entire life.

5. You Share a Unique Bond with Them

One of the signs of a soul-tie relationship is that you'll have a deep and unique bond with them. The bond will be unexplainable, and you'll feel out of breath whenever you are with them. The peace of mind this person gives you will be unmatchable.

6. You Feel Complete with This Person

This is true, especially in cases of romantic soul bonds. This person will make you feel like you need nobody else. You'll be more confident and at a much happier place in your life. Soul bonds help you feel content about your life.

7. They Evoke Emotions in You

Because there is a deep level of understanding between soul connections, you'll experience a strong range of emotions when you meet them. You might become curious about them or obsessed with them. If this person elicits positive emotions from you, it means the relationship is healthy. Otherwise, you should reassess your bond with your soul tie.

8. You Don't See Any Future Without Them

Once you have met your tie, you'll feel as if your life will collapse without them. Although the feeling of “I can't live without you” sounds cute, the relationship can become toxic when these thoughts go overboard.

9. You See Them in Your Dreams

Being tied with someone means you will often see them in your dreams. Also, you will think about your future with them and experience strong emotions while doing so.

10. You Feel Content in Life

When you are connected with your soul tie, you'll enjoy every moment of your life. You will be comfortable being yourself and confiding in your connection.

Signs of Unhealthy Soul Tie Bonds

Even if your soul is tied to someone, it doesn't necessarily mean that person's existence in your life is healthy. If your soul partner makes you feel sad, depressed, or negative all the time, you may want to reassess the relationship. Here are a few signs that your soul bond is emotionally draining you and is not good for your mental well-being.

1. You think about them to such an extent that you can't focus on anything else.

2. You have to put on a facade and be someone you are not to make an impression on your soul connection.

3. The connection makes you feel angry, jealous, or sad all the time.

4. You don't feel worthy when you are around them.

5. You start losing your individuality in the relationship.

6. You feel like whatever you do is never enough to keep them happy.

7. You start neglecting your ethics and moral values to be with this person.

No relationship is perfect in this world, but when it starts making you lose yourself and doubt your capacities, it's better to move on. Although it's easier said than done, one can break soul ties with a few tips and tricks. It's not easy to cut a soul tie from your life, but with these tips, you can help yourself break ties and move on. Read on to know more!

What Are the Best Ways to Break a Soul Tie?

1. Acknowledge the Problem

Whatever the problem in your life may be, accepting it is the first step to solving it. If you are in an unhealthy bond with your soul tie, recognize the signs and accept the problem. Once you accept it, you'll know how to fight the emotions.

2. Seek Guidance

You can seek comfort from your friends, family, or a relationship counselor and take their help to move on from the relationship.

3. Maintain Distance from Your Soul Tie

If you keep in touch with your tie, you'll be constantly reminded of them. It will hence become challenging for you to part ways with them. The best way to avoid this problem is to release yourself from the bond and move on in life.

4. Forget And Forgive

Forgiveness is an important virtue we all must practice. It can be difficult to forgive your soul tie if they have hurt you a lot but it is necessary to keep up with your sanity. If you feel your connection has hurt you, don't let that grudge eat you alive. Be the bigger person, forgive, and be happy. Likewise, if you have made a mistake because of which your soul bond wants to break up with you, don't pressurize them. Forgive yourself and choose peace over relationship obsession.

5. Get Rid of All the Soul Tie Attachments

Removing materialistic attachments like gifts, objects, movie tickets (of the movies you saw together), photos, text messages, etc., can help you walk on the path of serenity. Keeping these physical things can cause you pain and make it difficult for you to free yourself from the tie and move on.

What Are the Pros And Cons of Having a Soul Tie Relationship?

As mentioned above, soul tie connections can turn out to be fruitful or harmful for you, depending on their type.

Below are some benefits and disadvantages of soul tie bonds:

1. A strong and healthy connection with your soul tie can help you become more focused in life. It can also help you have a divine connection with your companion, leading to a happy and cherished life.

2. Soul ties most often motivate their connection to do better in life. This can help you become more confident and pursue your dreams. Being in a relationship with someone who understands you, encourages you, and wishes for your success is no more than a blessing.

3. One of the major disadvantages of soul-tie connections is that when you break ties with them, you may feel lethargic, demotivated, and sad. It can be difficult for you to be happy and start your life afresh.

4. If the soul-tie connection is one-sided, it can mentally drain you and make you lose your senses.

Conclusion

Healthy soul-tie relationships can fill your life with excitement, love, and pure bliss. These connections enrich your souls, giving your life a flavor of absolute happiness. Once you have met your soul tie, hold on to them. But there can also be unhealthy soul ties, so it's important to be aware of them. If you see any negative signs in your soul-tie relationship, know it's time to break it off. Take help from the tips mentioned above and part ways with them.

