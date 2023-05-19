42 Wedding Bible Verses for a Blessed Union: The Power of Love

Each verse encapsulates the significance of marriage, providing a source of inspiration for vows, toasts, and blessings. Imagine the power of reciting these sacred words during your wedding ceremony as they weave a tapestry of love and devotion around you and your beloved. They have the ability to touch hearts, inspire hope, and remind us of the divine blessings that accompany the union of two souls. Wedding scripture serves as a testament to the enduring power of love and the sacredness of this union. Join us as we embark on this journey through the pages of the Bible, exploring the words that have resonated throughout history, uniting couples in love and devotion.

42 Wedding Bible Verses to Create a Meaningful and Personal Ceremony

The Bible contains many beautiful scriptures on love. On your wedding day, seize the chance to draw attention to your relationship with Christ. Wedding Bible verses are the ideal approach to show dedication to each other and your beliefs. These love-related verses from the Bible offer religious and nostalgic memories of the love you have as a couple. They also allow you to respect your religious views while having a celebration with your loved ones.

Best Wedding Bible Verses

1. Colossians 3:16

“Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts.”

2. Proverbs 10:12

“Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers over all wrongs.”

3. 1 Corinthians 13:13

“And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

4. Romans 12:9

“Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good.”

5. 1 John 4:18-19

“There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love. We love each other because he first loved us.”

6. 1 Peter 4:8

“Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.”

7. Song of Solomon 8:6-7

“Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm, for love is strong as death, jealousy is fierce as the grave. Its flashes are flashes of fire, the very flame of the LORD. Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it. If a man offered for love all the wealth of his house, he would be utterly despised.”

8. Philippians 13-5

“I thank God every time I remember you. I always pray with joy because of your partnership in the gospel.”

Wedding Anniversary Bible Verses

9. Ephesians 4:2-3

“With all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace."

10. Colossians 3:14

“And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity."

11. 1 Corinthians 16:14

“Do everything in love.”

12. Ecclesiastes 4:9-10

“Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one keep warm alone?"

13. 1 John 4:11-18

"Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us. This is how we know that we live in him and he in us: He has given us of his Spirit. And we have seen and testify that the Father has sent his Son to be the Savior of the world. If anyone acknowledges that Jesus is the Son of God, God lives in them and they in God. And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them. This is how love is made complete among us so that we will have confidence on the day of judgment: In this world we are like Jesus.”

Popular Wedding Bible Verses

14. Colossians 3:15

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.

15. Proverbs 31:10

“A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies.”

16. Ephesians 4:1-3

“As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

17. Jeremiah 31:3

“Love yesterday, today, and forever.”

18. Genesis 24:64

“So she became his wife, and he loved her.”

19. Philippians 4:4-9

"Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me—put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you."

20. Hebrews 10:24-25

"And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near."

21. Proverbs 17:17

“A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity. “

Wedding Verses About Love

22. Ephesians 5:33

“However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.”

23. Ephesians 5:31

“For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh.”

24. Mark 10:9

“Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.”

25. Romans 13:8

“Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.”

Short Bible Verses For Wedding Cards

26. Ephesians 4:32

“Be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you. “

27. Song of Solomon 2:16

“I am my beloved’s, and my beloved is mine.”

28. Song of Solomon 8:7

“Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot wash it away. “

29. Song of Solomon 3:4

“I have found the one whom my soul loves.”

30. Matthew 19:6

“So they are no longer two, but one.”

31. Philippians 1:7

“I hold you in my heart, for we have shared together God’s blessings.”

Bible Verses For Wedding Invitation

32. 1 Peter 3:7

“In the same way, you husbands must give honor to your wives. Treat your wife with understanding as you live together. She may be weaker than you are, but she is your equal partner in God’s gift of new life. Treat her as you should so your prayers will not be hindered.”

33. Proverbs 3:3

“Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart.”

34. Titus 1:8

"But hospitable, a lover of good, without a lack of self-control, upright, holy, and disciplined."

35. Esther 4:14

“Perhaps this is the moment for which you have been created.”

Best Bible Verses For Wedding Ceremony

36. Ecclesiastes 4:12

“Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken. “

37. Song of Songs 2:16

“My beloved is mine and I am his; he browses among the lilies.”

38. Micah 6:8

“This is what the Lord requires of you: Do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with your God. “

39. Isaiah 62:4

“People will not call you Deserted anymore. They will no longer name your land Empty. Instead, you will be called One the Lord Delights In. Your land will be named Married One. That’s because the Lord will take delight in you. And your land will be married. As a young man marries a young woman, so your Builder will marry you. As a groom is happy with his bride, so your God will be full of joy over you.

40. Ruth 1:16-17

“But Ruth said, ‘Do not urge me to leave you or to return from following you. For where you go I will go, and where you lodge I will lodge. Your people shall be my people, and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there will I be buried. May the LORD do so to me and more also if anything but death parts me from you.’”

41. 1 Corinthians 13:5-8

“It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

42. Ephesians 5:24-27

“Now as the church submits to Christ, so also wives should submit to their husbands in everything. Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her to make her holy, cleansing[a] her by the washing with water through the word, and to present her to himself as a radiant church, without stain or wrinkle or any other blemish, but holy and blameless.

Conclusion

Your wedding day is a reflection of a special connection between the two of you. To respect your religious views, add wedding bible verses in the arrangements of your special day. Whether a couple opts for a traditional religious ceremony or a more modern and secular one, these Bible verses are sure to bring a feeling of joy, peace, and hope to any wedding day. Create a unique wedding by incorporating design elements that celebrate your faith, whether it be on your vows or on invitations. After the wedding, you might want to include a verse from your favorite verse in the thank-you note on your wedding cards.

