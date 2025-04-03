Box office: In the wake of Sikandar leaking online, analysing if piracy is a major threat to movie business

Salman Khan recently released his much awaited action entertainer Sikandar on Eid. Sikandar was expected to mark the blockbuster comeback of Salman at the box office but is currently suffering from mixed to negative reviews, still running in theatres. The film has proven to be not too good but an average to decent box office grosser judging by its run till now. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

For this performance of the Salman Khan starrer, many fans blame the film being leaked as a major dent to its box office performance. As per reports, Salman Khan’s Sikandar was successfully leaked on the internet hours a night before the film officially released in theatres. As the hype surrounds piracy, it is the time for a relevant talk on how big an effect online piracy has on a movie’s business.

The Stages of Piracy

In today’s era of fast internet with everything possible in our small screens with just a few clicks, piracy has become an unstoppable force. Whether it is a big budget superstar led action film or a low budget drama featuring a debutant, piracy harms everyone. In several cases for a much hyped film which attracts a huge audience, piracy affects such movies much fatally due to the already high demand for the film, no matter what format it is available in.

The primary section pirates attack with this weapon is the box office business with an obvious choice for the audience, “Why would you watch it in theatres with a costly ticket when you can watch it for free at your home?” When expanded, it can prove to be more fatal as a leaked movie, if it reaches even one person’s device, can possibly reach hundreds of others.

The Damages of Piracy

This step starts a piracy pyramid with no end. In fact, the demand of piracy and such leaked movies only grows to be much higher with time. This pyramid of piracy attacks a movie and the team behind the making of the movie right on its backbone - the economics.

As the after effects of the piracy, a movie earns less, becoming a lower grosser than its potential or possibly even a box office flop. Even though a lot of strict laws are made against piracy, its widespread reach reduces any possibility of reaching the source pirate to stop it from the root.

What are your thoughts on the piracy and the harm it does to a movie’s business? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

