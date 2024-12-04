120 Happy Anniversary Wishes for Sister And Brother-in-Law

Anniversaries give us the opportunity to look back on the journey and be hopeful about what lies ahead. It’s a stark reminder that a pair has made it through the hardships of life. The momentous occasion demands to be celebrated. Marriage celebrates the union between two souls. And at the same time, it celebrates the coming together of two families. Out of all the family members, siblings share a special bond. Your sibling is usually the first friend you make in your life, who provides you with support and advice throughout, which is why you are the happiest when your sibling finds happiness with someone. Here is a list of the gratifying anniversary wishes for your sister and brother-in-law to show your appreciation.

Thoughtful Happy Anniversary Wishes for Sister And Brother-in-Law

A list of sweet, heart-fluttering, and fun happy anniversary wishes for your sister and brother-in-law to mark the special day:

Anniversary Quotes to Mark the Special Occasion

1. "Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning a flame, very pretty, often hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. As love grows older, our hearts mature and our love becomes as coals, deep-burning and unquenchable." – Bruce Lee



2. “Where there is love, there is life.” – Mahatma Gandhi



3. “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” — (Corinthians 13:4–7)



4. "Love one another, but make not a bond of love: let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls. fill each other's cup but drink not from one cup. give one another of your bread but eat not from the same loaf sing and dance together and be joyous, but let each one of you be alone, even as the strings of a lute are alone though they quiver with the same music." – Khalil Gibran



5. "A happy marriage is a long conversation which always seems too short." – Andre Maurois



6. "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." — Lao Tzu



7. "There is no more lovely, friendly and charming relationship, communion or company than a good marriage." – Martin Luther



8. "A simple 'I love you' means more than money." — Frank Sinatra



9. "Marriage is that relation between man and woman in which the independence is equal, the dependence mutual, and the obligation reciprocal." – Louis K Anspacher

10. “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” — Maya Angelou



11. "It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages." – Friedrich Nietzsche



12. "Love one another and you will be happy. It's as simple and as difficult as that" – Michael Leunig



13. "Marriage is not a static state between two unchanging people. Marriage is a psychological and spiritual journey that begins in the ecstasy of attraction, meanders through a rocky stretch of self-discovery, and culminates in the creation of an intimate, joyful, lifelong union." – Harville Hendrix



14. “To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow—this is a human offering that can border on miraculous.” — Elizabeth Gilbert



15. "Marriage is not a noun; it's a verb. It isn't something you get. It's something you do. It's the way you love your partner every day." – Barbara De Angelis



16. “Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife.” —Franz Schubert



17. "Marriage should be a duet - when one sings, the other claps." – Joe Murray



18. "Love is everything it's cracked up to be. It really is worth fighting for, being brave for, risking everything for." – Erica Jong



19. "Experts on romance say for a happy marriage there has to be more than a passionate love. For a lasting union, they insist, there must be a genuine liking for each other. Which, in my book, is a good definition for friendship." – Marilyn Monroe



20. "This is what marriage really means: helping one another to reach the full status of being persons, responsible beings who do not run away from life." —Paul Tournier



21. "Being married is like having somebody permanently in your corner. It feels limitless, not limited." – Gloria Steinem

22. “Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow. But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up! Again, if two lie together, they keep warm, but how can one keep warm alone? And though a man might prevail against one who is alone, two will withstand him—a threefold cord is not quickly broken.” — (Ecclesiastes 4:9–12)



23. "Chains do not hold a marriage together. It is threads, hundreds of tiny threads, which sew people together through the years." – Simone Signoret



24. "The secret to a happy marriage is if you can be at peace with someone within four walls, if you are content because the one you love is near to you, either upstairs or downstairs, or in the same room, and you feel that warmth that you don't find very often, then that is what love is all about." – Bruce Forsyth



25. "A good marriage is a contest of generosity." – Diane Sawyer



26. "Marriage is a feast where the grace is sometimes better than the dinner." – Charles Caleb Colton



27. "The sum which two married people owe to one another defies calculation. It is an infinite debt, which can only be discharged through all eternity." – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe



28. "Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own." – Robert A. Heinlein



29. "Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction." – Antoine de Saint-Exupery



30. "There is no remedy for love but to love more." —Henry David Thoreau

31. "A happy marriage is the union of two good forgivers." – Ruth Graham



32. “Love grows more tremendously full, swift, poignant, as the years multiply.” – Zane Grey



33. "A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other." – Dave Willis



34. "Marriage is a coming together for better or for worse, hopefully enduring, and intimate to the degree of being sacred." – William O. Douglas



35. "May today be filled with bright hopes for the future and happy memories of the past" – John Walter Bratton



36. "We’re all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness and call it love…true love." – Robert Fulghum



37. "Fight less, cuddle more. Demand less, serve more. Text less, talk more. Criticize less, compliment more. Stress less, laugh more. worry less, pray more. With each new day, find new ways to love each other even more." – Dave Willis



38. "Oh, the comfort - the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person - having neither to weigh thoughts nor to measure words, but pouring them all right out, just as they are, chaff and grain together." – Dinah Maria Murlock Craik



39. "A good marriage is one which allows for change and growth in the individuals and in the way they express their love." – Pearl S. Buck



40. "What counts in making a happy marriage is not so much how compatible you are but how you deal with incompatibility." – Leo Tolstoy



41. "The bonds of matrimony are like any other bonds, they mature slowly." – Peter De Vries



42. "The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time." – Julia Child



43. "It is not your love that sustains the marriage, but from now on, the marriage that sustains your love." – Dietrich Bonhoeffer



44. "In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make." – Paul McCartney



45. "I have heard that whoever loves is in no condition old." – Ralph Waldo Emerson



46. "A good marriage does not require a perfect man or a perfect woman. It only requires a man and a woman committed to strive together toward perfection." – Dallin H. Oaks

47. "Marriage is an act of will that signifies and involves a mutual gift, which unites the spouses and binds them to their eventual souls, with whom they make up a sole family, a domestic church." – Pope John Paul II



48. "A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." – Mignon McLaughlin



49. "Love is a symbol of eternity. It wipes out all sense of time, destroying all memory of a beginning and all fear of an end." – Madame de Stael



50. “Steadfast love and faithfulness meet; righteousness and peace kiss each other.” (Psalm 85:10)

51. “To find someone who will love you for no reason, and to shower that person with reasons, that is the ultimate happiness.” —Robert Brault



52. "Marriage is not a ritual or an end. It is a long, intricate, intimate dance together and nothing matters more than your own sense of balance and your choice of partner." – Amy Bloom



53. "To keep the fire burning brightly there's one easy rule: Keep the two logs together, near enough to keep each other warm and far enough apart - about a finger's breadth - for breathing room. Good fire, good marriage, same rule." – Marnie Reed Crowell

Sweet Happy Anniversary Wishes for Sister And Brother-in-Law

54. “To two of my best friends, happy marriage anniversary.”



55. “Happy anniversary. Congrats on another year well spent together! Here’s to many more.”



56. “One of the best decisions my sister took was marrying my brother-in-law. She gave me a brother I never had, Happy anniversary.”



57. “May this year treat you better than the last. Happy anniversary.”



58. “May the special bond between you continue to grow stronger with each passing year. Happy anniversary.”



59. “Happy anniversary to the happy couple whose love inspires me to believe in happily ever after.”



60. “Happy anniversary to my favorite couple.”



61. “Wishing you a lifetime of love ahead. Happy anniversary.”



62. “Happy anniversary to my favorite pair of lovebirds.”



63. ‘Happy anniversary to the couple who makes me realize that marriage doesn’t have to be scary if we find the right person to spend the rest of our lives with.”



64. “Happy anniversary. Congratulations on reaching this momentous milestone together.”



65. “May the flames of your love never go out. Happy anniversary.”



66. “Happy anniversary to the couple who has been there for me through thick and thin.”



67. “Happy anniversary. Here’s to many more years of health, happiness, laughter and love.”



68. “Happy anniversary. So glad you found each other.”



69. “Wishing you an anniversary surrounded by your loving family. We are beyond proud of you”



70. “Happy anniversary. To my sister, thank you for being the best friend I could ever ask for. And to my brother-in-law, thank you for filling our lives with so much love and laughter.”

71. “Happy anniversary. Have a blast. You both deserve all the happiness in the world.”



72. “Happy anniversary to one of the most romantic couples I know.”



73. “Happy anniversary. Congratulations on another year spent together on love.”



74. “Happy anniversary to the couple who gives the best relationship advice.”



75. “Happy anniversary. A love story like yours deserves to be celebrated everyday.”



76. “Happy anniversary. May your hearts full of love be renewed on this special occasion.”



77. “Happy anniversary. May you never get bored of one another.”



78. “Wishing you many more years of marital bliss. Happy anniversary”

79. “May the song of your love never cease to exist. Happy anniversary.”



80. “Happy anniversary. May your hearts continue to beat as one and for one another for years to come.”



81. “Your love story gives me hope. Thank you for being such a wonderful example of true love. Happy anniversary”



82. “May you continue to cheer each other on this journey of life. Happy anniversary.”



83. “To the couple I've had the opportunity of knowing for so long now, happy anniversary. May you continue to grow in love.”



84. “Happy anniversary. Wishing you a lifetime of making cherishable memories together.”



85. “Your rock-solid foundation has taught me so much about love. Happy anniversary.”



86. “Wishing you a day filled with reminiscing old memories and making new ones. Happy anniversary.”



87. “May the fragrance of your love continue to fill your life and bring you so much joy. Happy anniversary.”



88. “Happy anniversary. How you always carry each other through the highs and lows is really commendable.”



89. “Happy anniversary. Your story is the testament to true love.”



90. “May the music of your love and laughter continue to play on for a long time. Happy anniversary.”



91. “May God continue to bless upon your union. Happy anniversary.”



92. “Happy anniversary. How lucky of you to have fallen in love with your best friend?



93. “Hope I’ll also find my soulmate someday like you did with each other. Happy anniversary.”



94. “Wishing you joy, laughter, and growth in the years ahead. Happy anniversary”



95. “Happy anniversary. No marriage is perfect, but if ever a couple comes close, it’s you two.”

Funny Happy Anniversary Wishes for Sister And Brother-in-Law

96. “It’s that time of the year again…when I ask you if I got the date right. If I did, happy anniversary.”



97. “Happy anniversary. May your love continue to be as strong as your wifi.”



98. “Finding my brother-in-law proved that all the time my sister spent on the internet wasn’t a waste after all. Happy anniversary.”



99. “Let’s celebrate the day you gave up on dating. Happy anniversary.”

100. “Happy anniversary. Cheers to another year of you surviving each other’s constant nagging.”



101. “Happy anniversary. I’m impressed that you two haven’t killed each other yet.”



102. “Happy anniversary. To my brother-in-law, no refunds.”



103. “Happy one year closer to death do you part day.”



104. “Happy anniversary. It’s commendable that you two managed to survive each other for this long.”



105. “Happy anniversary. Let’s pretend you love each other for another year.”

Happy 10th Anniversary Wishes for Sister And Brother-in-Law

106. "Ten years ago you became each other's safe space and pillar of support. Happy anniversary to an amazing couple."



107. "Celebrating ten years of companionship and a lifetime of growing together. Happy 10th anniversary to my dear sister and brother-in-law."



108. “Happy 10th anniversary. Congratulations on reaching such a momentous milestone.”



109. "Ten years ago, you promised forever. Today, that promise still prevails. Happy 10th Wedding anniversary"



110. "Your devotion to one another melts our hearts and motivates us all. Happy 10th anniversary, lovebirds”



111. “May you continue to be co-pilots in this journey of life. Happy anniversary.”



112. "Through all the seasons of life, your love has remained firm and evergreen. Happy 10th wedding anniversary.”



113. "You've built a foundation of mutual trust that withstands any storm. Happy 10th Wedding anniversary.”



114. "A celebration of eternal commitment. Happy anniversary.”



115. “Happy 10th Anniversary to the couple whose bond knows no bounds!"



116. "Ten years of being each other's home. Happy anniversary."



117. “Happy 10th anniversary to a couple of soulmates. You two were truly made for each other.”



118. "A love like yours is a rare beacon of hope in this world. Happy 10th Wedding Anniversary to the couple whose relationship is truly incredible.”



119. “You took an oath to stay beside each other ten years ago and you never broke that promise. Cheers to an unbreakable bond, fueled by trust, love, and laughter.”



120. “Honored to witness your love go from a blossoming bud to an unbreakable oak over the years. Happy 10th anniversary to you two.”

There you have it. Now all you have to do is pick your favorite from this list of happy anniversary wishes for your sister and brother-in-law to make their day. A wedding anniversary is a big deal. Your simple wish carries so much sentiment and adds a special touch to the momentous event. Your sister has found someone to share a lifetime with. The admirable bond deserves to be celebrated in a special way.