Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Wants to Leave Her 'Grueling' Show; Sources Claim NBC Execs Might Not Let Her Go Easily

Kelly Clarkson is looking forward to stepping down as the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Sources close to the musician revealed that the talk show host is looking to spend more time with her children, but the network is trying ways to keep her. The news of the singer leaving the show comes after the Catch My Breath crooner had been off-air for two weeks in the past month.

The insider shared with the media portal that the singer had been away from her show to spend more time with her daughter and son. The source shared, “Kelly’s number one priority is her children, and they always will be.” They further added, “The show is grueling. It’s a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South.”

While the musician had been away from her show, many celebrity hosts took over, including Andy Cohen, Kal Penn, and Simu Liu. Clarkson did return to celebrate the 1000th episode of the show and emotionally delivered a speech.

In her speech, the singer shared that she had been feeling lonely and alone for quite sometime now. She said, “We have laughed together; we have cried together with beautiful stories, sung together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together. I’ve lost, alone, a lot.”

Clarkson previously shared various anecdotes from her life with the audience while on the sets of The Kelly Clarkson Show. She also opened up about the stressful divorce with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Speaking of NBC’s wish to keep Clarkson on the show, the source revealed that the network might call the singer back with the Holiday special episodes.

