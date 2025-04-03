L2 Empuraan Karnataka Box Office: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie STORMS PAST Rs 10 crore mark in 7 days

Malayalam political action flick L2 Empuraan proved to be a massive success at the box office. The Mohanlal starrer is ripping the box office apart - left, right, and center.

L2 Empuraan clocks over Rs 10 crore in opening week in Karnataka

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the political action drama turned out to be a big win for the makers. The movie smashed the Rs 10 crore mark and grossed over Rs 11 crore in 7 days of its theatrical run at the Karnataka box office.

Going by the trends, the movie should wrap its theatrical run in the neighbouring state in the range of Rs 13 crore to Rs 15 crore gross, depending on how it holds in the coming days.

L2 Empuraan to see strong competition from the upcoming new releases

Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, L2 Empuraan will keep attracting the audience for a couple of days. However, it has chances to slow down as a handful of new releases are gearing up to stir the market.

For the unversed, Kannada movies Nimde Kathe, Nimbiya Banada Myaga Page 1 and Mahavatar Narsimha are releasing tomorrow in cinemas. Malayalam movies Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and Marana Mass are coming on April 10. In addition, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly will also create some noise next weekend.

With such crowd releases, Empuraan is bound to lose screens and show count. This will eventually hamper its box office collection. However, the Mohanlal starrer has already achieved what every upcoming movie will dream of! The movie emerged as a historic blockbuster in such a short time-period.

Advertisement

To be precise, the Lucifer sequel has already bagged the title of the second biggest grosser of Malayalam cinema at the worldwide box office. The movie is now racing towards the No. 1 spot by surpassing the lifetime box office collections of Manjummel Boys (Rs 242 crore).

L2 Empuraan re-censor version in cinemas now

L2 Empuraan has undergone 24 additional cuts after the controversy around the movie snowballed into a huge debate. The re-edited version of the film, certified by the regional officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is now playing in theatres.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Sikandar India Box Office 5 Days: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna's movie nets Rs 5 crore on Thursday; cume approaches Rs 85 crore mark