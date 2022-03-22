5 Photos that prove Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C are the most admirable couple

1 / 6

Admirable couple Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C

Veteran actress Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C have been married for 22 long years now. As the years go by, these two have constantly worked on strengthening their bond. After knowing each other for over six years, Khushbu and Sundar decided to tie the knot on 9 March 2000 and later embraced parenthood with two adorable daughters, Avantika and Anandita. Going steady in their personal and professional life for decades, they are the ultimate example for the young couples. A few weeks ago, Khushbu Sundar got candid about her love life and revealed that when her beau popped the big question, she accepted the proposal without even thinking twice. The renowned star keeps sharing perfect pictures with her hubby on Instagram and her fans just keep on asking for more. Now, let us have a look at some of these memorable stills posted by the star.

Photo Credit : Khushbu Sundar Instagram