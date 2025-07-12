TWICE's Tzuyu mentions BTS while talking about K-pop's greatest of all time artists: 'Worked hard to...'

Following the release of TWICE's comeback album THIS IS FOR, they sat down with Forbes for an in-depth interview. During the conversation, the group shared insights into their creative process behind the album and offered their thoughts on the K-pop industry as a whole. During then, Tzuyu mentioned BTS while discussing influential K-pop groups who took the genre to global fame. Her response thrilled fans, who praised her humility.

Tzuyu credited BTS for K-pop music's global popularity

TWICE made a highly anticipated return on July 11 with their first full-length album, THIS IS FOR. During their post-release interview, the host asked the group who they believe is the greatest of all time in the K-pop sphere. Jeongyeon looked sweetly at her members, and excitedly yelled, "TWICE! My G.O.A.T. is TWICE! I love TWICE!"

After the endearing response came TWICE's maknae (youngest member) Tzuyu's more sensible reply. She said, "There are so many K-pop artists who worked so hard so that K-pop can take the center stage. Many artists worked hard to contribute, and BTS played a big role in that." This referencing of BTS as a globally influential K-pop group, triggered a fandom clash between ARMYs and BLACKPINK's fandom BLINKs, with each side passionately defending their favorite group.

Fans appreciated Tzuyu for acknowledging BTS' contribution to K-pop

Tzuyu's comment on BTS thrilled both ARMY and TWICE's fandom ONCE. They appreciated her and TWICE's grounded nature, saying, "they are one of the very few artist who always acknowledged the efforts and contributions of bts without any ego." However, there were some criticism regarding the mention of BTS, as according to them, Tzuyu should have named her own group instead as it was their comeback promotional interview.

However, fans who judged the matter neutrally, saw her remark as an act of mutual respect among artists and their heartwarming camaraderie. They also pointed out BTS and TWICE's age-old friendship, to support their argument that appreciating each other came naturally to them. They loved the BANGTWICE crumbs and wanted to see more healthy interactions among artists.

