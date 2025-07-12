Ridiculous storyline? Netizens react strongly to Shanaya Kapoor-Vikrant Massey’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, 7 tweets you must read before watching film

Ever since the first look poster of Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was released, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the love saga. The internet is filled with mixed reviews. Are you still wondering whether to watch or give it a miss? Keep scrolling further to read the tweets of fans who have already seen it.

Advertisement

Fans' reaction after watching film

Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has received both positive and negative reviews. One viewer wrote, “It's not that #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan is bad. It has charm. It’s quite moving in places, & then we have a lovely performance by Vikrant & Shanaya Kapoor (Yes. She's good), but that 2nd half really doesn't do the film any favours when it goes into melodrama mode. Mostly good.” Another fan wrote, “Literally #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan Maaf Karo.”

It was followed by tweets like, “Going in the theatre only for #VikrantMassey but... #ShanayaKapoor impressed me more than vikrant.. I'm totally surprised by how good shanaya performed in this... Story was amazing....Watched it...., What a ridiculous storyline A plot spun from the secret daydreams of a teenage girl, #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan is a feel good film. The story is simple and deeply rooted in emotions #VikrantMassey is outstanding as always and debutante #ShanayaKapoor has the spark and will shine in the future. Definitely worth a watch.”

Advertisement

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

For the unversed, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh. Vikrant Massey plays a visually-impaired musician while Shanaya Kapoor essays the role of a theatre artist. The trailer of the upcoming romantic drama hit the right chords with the masses and the movie is expected to fare well. However, its success will depend on its hold against Rajkummar Rao's Maalik and James Gunn's Superman, as the movie is set to face a three-way clash at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.